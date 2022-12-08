Casper College soccer captain who scored 15 goals to lead Region IX commits to University of Missouri–Kansas City

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Wyoming FFA Foundation awards $5,000 ‘Learning by Doing’ grant to Kelly Walsh chapter
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming FFA Foundation has awarded a $5,000 “Learning by Doing” grant to the Kelly Walsh High School chapter of FFA. The grant will be used for the Kelly Walsh chapter to buy a freeze dryer, according to a memo from Natrona County School District Superintendent Mike Jennings. The freeze dryer will support agricultural lessons teaching students how to preserve food.
oilcity.news
Principal, P.E. teacher recognized for education awards at Natrona school board meeting
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people who work to support education in the Natrona County School District were recognized for statewide awards they have received during the Monday, Dec. 12 meeting of the NCSD Board of Trustees. Randy Bower, assistant principal at CY Middle School, has been selected as the...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Contractors Coalition donate truck to pull mobile Natrona Schools STEM lab trailer
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Contractors Coalition is donating a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado to Pathways Innovation Center to help pull a mobile science, technology, engineering and mathematics laboratory that aims to provide learning opportunities to students around the Natrona County School District. A $125,000 grant from the Wyoming Department...
oilcity.news
Natrona County schools open on Tuesday, will monitor winter conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — All Natrona County School District schools will be open and on a regular schedule today, according to the district. “We will continue to monitor current and projected weather conditions throughout the day and into the week,” NCSD said on social media early Tuesday morning. “Inquiries...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rawlins Latest Wyoming City To Allow Delivery Of Booze
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Another Wyoming community has added alcohol delivery laws for its business scene. The Rawlins City Council has approved an ordinance that regulates alcoholic liquors and malt beverages in closed containers, after making revisions to address concerns from the city’s police chief.
Second Threat Written on Stall of Kelly Walsh Bathroom: “I’m Blowing This School Up”
The Natrona County School District has announced that, following reports of a threat written on the bathroom stall at Kelly Walsh High School on Friday, another threat has been written, this time stating that the individual was going to blow the school up. "KWHS Administration is aware of a second...
oilcity.news
Catellier to serve another term as chair as Natrona school board elects leadership
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees elected a new slate of officers for the coming year. Trustee Ray Catellier was selected to continue as chair of the NCSD Board of Trustees. Trustee Rita Walsh was selected for vice chair. Trustee Thomas Myler will serve as board treasurer. Trustee Dana Howie will serve as board clerk.
oilcity.news
(BACKSTORY) Henning: The home-grown millionaire behind one of Casper’s grandest mansions
CASPER, Wyo. — It was Thursday evening, July 29, 1948, and Welker W.F. “Bill” Henning was inside the palatial mansion he and his wife, Lucille, had built with much fanfare nearly 25 years earlier. Most accounts of his life claim that Henning spent little time inside the...
oilcity.news
4,000+ wreaths to be laid on veterans’ graves at three Casper-area cemeteries Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Over 4,000 wreaths will be laid upon the graves of veterans buried at three Casper-area cemeteries on Saturday, Dec. 17. The annual wreath-laying ceremony is part of the Wreaths Across America initiative, organized locally by the Natrona County Republican Women. The event will begin with a...
oilcity.news
Up to 7 inches of new snow for Casper, 40 mph gusts as winter storm moves through Wyo Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow at times along with gusty winds are likely today through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. As of 4:30 a.m., the storm has already caused the closure of multiple roads and highways in south-central and western Wyoming, including Interstate 80 from Rock Springs to Laramie, according to WYDOT.
oilcity.news
Natrona County’s average gas price falls another 12 cents as national average falls 14.4
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell another 12 cents as the national average fell for the fifth consecutive week, this time by 14.4 cents. The national average gas price is down to $3.21 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s data...
oilcity.news
Slick conditions on Casper area highways; ‘No unnecessary travel’ on Casper Mountain Road
CASPER, Wyo. — Slick conditions are being reported on highways in the Casper area as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to advisories from the Wyoming Department of Transportation. A “no unnecessary travel” advisory is in effect on Wyoming Highway 251, also known as Casper Mountain Road. A...
oilcity.news
NWS: Winter storm could bring up to 2 feet of snow to Casper Mountain by Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A significant winter storm is poised to move through much of Wyoming starting Monday evening and continuing through Wednesday, bringing up to 12 inches of snow to lower elevations and up to 2 feet of snow to Casper Mountain. According to the National Weather Service in...
oilcity.news
Kelly Walsh administration, law enforcement investigate message written in bathroom stall; no evidence of ‘credible threat’
CASPER, Wyo. — There is an increased presence of law enforcement on the Kelly Walsh High School campus on Monday due to an investigation into a message that was reportedly written in a bathroom stall at the school last week, the Natrona County School District said in a press release Monday.
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper residents capture lenticular cloud hovering in Friday morning sky
CASPER, Wyo. — Anyone in or headed around Casper on Friday morning had an opportunity to see a unique formation in the sky. The strange, otherworldly cloud hovered over the city, but despite its appearance, there’s a logical explanation, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. It’s...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/12/22–12/13/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County winter storm watch upgraded to “warning”
CASPER, Wyo. — With extreme weather on the horizon, the winter storm watch issued for Natrona County over the coming days has been upgraded to a “winter storm warning” by the National Weather Service in Riverton. With heavy snowfall and extreme winds in the forecast, the warning...
oilcity.news
BLM Casper Field Office reopens most of Price Road after construction closures
CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Price Road southwest of Casper has been reopened, the Bureau of Land Management Casper Field Office announced Tuesday. The road closed in August 2022 for construction. About 75% of the road has been reopened while a segment on the southern end of the project area remains closed, the BLM’s press release said. Construction on the closed segment is expected to resume in spring 2023 when conditions allow.
Major Winter Storm Coming, Casper Mountain to See 2 Feet of Snow, up to 5″ in Town by Thursday
There's a major winter storm coming through parts of Wyoming, says the National Weather Service. Heavy snow with areas of blizzard conditions and freezing will create significant travel impacts for Natrona County from 5 p.m. today to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Snow accumulations over the next few days in Casper are...
oilcity.news
NCSD to ‘actively monitor weather conditions’ as winter storm approaches state
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District says it is monitoring developments of a major storm that is expected to move through much of the state starting this evening and lasting through Wednesday. In an email sent out on Monday morning, the district says it is working with...
Comments / 0