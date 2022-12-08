Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
A New Thrift Shop Pushing Boundaries to Help Homeless YouthUplift LoudounPurcellville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
theriver953.com
News Maker Wayne Sager on the new Police headquarters
Strasburg Town Council at the last work session approved the purchase of the 115 King St. location for the new Police headquarters. We spoke with Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community.
How One Loudoun Home Decks Out for Charity
Photo byLoudoun Holiday Lights (Facebook) There's a Leesburg home that's making a name for itself with its holiday lights display. The home, located at 704 Seaton Court SE in Leesburg, is twinkling with lights-- and lit up for a good cause.
WHSV
HCPS offering free meals over holiday break
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s time for winter breaks in schools across the Valley, but for some students being away from school that long isnt always a good thing. Many students rely on school lunches to provide them with the nutrition they need. After a few years off, Harrisonburg...
NBC Washington
Former Loudoun County Superintendent Indicted by Special Grand Jury
A judge ordered special grand jury indictments against the recently fired Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent and the district's spokesman unsealed a week after the release of the grand jury's report detailing failures with the handling of two sexual assaults involving a student. The grand jury indicted former Superintendent Scott...
WHSV
Harrisonburg City Council deciding what to spend remaining American Rescue Plan funding on Tuesday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg was given financial support from the American Rescue Plan Act. Harrisonburg City Council wanted to include the community in their decision and they sent out surveys to find out what locals want. United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County has been watching the process carefully...
COLD CASE: Child With Ties To Virginia Goes Missing From Awol Road In Lebanon
Twenty-two years after his disappearance authorities continue to search for Eric Pyles, also known as Nick Cagnow, who went missing on Dec. 12, 2000. The Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers has renewed a plea for information on Pyles/Cagnow's whereabouts on the anniversary of his disappearance. The 12-year-old boy got off his school...
WTOP
2 indicted, including former superintendent, in Loudoun Co. schools probe
The former superintendent and spokesman for the school system in Loudoun County, Virginia, have been indicted by a special grand jury. Former superintendent Scott Ziegler has been charged with one count of misdemeanor false publication, one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance, the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement Monday; spokesman Wayde Byard has been indicted on one count of felony perjury.
Laptop fire displaces five from Fairfax home
Five people were displaced from their home in Fairfax County last week when a fire in the home's garage grew out of control, leaving the home engulfed in flames.
Fairfax Police officer hurt in crash near George Mason University
A Fairfax County Police officer was released from the hospital the day after sustaining serious injuries from a crash that took place in front of one of the entrances to George Mason University.
Police investigating body found in wooded area in Prince William County
An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.
25-year-old killed in crash near Dulles Airport
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 on the 500 block of East Staunton Avenue.
loudounnow.com
After Alligator Sighting at Vineyard, County Considers Banning Exotic, Venomous Animals
After a free-roaming, privately-owned alligator was spotted near a vineyard, Loudoun County supervisors are considering banning private ownership and breeding of some exotic and venomous animals. According to a county staff report prepared for the board’s Finance, Government Operations and Economic Development Committee, the issue was raised after law enforcement...
WHSV
RCPS approves instructional material policy
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Public School Board was the latest to approve the policy revisions on instructional material. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill in April stating schools in the Commonwealth must notify parents and families when their children’s assignments contain sexually explicit material.
lootpress.com
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department donates cruiser to Calhoun County
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Christmas has come early for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department as they have received a police cruiser as a donation from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department. On December 9, Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon presented Calhoun County Sheriff Warren Basnett with a retired...
Arlington café owner convicted for credit card scheme with hundreds of victims
Investigators found credit card manufacturing equipment in Berhane's D.C. apartment and determined that she was buying stolen credit card information online. One of Berhane's three co-conspirators would put that information on fake cards, which Berhane would then give to the other two to use at stores around the region.
Inside Nova
Manassas man arrested in double shooting in Triangle
A 30-year-old Manassas-area man is jailed without bond after a Friday night shooting that left two wounded in Triangle. Officers were called to the 4100 block of Southway Lane at 11:23 p.m., where they spoke to one victim, a 40-year-old woman, from a second-floor window who told them the shooter was inside the house.
How One Man's Love of Christmas Lights Has Sparked Community Joy
Incatasciato's home, located at 18399 Rim Rock Circle, Leesburg VAPhoto byBill Incatasciato. Every neighborhood has a home that's decked out with Christmas lights and a notch above the rest. Bill Incatasciato's Leesburg, Virginia home in the Lakes at Red Rock community, is that house. The home, transforms into a "Griswald" appearance each year with many coming to see it. "Once I got into doing large displays, I realized that the real joy was in having others come and enjoy the kaleidoscope of color," he said.
Fairfax Times
School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’
Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
VDOT: Mowing grass in December...
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available onTwitter at and on VDOT’s website at. Greene County (NEW) U.S. 29 Seminole Trail)– Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile alternating lane closures at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon. Madison County (NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile work zones with shoulder closures, Monday in the following areas: U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County ...
fredericksburg.today
Spotsylvania deputy dies in off-duty accident in King George
It is with a heavy heart that Sheriff Roger L. Harris announces the passing of Deputy Kenneth W. Blevins Sr. as a result of an off-duty motor vehicle accident today in King George County. Deputy Blevins was assigned to our Courts Division and was a highly respected veteran officer. Our profession has lost a great friend, mentor, and loyal public servant. We extend our love and prayers to the Blevins family during this difficult time.
