ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Boyfriend charged in domestic disturbance

Dec. 13—A domestic disturbance Sunday afternoon in Joplin led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man on a felony charge of assaulting his girlfriend. Police were called to an apartment in the 2000 block of South Annie Baxter Avenue where they ended up arresting Jayson W. Seitz, 21, on a count of second-degree domestic assault.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Charges filed in attempted murder investigation

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Charges were filed, today, in an ongoing attempted murder investigation in Cherokee County. 49-year-old Steven Tyner, of Columbus, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, rape, drug possession, and violating the offender registration act. He’s scheduled to be back in...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Can you I.D. these individuals

MONETT, Mo. — Friday evening, December 2, 2022, Monett Police Dept release information regarding a possible Attempted Robbery in front of the store at Rapid Roberts in their city limits. “Approximately 8 to 8:15 PM. The driver of a red Chevrolet S10 pickup is possibly involved.”. — MONETT PD.
MONETT, MO
YAHOO!

Carthage man sent to prison on drug, firearm charges

Dec. 13—A judge sent a Carthage man to prison Monday for seven years on convictions for possession of methamphetamine and a firearm. Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Johnny Lopez, 32, the prison time at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court. The judge assessed Lopez concurrent terms of seven years each for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, and of four years for a separate count of resisting arrest.
CARTHAGE, MO
YAHOO!

Duenweg man takes plea deal in felony assault case

Dec. 13—A Jasper County judge granted probation to a Duenweg man when he took a plea offer Monday on felony assault charges stemming from a 2020 shooting incident in Joplin. Keelan N. Hearns, 20, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of unlawful use of a weapon in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and first-degree property damage and permitting a suspended imposition of sentence.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Home ravaged by fire in Oronogo

Courtesy Oronogo Fire District.ORONOGO, Mo. — Friday morning, December 9, 2022, about 7:30 a.m. reports of a structure fire near MO-96 and Prairie Meadow Lane alerted Jasper County E-911. Oronogo Fire Dept, Oronogo Police Dept and METS ambulance responded. Mutual aid fire depts included Webb City and Tri-Cites. “Upon of arrival Oronogo E1 & Oronogo Chief 1 found a single…
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KY3) - An elderly woman from Pea Ridge, Arkansas has died after her car ran her over. According to the Arkansas State Police, 79-year-old Karlyce Pestello had exited her SUV to check the mail. The car then started to roll backward, authorities say for an unknown reason, then entrapping and dragging Pestello.
PEA RIDGE, AR
YAHOO!

Probation granted convicted felon in firearm case

Dec. 9—A rural Carthage man was granted a suspended imposition of sentence with probation when he pleaded guilty this week to unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon. Shawn D. Sifferman, 50, pleaded guilty to the offense Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement allowing the suspended imposition of sentence, and Judge Gayle Crane placed him on supervised probation for five years.
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Amber Alert for missing Delaware County teen

JAY, Okla. – An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for a missing Delaware County teen. Joie R. Hayworth, 17, of Twin Oaks, is diabetic, wears a prosthetic left leg, and hasn’t taken her medication in several days. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office considers her an Endangered Missing...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
Yahoo Sports

Nevada man waives hearing on felony counts in Barton County

Dec. 9—LAMAR, Mo. — A Nevada man has been ordered to stand trial in Barton County on six felony counts of stealing and three counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person. Denis Masters, 56, waived preliminary hearings Monday on the charges in Barton County Circuit Court. Associate...
BARTON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy