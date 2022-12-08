Mass. reports 7,499 COVID-19 cases and 76 deaths from the past week
The seven-day average of positive test results continues to rise from 7.14% to 7.85%.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, December 1.
Newly reported cases: 7,499
Total confirmed cases: 1,942,303
Newly reported deaths: 76
Total confirmed deaths: 20,972
Newly reported tests: 102,808
Total tests: 48,672,205
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.85%
Hospitalized patients: 766
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 492
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 239
ICU patients: 67
Intubated patients: 27
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
