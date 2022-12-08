ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KTSM

Fire rages through Downtown building Monday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A condition 4 fire was raging in a Downtown building this morning as firefighters from across the city work to put out the blaze. Smoke was visible throughout the city and blanketed the Downtown and South El Paso area. It started around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of S. […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas -- Masses took place across the Borderland Sunday to celebrate the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which recognizes the day that the Virgin Mary appeared before a young man in 1531 Mexico, according to tradition. While the national Mexican holiday is officially December 12th, hundreds of people celebrated Sunday from El The post Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong winds Monday and Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready to welcome a strong cold front that is expected to bring much colder weather into the region, but not before strong winds take over. A Wind Advisory is expected to go into effect starting at 10am Monday as 25-35mph...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Expect much cooler temps

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!. 12 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒. Expect a high of 51 degrees! Super cold out there plus with those winds, you are going to want to bundle up with those layers!. Expect...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man accused of assaulting pregnant Realtor is arrested in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Authorities say a man in his 30s allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent in a Tucson home two months ago and has recently been arrested in Texas. Tucson TV station KOLD reported court records showing that Juan Nunley Jr. (who also goes by the alias of […]
TUCSON, AZ
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 9, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles on I-10 fatality

UPDATE: On Saturday Dec. 10, 2022, the El Paso Police Department Special Traffic Investigation Unit responded to I10 East (Dallas Exit) to a crash involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing I-10 East from north to south and made it to the #3 lane. At the same time three vehicles […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales

According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman stabbed in Northeast EP near a motel

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department responded to an emergency call in Northeast El Paso at the block of 8600 Dyer St. in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The call was made at 2:50 A.M. and police say a 30-year-old woman was stabbed. The incident happened across the street from the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Barricaded man arrested after firing weapon at police

UPDATE: The man who had barricaded himself in a Northeast home has been arrested, police said. The incident ended shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday Dec. 9 after more than seven hours. EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – El Paso Police continue to respond to a domestic disturbance at the 5700 block of Sean Haggerty near McCombs. […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Two men accused of stabbing man at homeless shelter

EL PASO, Texas -- A 34-year-old man was attacked at a homeless shelter in south-central El Paso Thursday, according to El Paso police. It happened at the Corner of Hope Resource Center for Homeless at 130 N. Cotton. According to police, the unidentified victim was taken to the hospital, where...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Winter storm to hit the Borderland

A nice and quiet weekend will change rapidly, next Monday. A winter storm will arrive Monday and bring with it very strong cold winds. Moisture may be limited but we could still see a chance for rain/snow by late Monday into early morning Tuesday. Albeit the rain and snow chances,...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

City of Socorro asks people to avoid area during ongoing investigation

SOCORRO, Texas -- The City of Socorro is asking people to avoid the area of Stockyard Dr. and Horizon Blvd. due to an ongoing investigation. In a Facebook post, the city asks residents to allow first responders to work the scene. The Sheriff's department is the lead on the investigation, according to the post.
SOCORRO, TX

