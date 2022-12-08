Read full article on original website
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Governor Abbott Said Bring a Marine Home Held By Russia - What You Really Need to KnowTom HandyTexas State
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
H-E-B did more: San Antonio grocery giant's 25 biggest moments of 2022
The store really did a lot in 2022. Sometimes its hard to keep up.
SAPD denies social media rumor of San Antonio serial killer
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department took to social media Monday afternoon to clear the air about online rumors claiming there's a serial killer in the Alamo City, calling a tweet that has been reshared hundreds of times "unsubstantiated." Multiple social media posts claim a killer is...
SAPD conducting bomb squad detonation training in south San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police's Bomb Squad Unit will be conducting training detonation Tuesday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the SAPD training academy. There is no threat to the public and no need to be alarmed, police advise. The detonations will take place at the training...
San Antonio police deny online rumor of serial killer loose in the city
SAPD officials said they have found "no factual basis on these claims."
SAPD working major accident at Loop 410 and Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO — A major accident has shut down traffic on Loop 410 near Highway 90 on Sunday night, police say. Just before 8 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department tweeted that they were on the scene at SW Loop 410 and Highway 90, and asked drivers to avoid the area.
The Remains of Splashtown San Antonio One Year After Closing
In January, we learned that Splashtown was closing down to make way for a new car dealership. Really? We were just there last summer and it was alive and well. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite in SA. By far it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward one year, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.
Three Texas cities in top 10 list for Grinchiest US cities, report says
SAN ANTONIO — You're as cuddly as a cactus and as charming as an eel, San Antonio residents!. That is according to a new study from Finance Buzz, which looked at a lot of factors to determine which of America’s largest cities are the Grinchiest in the country.
Via 313 to bring more Detroit-style pizza to San Antonio with new location on city's West Side
Detroit pizza features a square shape and deep-dish base, which is piled with cheese and toppings, then baked until the edges crisp.
Lights Alive San Antonio 2022 – Guide to drive thru Christmas lights in SA
Looking for ways to enjoy the holiday season? The Lights Alive San Antonio 2022 show is just what you’re looking for!. This fun and exciting drive thru light show experience is immersive and will leave you spellbound! For nearly one mile, thousands of lights twinkle, glitter, and dance as you slowly drive through.
5 things to know about San Antonio panaderia's most popular cookies
What's your favorite type of polvoron?
Community works together to stop thieves who broke into 23 cars, officials say
CASTROVILLE, Texas — The community of Castroville along with law enforcement worked together to apprehend two alleged thieves from San Antonio who broke into 23 vehicles and stole two trucks, according to a release from the City of Castroville. On Dec. 8 around 4:30 a.m., Castroville Police started taking...
Only in San Antonio Will You Find a Big Red Drinking Santa
There are so many things that are just San Antonio such as waiting for a table at Mi Tierra for two hours, the best barbacoa and big red, and a dancing Elvis that could be found in Market Square, may he rest in peace. We might just have to add this one to the list. A mural popped up in downtown San Antonio depicted a Santa Clause enjoying a Big Red.
Carrie Hoffpauir wins KENS 5 EXCEL Award for Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD
SAN ANTONIO — Hoffpauir received $1,000 from our KENS 5 partner Credit Human as part of the EXCEL Award. Geckos and tortoises "take care of my lovely animals,” said Carrie Hoffpauir as she unlocked one of her four terrariums in a small corner of her classroom. It’s not...
San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville
Officer Matthew Luckhurst's rehiring was the centerpiece of an investigation into Texas' lax and fragmented oversight of police licensing.
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?
Amongst all the graves in the San Antonio Masonic Cemetery, one is very different from the others. A simple stone marks Sandra West's grave, but what is beneath the surface is bizarre. West, a socialite from Beverley Hills, was buried in a blue 1964 Ferrari.
Batchelor Trial, Cannabis Decriminalization: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Crime and punishment played heavily in the San Antonio Current's most-read headlines this week.
Man's body found lying on side of road on city's southwest side, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say they're investigating after a man's body was found lying along the side of the road on the far-southwest side Monday morning. Bexar County Sheriff's said a driver reported the body near the intersection of Quintana and Kearney roads, just west of Von Ormy. He was wearing a pair of shorts and socks with tattoos.
Tuberculosis testing begins this week in Northside ISD
SAN ANTONIO — Some students in Northside ISD will be tested for tuberculosis this week, following a few cases of the virus reported at multiple campuses. On Friday, the principal of O'Connor High School, Robert Martinez, sent a letter to parents saying that there was a possible tuberculosis exposure on campus.
Texas Eats: Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beef ‘Beer’ Guignon
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.
