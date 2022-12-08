Read full article on original website
Boyfriend charged in domestic disturbance
Dec. 13—A domestic disturbance Sunday afternoon in Joplin led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man on a felony charge of assaulting his girlfriend. Police were called to an apartment in the 2000 block of South Annie Baxter Avenue where they ended up arresting Jayson W. Seitz, 21, on a count of second-degree domestic assault.
Charges filed in attempted murder investigation
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Charges were filed, today, in an ongoing attempted murder investigation in Cherokee County. 49-year-old Steven Tyner, of Columbus, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, rape, drug possession, and violating the offender registration act. He’s scheduled to be back in...
Can you I.D. these individuals
MONETT, Mo. — Friday evening, December 2, 2022, Monett Police Dept release information regarding a possible Attempted Robbery in front of the store at Rapid Roberts in their city limits. “Approximately 8 to 8:15 PM. The driver of a red Chevrolet S10 pickup is possibly involved.”. — MONETT PD.
Carthage man sent to prison on drug, firearm charges
Dec. 13—A judge sent a Carthage man to prison Monday for seven years on convictions for possession of methamphetamine and a firearm. Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Johnny Lopez, 32, the prison time at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court. The judge assessed Lopez concurrent terms of seven years each for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, and of four years for a separate count of resisting arrest.
Duenweg man takes plea deal in felony assault case
Dec. 13—A Jasper County judge granted probation to a Duenweg man when he took a plea offer Monday on felony assault charges stemming from a 2020 shooting incident in Joplin. Keelan N. Hearns, 20, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of unlawful use of a weapon in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and first-degree property damage and permitting a suspended imposition of sentence.
79-year-old checking the mail is run over by her own vehicle, Arkansas cops say
A 79-year-old woman died after police in Arkansas say she was run over by her own vehicle. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, in Pea Ridge, in northwest Arkansas, police say. Karlyce Pestello exited her Ford Edge to check her mail when the vehicle “began to...
Two in custody after victim shows up in Joplin with multiple stab wounds
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Two people are in custody after a woman shows up at a Joplin hospital this morning with multiple stab wounds. Steven D. Tyner, 49, of Columbus and Ivy Christine Simpson, 23, of Webb City are the suspects in the case. The victim reported she was...
BODYCAM FOOTAGE: Police release exchange of deadly gunfire in south Springfield killing man, injuring park ranger from November 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police released bodycam video of a shootout between officers and a suspect in south Springfield from November of 2021. The exchange of gunfire killed one suspect and injured a Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger. The call happened near the Barnes and Noble on Glenstone when a Springfield-Greene...
Home ravaged by fire in Oronogo
Courtesy Oronogo Fire District.ORONOGO, Mo. — Friday morning, December 9, 2022, about 7:30 a.m. reports of a structure fire near MO-96 and Prairie Meadow Lane alerted Jasper County E-911. Oronogo Fire Dept, Oronogo Police Dept and METS ambulance responded. Mutual aid fire depts included Webb City and Tri-Cites. “Upon of arrival Oronogo E1 & Oronogo Chief 1 found a single…
Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail
PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KY3) - An elderly woman from Pea Ridge, Arkansas has died after her car ran her over. According to the Arkansas State Police, 79-year-old Karlyce Pestello had exited her SUV to check the mail. The car then started to roll backward, authorities say for an unknown reason, then entrapping and dragging Pestello.
Probation granted convicted felon in firearm case
Dec. 9—A rural Carthage man was granted a suspended imposition of sentence with probation when he pleaded guilty this week to unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon. Shawn D. Sifferman, 50, pleaded guilty to the offense Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement allowing the suspended imposition of sentence, and Judge Gayle Crane placed him on supervised probation for five years.
Human remains found in Bella Vista identified
The Arkansas Crime Laboratory has identified human remains found on October 30 as Matthew Loftin, according to a press release.
Man connected to homicide pleads guilty to gun possession, sentenced to 7 years
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Stone County was sentenced to seven years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm. Tucker Moore was involved in a shooting death case in Stone County, Missouri, and pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm on July 29, 2022. Deputies were called to Blackberry Lane near […]
Amber Alert for missing Delaware County teen
JAY, Okla. – An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for a missing Delaware County teen. Joie R. Hayworth, 17, of Twin Oaks, is diabetic, wears a prosthetic left leg, and hasn’t taken her medication in several days. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office considers her an Endangered Missing...
Nevada man waives hearing on felony counts in Barton County
Dec. 9—LAMAR, Mo. — A Nevada man has been ordered to stand trial in Barton County on six felony counts of stealing and three counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person. Denis Masters, 56, waived preliminary hearings Monday on the charges in Barton County Circuit Court. Associate...
KBI investigating 2nd homicide in Chanute this week
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Neosho County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) are conducting another homicide investigation in Chanute after a woman was found dead. This is the second one this week.
