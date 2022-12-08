ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Grant County (Grant County, WA)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjxFD_0jcNhOBK00

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Adams Road, just south of Interstate 90, east of George just before 7:00 a.m.

According to the officials, a vehicle was driving south on the interstate when it lost control on the ice roads and crossed into the centerline where it collided with a northbound pickup truck.

The vehicle had two occupants who were both killed in the accident. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup truck had five occupants. They were taken to three different hospitals for treatment. The officials confirmed that they incurred non-life-threatening injuries.

The officials have reported that they do not suspect impairment to be a cause. They do suspect the icy road conditions to have played a significant role in the accident.

The fatal accident is still being investigated.

December 8, 2022

Source: KPQ News

Comments / 0

Related
ifiberone.com

Othello man accused of hit-and-run in injury crash on SR 17

OTHELLO - Washington state troopers say an Othello man is facing charges since illegally leaving the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on SR 17 early Saturday. State patrol officials say 21-year-old Santos Sontay-Hernandez was traveling in a sedan southward on SR 17 near Othello when he traveled across the centerline and struck an oncoming car.
OTHELLO, WA
NEWStalk 870

2 Killed in Grant County Crash Near Moses Lake Early Tuesday

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a crash between a car and truck early Tuesday morning has left two dead. Car, truck collide about ten miles west of Moses Lake. Early Tuesday morning, the GCSO responded to a report of a crash between a passenger car and a larger pickup. The crash scene was near the intersection of Adams Road South and Baseline Road West, about ten miles from Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

42-acre industrial development project underway in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Virginia-based Third Security LLC has announced the development of a 42-acre industrial development project adjacent to the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake. The site under development is called the "Moses Lake Commerce Center." Crews recently broke ground on a 108,000 square foot food processing facility,...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

GoFundMe started for brothers killed in wreck near George

GEORGE — A GoFundMe account has been established for two brothers from Quincy that were killed in a wreck on Tuesday near George. Daniel Zepeda Medina, 27, and Rodrigo Zepeda Medina, 21, died after the younger brother lost control of his car on an icy Adams Road and collided with a pickup truck, according to the sheriff’s office.
QUINCY, WA
kpq.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued to North Central Washington

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for North Central Washington starting Friday night. South winds are expected to bring moisture into the area late Friday night and will persist through Sunday morning. The North Central region is expected to receive over half a foot of snow,...
WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Next Storm Arrives Friday Night With Up to a Foot of Snow for Some Through Sunday

We remain under a Nonstop Local Weather Alert as the first system wraps up Friday morning, but we prepare for the 2nd system to impact us Friday night. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Friday evening and impact counties near the Canadian border as well as areas shaded in pink. Heavy snow is expected with total additional snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Higher benches could see up to 15 inches of snow. Be prepared for difficult travel conditions through Saturday evening.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy