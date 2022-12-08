ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Casper College soccer captain who scored 15 goals to lead Region IX commits to University of Missouri–Kansas City

By Brendan LaChance
oilcity.news
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Wyoming FFA Foundation awards $5,000 ‘Learning by Doing’ grant to Kelly Walsh chapter

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming FFA Foundation has awarded a $5,000 “Learning by Doing” grant to the Kelly Walsh High School chapter of FFA. The grant will be used for the Kelly Walsh chapter to buy a freeze dryer, according to a memo from Natrona County School District Superintendent Mike Jennings. The freeze dryer will support agricultural lessons teaching students how to preserve food.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Rawlins Latest Wyoming City To Allow Delivery Of Booze

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Another Wyoming community has added alcohol delivery laws for its business scene. The Rawlins City Council has approved an ordinance that regulates alcoholic liquors and malt beverages in closed containers, after making revisions to address concerns from the city’s police chief.
RAWLINS, WY
oilcity.news

Catellier to serve another term as chair as Natrona school board elects leadership

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees elected a new slate of officers for the coming year. Trustee Ray Catellier was selected to continue as chair of the NCSD Board of Trustees. Trustee Rita Walsh was selected for vice chair. Trustee Thomas Myler will serve as board treasurer. Trustee Dana Howie will serve as board clerk.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Up to 7 inches of new snow for Casper, 40 mph gusts as winter storm moves through Wyo Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow at times along with gusty winds are likely today through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. As of 4:30 a.m., the storm has already caused the closure of multiple roads and highways in south-central and western Wyoming, including Interstate 80 from Rock Springs to Laramie, according to WYDOT.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/12/22–12/13/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County winter storm watch upgraded to “warning”

CASPER, Wyo. — With extreme weather on the horizon, the winter storm watch issued for Natrona County over the coming days has been upgraded to a “winter storm warning” by the National Weather Service in Riverton. With heavy snowfall and extreme winds in the forecast, the warning...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

BLM Casper Field Office reopens most of Price Road after construction closures

CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Price Road southwest of Casper has been reopened, the Bureau of Land Management Casper Field Office announced Tuesday. The road closed in August 2022 for construction. About 75% of the road has been reopened while a segment on the southern end of the project area remains closed, the BLM’s press release said. Construction on the closed segment is expected to resume in spring 2023 when conditions allow.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy