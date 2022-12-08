Read full article on original website
Fire rages through Downtown building Monday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A condition 4 fire was raging in a Downtown building this morning as firefighters from across the city work to put out the blaze. Smoke was visible throughout the city and blanketed the Downtown and South El Paso area. It started around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of S. […]
Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas -- Masses took place across the Borderland Sunday to celebrate the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which recognizes the day that the Virgin Mary appeared before a young man in 1531 Mexico, according to tradition. While the national Mexican holiday is officially December 12th, hundreds of people celebrated Sunday from El The post Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland appeared first on KVIA.
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong winds Monday and Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready to welcome a strong cold front that is expected to bring much colder weather into the region, but not before strong winds take over. A Wind Advisory is expected to go into effect starting at 10am Monday as 25-35mph...
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Expect much cooler temps
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!. 12 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒. Expect a high of 51 degrees! Super cold out there plus with those winds, you are going to want to bundle up with those layers!. Expect...
Police: 4 migrants robbed outside of bus station, suspects from Juarez and Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four migrants were robbed outside of the Greyhound bus station while they were waiting for their bus on Sunday Dec. 11, 2022. According to El Paso Police department, the migrants were approached by the offenders who demanded the migrant’s property. One of the victim’s was slapped across the face and […]
Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am Reporting
Alamogordo Police Department said around 6:13 p.m., they were alerted to a child being hit by a float during the annual holidays Christmas Parade. The parade was heading west on 10th Street. The incident stopped the parade for about 15 minutes.
Man accused of assaulting pregnant Realtor is arrested in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Authorities say a man in his 30s allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent in a Tucson home two months ago and has recently been arrested in Texas. Tucson TV station KOLD reported court records showing that Juan Nunley Jr. (who also goes by the alias of […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 9, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
El Paso’s 1st Bubba’s 33 opens, employs 200 people but still looking for team members
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 located at 11925 Gateway Blvd West will be opening Monday, Dec. 12. This week, the restaurant will be training 200 team members where local first responders will be receiving hand-stretched pizzas, fresh-ground burgers, wings, salads, and sandwiches. Bubba’s 33 will be serving lunch and dinner, […]
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles on I-10 fatality
UPDATE: On Saturday Dec. 10, 2022, the El Paso Police Department Special Traffic Investigation Unit responded to I10 East (Dallas Exit) to a crash involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing I-10 East from north to south and made it to the #3 lane. At the same time three vehicles […]
Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales
According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
Woman stabbed in Northeast EP near a motel
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department responded to an emergency call in Northeast El Paso at the block of 8600 Dyer St. in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The call was made at 2:50 A.M. and police say a 30-year-old woman was stabbed. The incident happened across the street from the […]
16-year-old Organ Mountain High School student killed in pedestrian crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to Las Cruces Police, 18-year-old Isaiah Angel Gutierrez was arrested Friday Dec. 9, after a 16-year-old Organ Mountain High School student was killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Bataan Memorial East in Las Cruces. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, police were dispatched at 4 p.m. […]
UPDATE: Barricaded man arrested after firing weapon at police
UPDATE: The man who had barricaded himself in a Northeast home has been arrested, police said. The incident ended shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday Dec. 9 after more than seven hours. EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – El Paso Police continue to respond to a domestic disturbance at the 5700 block of Sean Haggerty near McCombs. […]
Two men accused of stabbing man at homeless shelter
EL PASO, Texas -- A 34-year-old man was attacked at a homeless shelter in south-central El Paso Thursday, according to El Paso police. It happened at the Corner of Hope Resource Center for Homeless at 130 N. Cotton. According to police, the unidentified victim was taken to the hospital, where...
Winter storm to hit the Borderland
A nice and quiet weekend will change rapidly, next Monday. A winter storm will arrive Monday and bring with it very strong cold winds. Moisture may be limited but we could still see a chance for rain/snow by late Monday into early morning Tuesday. Albeit the rain and snow chances,...
Man arrested after striking detective, trying to flee narcotics operation in Horizon
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – A heavy police presence was seen in Horizon Thursday night near Stockyard Drive and Horizon Blvd. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 8, at 1:10 p.m., they were conducting a narcotics operation at the Petro Truck Stop on Horizon Blvd when the driver attempted to flee, […]
The El Paso couple giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers.
Cartels fighting over migrants in Juarez
Mexican police have arrested two men they say shot the driver of a public transportation bus carrying 42 migrants late Wednesday in Juarez.
City of Socorro asks people to avoid area during ongoing investigation
SOCORRO, Texas -- The City of Socorro is asking people to avoid the area of Stockyard Dr. and Horizon Blvd. due to an ongoing investigation. In a Facebook post, the city asks residents to allow first responders to work the scene. The Sheriff's department is the lead on the investigation, according to the post.
