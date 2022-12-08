East Point Police investigate shooting and hit-and-run at gas station

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police are investigating a shooting and deadly hit-and-run at a gas station on Lakewood Avenue.

“The police told my husband that we could not access the parking lot,” a nearby business owner told Channel 2′s Elisabeth Rawlins. “Something had happened.”

Initially, investigators responded to reports of a hit-and-run.

When they arrived, they discovered a man who not only had been run over by a car, but was also shot.

Witnesses tell Channel 2 Action News the incident happened between pump No. 1 and the ice freezer right outside the gas station.

That’s where witnesses say investigators found the man’s body.

Investigators believe the driver of the car may have accidentally hit the man after he was shot.

According to investigators, the driver of the car did not realize that they had hit the victim because it was so foggy.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and subsequent hit-and-run remain unclear, but investigators do not believe the two are connected.

