Massachusetts State

Mass. reports 7,499 COVID-19 cases and 76 deaths from the past week

By Rami Abou-Sabe
 4 days ago

The seven-day average of positive test results continues to rise from 7.14% to 7.85%.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, December 1.

Newly reported cases: 7,499

Total confirmed cases: 1,942,303

Newly reported deaths: 76

Total confirmed deaths: 20,972

Newly reported tests: 102,808

Total tests: 48,672,205

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.85%

Hospitalized patients: 766

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 492

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 239

ICU patients: 67

Intubated patients: 27

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

Comments / 4

