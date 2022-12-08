ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones, Brooks power Memphis to 128-103 win over Atlanta

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyus Jones had 22 points and 11 assists, Dillon Brooks added 18 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-103 on Monday night in a game in which both teams were without key starters. Santi Aldama scored 16 points and Jaren Jackson Jr....
Lillard ties own Blazers mark with 11 3-pointers, beats Minn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard tied his own franchise record by making 11 3-pointers and finished with 38 points, leading the Portland Trail Blazers over the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-112 on Monday night. Lillard shot 11 for 17 from long range and didn't play in the fourth quarter. The...
Revitalized Nets hand the wayward Wizards a seventh straight loss

WASHINGTON - The previous time the Brooklyn Nets came to Washington, they were at the height of their dysfunction. Kyrie Irving was mid-suspension after unapologetically spreading antisemitic content, Steve Nash had been fired days before, and Kevin Durant was starting alongside players who generally populate the second unit. The Nets...
On Popovich's coaching anniversary, Spurs top Heat 115-111

MIAMI (AP) — Gregg Popovich got the perfect anniversary gift from his San Antonio Spurs. Keldon Johnson scored 21 points, Romeo Langford added 19 and the San Antonio Spurs celebrated the 26th anniversary of Popovich’s first game as coach by beating the Miami Heat 115-111 on Saturday. “We...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Alana Beard's biggest and boldest idea: To own a WNBA franchise

Just when Alana Beard was really getting into her Duke Athletics Hall of Fame speech last week, the crowd interrupted with applause. As one might do when accepting a lifetime achievement award, Beard, who became the leading scorer in Duke basketball history before playing 14 seasons in the WNBA, told her story from the beginning. Coming of age in Shreveport, La., and playing backyard ball with her brother and his buddies. Knowing she had it when she began dominating those boys. Then she started dreaming.
