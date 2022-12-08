Casper College soccer captain who scored 15 goals to lead Region IX commits to University of Missouri–Kansas City

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow at times along with gusty winds are likely today through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. As of 4:30 a.m., the storm has already caused the closure of multiple roads and highways in south-central and western Wyoming, including Interstate 80 from Rock Springs to Laramie, according to WYDOT.

CASPER, WY ・ 8 HOURS AGO