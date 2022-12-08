ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittitas, WA

Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Collision Near Kittitas (Kittitas, WA)

By Terry Satoski
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago
The Washington State Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 at 5:14 a.m.

According to the officials, the weather was foggy and icy on the interstate at the time of the accident.

A 57-year-old driver, Jose Palacios, lost control of his vehicle and crashed in such a way that he blocked all the eastbound lanes. This blockage caused several large collisions which all added up to 38 vehicles.

The officials have confirmed that there were multiple people who had incurred minor injuries.

Their identities and present conditions have not been disclosed.

The officials also cited Jose Palacios for driving too fast in the prevailing road conditions.

The crews managed to clean up the wreckage only by 3 p.m. when the eastbound lanes of the interstate were finally reopened.

There are no other details available at this time.

December 8, 2022

Sources: KPQ News

Nationwide Report

