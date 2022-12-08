ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Ash Jurberg

Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location

There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
The Remains of Splashtown San Antonio One Year After Closing

In January, we learned that Splashtown was closing down to make way for a new car dealership. Really? We were just there last summer and it was alive and well. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite in SA. By far it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward one year, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.
Lights Alive San Antonio 2022 – Guide to drive thru Christmas lights in SA

Looking for ways to enjoy the holiday season? The Lights Alive San Antonio 2022 show is just what you’re looking for!. This fun and exciting drive thru light show experience is immersive and will leave you spellbound! For nearly one mile, thousands of lights twinkle, glitter, and dance as you slowly drive through.
Only in San Antonio Will You Find a Big Red Drinking Santa

There are so many things that are just San Antonio such as waiting for a table at Mi Tierra for two hours, the best barbacoa and big red, and a dancing Elvis that could be found in Market Square, may he rest in peace. We might just have to add this one to the list. A mural popped up in downtown San Antonio depicted a Santa Clause enjoying a Big Red.
