Conshohocken, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA

- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Muffins in Bridgeport reopening under new ownership

Paul Salamy and Steve Sicilia, lifetime King of Prussia residents, Upper Merion High School graduates, and owners of The Hedgehog Grill food truck, are the new owners of Muffins in Bridgeport. The breakfast and lunch restaurant is set to open on Tuesday, December 13th, and will hold its grand opening on Saturday, December 17th. The hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The address is 138 West 4th Street in Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, PA
PIX11

Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – Some things come to life at Christmas, but the world’s largest model railroad doesn’t need the holidays to shine. “The adjective people use to describe this most often is ‘amazing,'” said Patrick Bentz, manager of Northlandz. Inside a space in Hunterdon County is a visual and engineering marvel: about 100 trains […]
FLEMINGTON, NJ
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Restaurants in Delaware County PA

Located on Middletown Road in Media, Pennsylvania, La Porta Ristorante serves Italian food. During the week, this restaurant is a hot spot for lunch and dinner. Besides great food, this eatery offers an aperitif bar and a cigar room. You can even order takeout from this establishment. The menu is full of interesting Italian dishes. You can choose from several kinds of pasta, a Certified Angus Filet, and a whole bronzino filleted table side. The restaurant is also a good choice if you want a special occasion, with a private dining room accommodating up to 65 people. The bar is well stocked, and you can also have your favorite cocktail or glass of wine at the aperitif bar. The prices are very reasonable, and you can get a lot of food for your money.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

Christine Lane Estates in Rydal now featuring properties

Christine Lane Estates, a series of single-acre parcels in Rydal, is featuring several properties for sale that are currently under construction. The community is described as a “a quaint cul-de-sac community featuring five beautiful one-acre homesites and luxurious traditional single-family open concept floorplans with the most in-demand luxury design trends.”
RYDAL, PA
New Jersey 101.5

This bar is a hidden gem of Bucks County, PA

I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Rt. 420 Bridge in Prospect Park Closed Indefinitely and Abruptly

The Rt 420 Wanamaker Avenue bridge in Prospect ParkPhoto byThe Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation suddenly announced Wednesday night it was closing the Rt 420 bridge southbound in Prospect Park indefinitely after major structural issues were found, writes Frank Kummer for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PROSPECT PARK, PA

