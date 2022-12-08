ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Point, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

2 found dead in Clayton County, 16-year-old charged with murder

A teenager is facing murder charges after two men were found dead in Clayton County last week, according to police. Officers say they were called to the Village at Panther Creek apartments on Mount Zion Blvd. in Morrow at 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 8 where they found 20-year-old Zachary Tallant dead in the parking lot.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
YAHOO!

APD: 24-year-old woman shot in car during possible road rage incident

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News a 24-year-old woman was shot while in her car during a possible road rage incident early Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, around 3:08 a.m. officers found a woman who had been shot near...
ATLANTA, GA
YAHOO!

Georgia insurance agent convicted of insurance fraud, sentenced to 5 years in prison, officials say

A Suwanee insurance agent was sentenced Monday following a two-year investigation by the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation’s Enforcement Division. Enforcement Division Director Melinda Vigna said in August 2018 she had received complaints that 66-year-old Jeffery Alan Reichel, Sr., a Georgia Licensed Insurance Agent, purchased a minimum premium workers’ compensation insurance policy for his business, Core Business Services Inc.
SUWANEE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy