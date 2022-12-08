ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky weather forecast: Big changes arrive Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — After a day filled with sunshine and chilly temperatures, we’ll see more clouds heading our way Tuesday with rain chances by midweek. Tonight, partly cloudy skies win out with dry and cold conditions in the upper 20s and low 30s. Clouds are expected...
Evening weather forecast: 12/12/2022

Kentucky's evening weather forecast for Dec. 12, 2022. Eddie Montgomery & Randy Graham with Montgomery Reading …. In an appearance on Tamron Hall on Monday, the young activist group was awarded for their work. Ky. attorney general calls on FCC to stop illegal …. Daniel Cameron has joined a coalition...
Idaho murders: Speculation rampant as police remain tight-lipped | NewsNation Prime

Almost a month since four University of Idaho students were tragically killed and police have yet to reassure this community that they are any closer to catching a suspect. NewsNation's Nancy Loo reports. Read more here: https://trib.al/tX7udBz #Idaho #College #Killings. Idaho murders: Speculation rampant as police remain …. Almost a...
Ky. attorney general calls on FCC to stop illegal text messages

Daniel Cameron has joined a coalition pushing to stop text message scams. Ky. attorney general calls on FCC to stop illegal …. Daniel Cameron has joined a coalition pushing to stop text message scams. Real Young Prodigys accept $500K award. In an appearance on Tamron Hall on Monday, the young...
Boyd County man sentenced after over 40 grams of fentanyl-heroin mix found

ASHLAND, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Kentucky man was sentenced Friday after a fentanyl trafficking investigation. The Department of Justice said 38-year-old Thomas Bentley, of Ashland, was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
BOYD COUNTY, KY

