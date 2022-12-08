Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
Jewish, Christian and Muslim volunteers invite others to join activities benefiting San Jose’s needy in DecemberD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Related
Marina Police Sergeant to be named Interim Police Chief
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV): Marina Police Chief and Monterey County Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto confirmed to KION on Monday morning that Sergeant Steve Russo will be named Marina Interim Police Chief. The change will occur once Nieto leaves for the Sheriff's Office on Dec. 30. Nieto told KION that the City of Marina will still search for The post Marina Police Sergeant to be named Interim Police Chief appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Police release new details on missing Marina woman
MARINA, Calif. — A Marina woman last seen on Dec. 5 is still missing, and police are once again asking for the public's help locating her. Police consider her to be at risk. Sandy Thi Huynh, who sometimes goes by the name Catalina, was reported missing by her family on Dec. 5 and has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 3.
CHP chase with stolen Prius in Gilroy ends near Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said they arrested a man who took officers on a chase from Gilroy to Greenfield while potentially driving under the influence. Officers said a suspect stole a red Prius in Gilroy and proceeded south on Highway 101. Pursuing officers hit a pit maneuver-like tactic to hit the Prius. The The post CHP chase with stolen Prius in Gilroy ends near Greenfield appeared first on KION546.
Midnight standoff involving stolen vehicle brought to peaceful end
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect with a stolen vehicle surrendered early Friday after an hours-long standoff, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety’s Twitter account. The standoff began around 10:45 p.m. Thursday and involved patrol officers, the crisis negotiations team, the drone team and SWAT, with the assistance of the Santa Clara Police […]
KSBW.com
Person hospitalized after being struck by car near Salinas High School
SALINAS, Calif. — A person was struck by a vehicle near Salinas High School, Monday afternoon. According to first responders, a person was struck by a car outside of the school, possibly along South Main Street, near Pine Street. Witnesses told KSBW 8 that the victim was severely injured.
KSBW.com
Missing 20-year-old considered to be at risk, according to Marina police
MARINA, Calif. — The Marina Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman considered to be at risk. Sandy Thi Huynh, 20, was reported missing by her family on Dec. 5 and has not been seen or heard from since. She was last seen leaving her home in Marina.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The San Jose Police Department reported a single-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred near Story and Senter Roads at 11:45 p.m. According to the police, a truck had crashed into a pole.
KSBW.com
Eucalyptus tree falls on Highway 101, kills 2 in multi-vehicle crash
PRUNEDALE, Calif. — Two people were killed when a tree fell onto a moving vehicle and caused a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP investigators, a eucalyptus tree fell onto US-101 Southbound at Cannon Road. CHP units found that the tree...
KTVU FOX 2
1 woman dead, 2 injured in drunk collision: San Jose police
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman has died and two others were injured after a drunk driving crash Saturday night, San Jose police said. At approximately 11:46 p.m. a truck carrying four people, including the driver, crashed into a steel billboard pillar. They had been traveling northbound on Senter Road and tried to turn left onto Story Road, when they veered off the road and collided.
Two dead in multi-vehicle crash near Aromas identified
AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office identified the two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The first man was identified ad Ezequiel Sanchez, 28, of Gonzales. San Benito Sheriff Eric Taylor said his family was notified of his passing. The next person killed was identified as a 50-year-old man from The post Two dead in multi-vehicle crash near Aromas identified appeared first on KION546.
Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a Fresno man and a Salinas woman suspected of driving under the influence with a loaded firearm in the vehicle on Thursday. At around 4:08 p.m., the Bike Patrol noticed a vehicle driving recklessly along the 200 block of Reservation Road. They stopped the driver of the The post Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police appeared first on KION546.
Man arrested in Watsonville with recycling bin full of stolen tools
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they arrested a man who stole more than $1,000 worth of tools from a business. Police said 20-year-old Baudel Sanchez was running from a crime scene with a recycling can full of stolen tools. The burglary occurred on the 200 block of Rodriguez Street. Police said they found the The post Man arrested in Watsonville with recycling bin full of stolen tools appeared first on KION546.
One dead in suspected DUI crash in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a solo-vehicle collision Saturday night in San Jose, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department. The crash occurred when a truck collided with a pole near Story and Senter Roads at 11:45 p.m. Three passengers were taken to […]
2 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident On Highway 101 (Aromas, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on Highway 101 at around 3:30 a.m. According to the officials, a large eucalyptus tree had fallen on top of a Toyota Prius which was on the southbound lanes of the highway. This caused Prius to be stuck and block all the lanes. After some time, a black GMC Sierra truck struck the tree which caused major damage.
Driver arrested in early morning deadly San Jose DUI crash
SAN JOSE -- A truck driver was under arrest on driving under the influence charges Sunday after his vehicle careened into a pole killing a passenger.San Jose police said officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of Story and Senter Roads at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2022 Chevrolet truck, driven by an adult male driver and occupied by three adult female passengers, was traveling northbound on Senter Road when it attempted to turn left onto Story Road. The truck left the roadway at the intersection and collided with the steel pillar...
Elderly man seriously injured in hit-and-run near Saratoga Library
SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help with finding the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened Friday in Saratoga. Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Saratoga Library, 13650 Saratoga Avenue, at about 5:06 p.m. for the report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. The victim, an elderly man […]
buzzfeednews.com
A San Jose Man Allegedly Shot An Unarmed Black Airbnb Guest Who Was Walking To The Grocery Store
A California man is facing felony charges for allegedly shooting a 21-year-old unarmed Black man who was walking to the grocery store from an Airbnb rental in what officials are describing as an "unprovoked attack." The victim was crossing the street in the 1200 block of Somerset Drive around 11:08...
Santa Cruz County's sheriff will soon be subject to independent oversight
Figuring out a proper oversight model for sheriffs — themselves elected officials — has challenged counties across the country. A state bill passed in 2020 finally offers California counties some tools, and Santa Cruz is readying to take advantage.
Santa Cruz mayor-elect Fred Keeley recovering after emergency hospitalization
Fred Keeley, 72, was diagnosed with transient global amnesia after he was rushed to Dominican Hospital on Thursday. Hospital documents provided to Lookout say the condition lasts only 24 hours and does not affect other brain functions. Keeley is set to be sworn in Tuesday as Santa Cruz's first directly elected four-year mayor.
KTVU FOX 2
Pedestrian dies in San Jose near shopping center; residents have asked for crosswalk
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman walking across the street was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening in San Jose near a mall where residents have complained about heavy traffic and the need for more safety. It happened at the intersection of Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard Street...
Comments / 0