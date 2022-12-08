ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

DGA & IATSE Praise Congress For Passing Respect for Marriage Act

By David Robb
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdkWd_0jcNjuuo00

The DGA and IATSE are praising Congress for passing the Respect for Marriage Act , which ensures federal recognition of same-sex and interracial unions.

The legislation, which was introduced in the wake of the Supreme Court’s repealing of Roe v. Wade , received bipartisan support. It was approved today in the House of Representatives by a vote of 258-169 and in the Senate last week by a vote voted 61-36, and the bill now heads to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Related Story

Marriage Equality Bill Clears Congress In House Vote; Joe Biden Next Will Sign Protections For Same-Sex And Interracial Unions

Related Story

WGA West Collected $16 Million In Foreign Levies In FY 2022; Total At $340.7 Million Since 1992

Related Story

Joe Biden Signs Bill Limiting Use Of Non-Disclosure Agreements That Cover Workplace Sexual Harassment — Update

“The DGA applauds both houses of Congress for the bipartisan passage of the Respect for Marriage Act and for President Biden’s enthusiastic support of the bill,” said DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter . “The DGA strongly believes in the core values represented in this legislation – support of the LGBTQ+ community and freedom for all through the protection of rights enshrined in the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges and Loving v. Virginia Supreme Court decisions that guarantee the legal recognition of same-sex and interracial marriages. We hope that this new law provides both security and opportunity to our members and the many individuals across America whose lives will be forever positively impacted by this groundbreaking legislation.

“During a time when our country has been challenged on many sides,” she continued, “we are very grateful to see bipartisan support for this human right from the President and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Susan Collins, Senator Tammy Baldwin, Senator Dianne Feinstein, Senator Lisa Murkowski, Senator Thom Tillis, Congressman Jerry Nadler, and Congressman David Cicilline, all of whom we thank for their leadership on this issue.”

IATSE said it also “applauds Congress for ensuring the rights of our members and their families are protected regardless the ideological bias of current or future U.S. Supreme Court justices.” Following the bill’s passage, IATSE’s Pride Committee said that “This bipartisan legislation ensures that loving couples, no matter their race or gender makeup, will continue to have the right to marry.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 4

Related
Deadline

Kevin de León, In Contentious CNN Interview, Defends Decision To Stay On Los Angeles City Council

Embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León defended his decision not to resign, as colleagues continue to shun him and, last week, he got into a physical altercation with an activist at a community event. De León told CNN that he planned to attend a council meeting on Tuesday, even though proceedings have been interrupted and even delayed as activists shout calls for him to step down. “Let me say this Kate, and let me be very clear about this: In a democracy voters make the decision, not folks who are in the peanut gallery, or political pundits, or even my...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Elon Musk Tweets “The Woke Mind Virus Is Either Defeated Or Nothing Else Matters” After Being Booed At A Dave Chappelle Show

Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk continued his war of words with critics after being booed at length by the audience at a Dave Chappelle show Sunday night in San Francisco. “The woke mind virus is either defeated or nothing else matters,” he tweeted Monday morning after facing a tough crowd at a Punchline Comedy Club event at the Chase Center when Chappelle brought him on stage. The boos, and some cheers, followed months of controversy at the social media platform he’s owned since late October and a series of inflammatory Anthony Fauci-bashing tweets by Musk over the weekend, which were applauded...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Georgia Holt Dies: Mother Of Cher, Actress, Model And Singer Was 96

Georgia Holt, best known as Cher’s mother but an actress, model, and singer in her own right, has died. Cher confirmed the death on social media. Holt was 96 and no details on her death were given, although it was previously revealed she was hospitalized with pneumonia earlier this year. Cher said she had been “very careful” to avoid exposing her elderly mother to any potential illnesses during the pandemic. “We have a little bubble that we’ve had all this time,” she said. “We wear masks, and there’s not very many of us. It’s my sister, my brother-in-law, my mom, my assistant....
GEORGIA STATE
FOX8 News

Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill

Twelve Senate Republicans on Tuesday supported final approval of a bill securing federal protections for same-sex marriage, allowing it to surpass the 60-vote threshold needed for passage. The Republicans in the upper chamber who backed the bill were Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Mitt Romney (Utah), Roy […]
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

GOP Congresswoman Cries While Begging Colleagues to Vote Down Same-Sex Marriage Bill

Missouri Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler shed actual tears as she pushed her colleagues in Congress to vote against historic protections for same-sex marriage Thursday. On the House floor, Hartzler pleaded with her colleagues to reject the bill to preserve what she perceives as “traditional” marriage. “This is yet another step toward the Democrats’ goal of dismantling the traditional family, silencing voices of faith and permanently undoing our country’s God-woven foundation,” she said. Hartzler, who has frequently attacked the gay community, helped a pro-conversion therapy group hold a forum on Capitol Hill in 2019. Despite her tears, the Respect for Marriage bill ultimately passed 258-169, with 39 Republicans joining Democrats in sending it to President Biden’s desk.
MISSOURI STATE
WKRN News 2

House sends marriage equality bill to Biden’s desk

The House on Thursday passed a bill to safeguard marriage equality, sending the measure to President Biden’s desk and marking the first time Congress has provided federal protections for same-sex marriage. The legislation, titled the Respect for Marriage Act, passed in a 258-169-1 vote. Thirty-nine Republicans joined all Democrats in supporting the measure, and Rep. […]
OHIO STATE
The Comeback

Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss

Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
WSET

VA senators react to Senate passage of Respect for Marriage Act

(WSET) — U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner react to the Senate's passage of the Respect for Marriage Act. The Senate passed this act on Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, The Respect for Marriage Act will require the federal government and all state governments to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages as legal.
VIRGINIA STATE
Deadline

Deadline

147K+
Followers
40K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy