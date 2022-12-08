Just when Alana Beard was really getting into her Duke Athletics Hall of Fame speech last week, the crowd interrupted with applause. As one might do when accepting a lifetime achievement award, Beard, who became the leading scorer in Duke basketball history before playing 14 seasons in the WNBA, told her story from the beginning. Coming of age in Shreveport, La., and playing backyard ball with her brother and his buddies. Knowing she had it when she began dominating those boys. Then she started dreaming.

