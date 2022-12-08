ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Point, GA

East Point Police investigate shooting and hit-and-run at gas station

By Elizabeth Rawlins, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdYZY_0jcNhG7W00

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police are investigating a shooting and deadly hit-and-run at a gas station on Lakewood Avenue.

“The police told my husband that we could not access the parking lot,” a nearby business owner told Channel 2′s Elisabeth Rawlins. “Something had happened.”

Initially, investigators responded to reports of a hit-and-run.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, they discovered a man who not only had been run over by a car, but was also shot.

Witnesses tell Channel 2 Action News the incident happened between pump No. 1 and the ice freezer right outside the gas station.

That’s where witnesses say investigators found the man’s body.

Investigators believe the driver of the car may have accidentally hit the man after he was shot.

According to investigators, the driver of the car did not realize that they had hit the victim because it was so foggy.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and subsequent hit-and-run remain unclear, but investigators do not believe the two are connected.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KKz3H_0jcNhG7W00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police arrest 3rd teen in connection to shooting deaths of 2 boys near Atlantic Station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a third teenager in the shooting deaths of two boys near Atlantic Station last month. Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15, were killed during a shooting that broke out on the 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 29. Police said they believe Jackson was the intended target and that Charles may have been killed in the crossfire. Police said they believed the shooting was gang-related.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Atlanta police announce arrest in killing of 77-year-old Buckhead woman

Atlanta leaders and police Monday night announced an arrest in the death of 77-year-old Buckhead resident Eleanor Bowles. Mayor Andre Dickens said his city’s police investigators with help from DeKalb County, found and arrested 23-year-old Antonio Brown - the named suspect in the murder of Bowles. On Sunday, investigators...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta man wanted for murder arrested in downtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State University Police arrested a suspect Dec. 7 accused of murdering a man. Deiontre Hughes was wanted for causing blunt-force trauma to the victim’s head on Nov. 14 at Marietta Street and Broad Street NW, according to police. GSU officers immediately detained...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Jefferson Grove Apartments shooting under investigation

A local man was hospitalized after a shooting incident Saturday evening. The incident occurred at 7:10 p.m. when a 19-year-old male was shot by an unknown assailant at the front gate of the Jefferson Grove Apartments, according to a press release from the City of Newnan. The victim, identified as...
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County traffic stop, chase leads to drug bust

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - After a traffic stop turned into a chase, DeKalb County police said they made a stunning discovery. An East Precinct officer tried to pull over a driver after they failed to signal when making a turn. That's when the officer said three people abandoned the vehicle.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
213K+
Followers
147K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy