2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Grant County (Grant County, WA)

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Adams Road, just south of Interstate 90, east of George just before 7:00 a.m.

According to the officials, a vehicle was driving south on the interstate when it lost control on the ice roads and crossed into the centerline where it collided with a northbound pickup truck.

The vehicle had two occupants who were both killed in the accident. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup truck had five occupants. They were taken to three different hospitals for treatment. The officials confirmed that they incurred non-life-threatening injuries.

The officials have reported that they do not suspect impairment to be a cause. They do suspect the icy road conditions to have played a significant role in the accident.

The fatal accident is still being investigated.

December 8, 2022

Source: KPQ News