Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Shockingly Reveals He Would Have Preferred Not To Play In 2001 NBA Finals
Allen Iverson made a shocking revelation regarding the 2001 NBA Finals, where he took his Philadelphia 76ers against the overpowered Los Angeles Lakers led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Allen Iverson is one of the most influential players of all time due to his style of play, the way...
Former Spurs star Tony Parker has advice for the 18-year-old who's been dubbed a generational NBA prospect
Many think Victor Wembanyama will be an NBA star, but Tony Parker says it's more important that the 18-year-old French national set his own expectations.
Barnes scores 20 points, Kings rally to beat Cavs 106-95
CLEVELAND (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 20 points and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points, 18 rebounds and six assists as the Sacramento Kings rallied for a 106-95 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Kevin Huerter made two 3-pointers in 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter, fueling a 19-0 game-ending run by Sacramento. The Cavaliers took their largest lead at 95-87 on Cedi Osman’s layup with 4:50 left, but were held scoreless on their final 10 possessions. “That was a big, big, big-time win for us,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “When you get a win like that on the road, that’s a sign you have a really good team. Now, I hope I’m not jumping the gun on that, but this was my favorite game of the season.” Caris LeVert had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists for Cleveland, which had its seven-game home winning streak snapped. Darius Garland added 19 points, six assists and six turnovers as fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell did not play because of a sore right leg.
Brittney Griner’s Wife, Cherelle, Makes First Social Media Post Since WNBA Star’s Return
Brittney Griner is home and her wife Cherelle is relieved to have her back. She had a lot of people... The post Brittney Griner’s Wife, Cherelle, Makes First Social Media Post Since WNBA Star’s Return appeared first on Outsider.
Hurricanes bring strong road play to Detroit
The Carolina Hurricanes have been one of the NHL’s best road teams this season. They’ll look to continue racking up
Yardbarker
The story of the former Milwaukee Buck that became the richest NBA player you never heard of
When talking about the wealthiest NBA players ever, you would usually think of guys such as Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, or Shaquille O'Neal. However, one guy that is in that company, despite being far from an NBA household name, is a former Milwaukee Buck, Junior Bridgeman. NBA career.
Yardbarker
Trae Young Reportedly Purchases $20M Mansion In Southern California
Hawks star Trae Young has really found a home in Atlanta. Since the 2018 draft, he has essentially been the face of basketball in ATL. Apparently, Young really likes Southern California as well. In a curious report from Dirt.com’s James McClain, it is revealed that the sharpshooting point guard has purchased some property in the 'Golden State.'
Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson makes wild claim about unnamed NFL referee
According to Pro Football Reference, the game in question occurred on Oct. 30 and the officials for the contest were Shawn Smith, Bryan Neale, Mark Hittner, Michael Dolce, Dino Paganelli, Clay Reynard and Dyrol Prioleau. The Jets fell to the Patriots 22-17 that day and Wilson finished the game with six receptions for 115 yards on seven targets.
Yardbarker
Photo of Giannis Antetokounmpo following win over Mavs goes viral
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a real “same spot, different energy” moment this week. Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks got the victory on Friday night over the Mavericks in Dallas. After the game, Antetokounmpo returned to the court to work on his free throws. In the background on the side, a worker at American Airlines Center could be seen clutching a ladder.
Yardbarker
Justin Jefferson shares complaint for NFL after loss to Lions
Justin Jefferson had a complaint for the NFL on Sunday after his Minnesota Vikings’ 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Jefferson caught a 39-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-16. Jefferson broke tackles from three opponents and was heading to the end zone for a touchdown. But Jefferson was not given a touchdown because the officials said he stepped out of bounds.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Hiring Coach Jason Witten? ‘I Can See It!’ Says Dallas Legend
The legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten continues to impact the game of football. This week, Witten was named the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Coach of the Year. The former tight end led the Christian Liberty Warriors to a 10-2 season, his second year as a head coach.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Says The Boston Celtics Are More Likely To Make NBA Finals Than The Golden State Warriors
As the defending NBA Champions, it was no surprise when the Golden State Warriors were picked as the favorites to win the title again this year. With mostly the same veteran core they've had in years past, everybody was expecting the Warriors to play their usual brand of dominant and unselfish basketball.
Yardbarker
The Lions Clinched A Huge Upset With A Must-See Play
Week 14 almost ended the way most games end for fans of the Detroit Lions. With the Lions holding a one-score lead late in the fourth quarter, it was a recipe for another letdown. However, a play on third-and-seven gave the Lions the victory. So what happened during this critical...
Yardbarker
Report: Dansby Swanson “bothered” by “an absence of communication”
Here’s what Bowman and MLBTradeRumors had to say:. Perhaps as notable as the lack of offseason communications is Bowman’s further reporting that Swanson has been “bothered by the absence of communication” and recently reached out directly to Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos. It’s hard to hear that and not think back to the free agency of Freddie Freeman last offseason, which obviously culminated in Freeman’s somewhat stunning departure from Atlanta and a six-year deal with the Dodgers.
Yardbarker
Opposing Fans Want Their Teams To Follow Guardians Example
The Cleveland Guardians came into the 2022 season looking to rebound from an 80-82 finish in 2021. Preseason projections weren’t exactly kind to Terry Francona‘s club, however. But the emergence of stars such as Andres Gimenez, Steven Kwan, and Oscar Gonzalez helped catapult the team into postseason contention.
Yardbarker
Broncos' Russell Wilson exits game with concussion
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was enjoying the best game of his brief career with the team against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Despite an ugly pick-six, Wilson tallied three touchdowns to pull Denver to within six points after it fell down 27-0 in the first half. Unfortunately, Wilson...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Says He's 'Woke,' Rips The NBA Media For Ignoring Jerry Jones Scandal
After nearly two decades in the NBA, it appears that LeBron James has completely lost his patience with the media. The usually classy and respectful superstar has made it a point to take an aggressive stance against today's media culture. It all started after the Kyrie Irving fiasco, which involved reporters across the league hounding the former NBA champion with all sorts of questions about his beliefs and morals.
Yardbarker
Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Injured, Anthony Brown Takes Over
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley suffered an injury after taking a hard hit in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Huntley, who was filling in for injured starter Lamar Jackson, first went to the medical tent before heading to the locker room. Undrafted free agent rookie Anthony Brown is now under center for Baltimore.
Yardbarker
O'Connell hints that Vikings need to make defensive changes
The Minnesota Vikings have allowed 2,303 yards over the past five games, including 464 in a 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday – the fifth consecutive game allowing 400+ yards to the opposition. Time for changes? It certainly sounds like it. "It's a combination of some things...
Yardbarker
MLB insider reveals surprising team to watch in Carlos Correa sweepstakes
Carlos Correa qualifies as the best free agent left on the market, but the rumors about where he might land have been relatively scarce. A report Friday, however, raised speculation that a surprising team may be a factor in his market. ESPN’s Buster Olney, in an appearance on 95.7 The...
Comments / 0