ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

Can a $400 Million Licensing Deal Lift Express?

By Glenn Taylor
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago

Express stock soared as much as 57 percent in Thursday morning trading despite the retailer lowering its full-year outlook after it announced a joint venture with brand management firm WHP Global .

Net sales at the apparel retailer dipped 8 percent to $434.1 million in the company’s third quarter, with the company incurring net losses of $34.4 million, on a loss of 50 cents per diluted share.

In a Nutshell: Express and WHP Global are teaming up to build out an intellectual property (IP) joint venture that will acquire, operate and grow a portfolio of brands. Under the agreement, WHP will acquire certain IP assets from Express.

The move is engineered to help pull Express out of its role as a pure mall-based specialty retailer, where it has struggled to gain ground in recent years despite attempts to retool the company . With WHP in its corner, Express has the resources to expand as a licensing and wholesale platform, break into new potential categories and gain greater access to international markets.

In an earnings call, Express CEO Tim Baxter said the retailer should be able to take advantage of anticipated retail industry consolidation by pursuing brand acquisitions in partnership with WHP.

WHP Global’s portfolio suggests that the brand manager can aid Express’s ambitions. The company already owns numerous fashion brands including Anne Klein , Joseph Abboud and Isaac Mizrahi , as well as denim brands William Rast and Joe Jeans , all of which the company has acquired since 2019. The brand management firm also owns a majority stake in Toys “R” Us . The company says it generates $4.5 billion in annual retail sales across its portfolio, and has more than 125 licenses worldwide across more than 1,000 partner stores.

The joint venture, valued at $400 million, will be 60 percent owned by WHP and 40 percent owned by Express, with WHP investing $235 million for its stake in the venture.

Express will enter into an exclusive long-term license agreement with multiple renewal options to use the contributed IP for its existing business, and will pay WHP a royalty fee rate of 3.25 percent for the first five years and 3.5 percent after that. Cash earnings in the joint venture will be distributed quarterly to both parties on a proportional basis.

Under the terms of the deal, WHP also will acquire 5.4 million newly issued shares of Express for $25 million, or $4.60 per share. This gives the firm approximately 7.4 percent ownership of the retailer.

Yehuda Shmidman, CEO and co-founder of WHP, will join the Express board of directors as part of the partnership.

Aside from the WHP partnership, Baxter said the retailer “had some misses” in the women’s business, but posted its sixth-consecutive quarter of positive comps in the men’s business. The company’s UpWest comfortwear brand saw sales increase 40 percent. Express also launched a wholesale partnership with Nordstrom in the quarter, Baxter said.

Inventory was $422.7 million at the end of the third quarter, up 10 percent compared to $383.6 million in the year-ago period.

Third-quarter gross margin was 27.8 percent of net sales, a decrease of approximately 540 basis points (5.4 percentage points) compared to 2021’s 33.2 percent margin rate. Merchandise margin contracted by 360 basis points (3.6 percentage points) primarily driven by the challenging macroeconomic and highly promotional retail environments.

For 2022, Express now expects comparable sales of flat to up 1 percent, down from earlier projections of mid-single digits growth. Gross margin rate is forecast to dip approximately 150 basis points (1.5 percentage points), which would be a larger decline than the previous estimate of 100 basis points (1 percentage point.

The specialty apparel retailer also anticipates deeper losses for the full year, with diluted loss per share forecasts ranging between $1.12 to $1.22, instead of prior loss estimates of 16 cents to 22 cents.

Capital expenditures totaled $24.3 million throughout 2022, while cash and cash equivalents totaled $24.6 million at the end of the third quarter.

Short-term debt was $4.5 million and long-term debt was $230.9 million as of Oct. 29, compared to short-term debt of $10.1 million and long-term debt of $108.4 million at the end of the prior year’s third quarter. Operating cash flow was -$95.9 million through the first 39 weeks of the year.

Express said it has $47 million remaining on its revolving credit facility as of the end of the quarter. The retailer has since refinanced the credit facility, increasing the revolver amount to $290 million from $250 million. The loan is expected to be paid in full by November 2027.

The retailer will use proceeds from the WHP joint venture to repay its other existing loan, a $90 million term loan facility also due by November 2027.

Net Sales: Consolidated net sales at Express decreased 8 percent to $434.1 million from $472 million in the third quarter of 2021, with consolidated comparable sales down 8 percent.

Comparable retail sales, which includes both Express stores and e-commerce, were down 11 percent on a year-over-year basis. Retail stores decreased 6 percent, while e-commerce demand declined 17 percent.

Comparable outlet store sales remained flat versus last year.

Net Earnings: Net loss was $34.4 million, or a 50 cents per diluted share loss, in the 2022 third quarter. This represents a decline from net income of $13.1 million, or 19 cents per diluted share.

EBITDA was negative $14.5 million compared to EBITDA of $31.9 million in the third quarter of 2021

CEO’s Take: Baxter blamed slowing discretionary spend on the slippage in the women’s business, as the company is now seeing average unit retail (AUR) prices up “in the teens” for several quarters in a row.

“We also got a little out of balance. The versatility of our tops assortments and women’s wasn’t where it needed to be. And we are making those corrections and expect to have that business back on track as we move into the first quarter based on the corrections we’ve made,” Baxter said.

The CEO also touched on lackluster sales in denim, which has traditionally been a major category for Express.

“Denim is certainly a category that has slowed, and did slow throughout the third quarter, whereas we were seeing tremendous growth in denim through the second quarter and where we were grabbing market share. I’m fairly confident that when we see all the data—that we still will have taken market share in denim, but it is not a category that’s driving growth right now.”

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Wolverine Says Layoffs Will Save $30 Million

Wolverine Worldwide plans to divest or license the Keds brand and Wolverine Leathers business, after cutting staff at the start of December. The employer of roughly 3,700 did not reveal how many workers were laid off, but expects this initiative to save approximately $30 million in 2023. “These decisions, particularly those related to our impacted team members, were not taken lightly,” said Brendan Hoffman, Wolverine Worldwide’s president and CEO, in a statement. “We greatly value the contributions of our talented colleagues and are committed to supporting impacted team members in their transitions.” The footwear firm did not respond to Sourcing Journal’s request for...
Sourcing Journal

J.Jill CEO Sees ‘Little Price Resistance’ for Unique, Artisanal Fashion

J.Jill saw total third-quarter net sales decline 1 percent to $150.2 million on net income of $8.9 million. The revenue total and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 77 cents were a surprise beat of Wall Street estimates of $148.4 million and 54 cents per share. In a Nutshell: In an earnings call, J.Jill president and CEO Claire Spofford, discussed the company’s inclusive sizing initiative, Welcome Everybody, which “successfully engaged with both existing and new customers” since its Aug. 4 launch. “We checked in with our customer following the launch to ensure they were responding positively to the campaign and to learn how...
Sourcing Journal

Former PVH Corp Supply Chain Exec Calls Inventory the Enemy in 2022

The fashion supply chain isn’t evolving quickly enough to meet the challenges of economic stagnation, geopolitical tension, and climate change. The industry needs to break up with the waste-making offshore production model it has relied upon for decades and develop a more diversified network of suppliers, both near- and on-shore, to complement it, according to Bill McRaith, retired chief supply chain officer who worked for Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein owner PVH Corp and Walmart. Despite greater awareness about fashion’s impact on the environment and steps to mitigate carbon emissions, the industry still struggles with mass overproduction—an issue that is exacerbated by...
The Independent

Frasers Group sales and profits lift after acquisitions boost

Sports Direct parent firm Frasers Group has revealed a jump in sales and profits for the past six months after it was boosted by acquisitions, including the takeovers of Missguided and Studio Retail.Bosses said they believe there will be more takeover opportunities for the company over the next year as economic pressures bite for many firms.It came as the business, which is majority-owned by Mike Ashley, told shareholders that revenues increased by 12.7% to £2.64 billion over the six months to October 23.Meanwhile, the group revealed that pre-tax profits increased by 53% to £284.6 million over the period.It said the...
Motley Fool

Dollar General Is Swamped by Supply Chain Issues

Dollar General beat Wall Street expectations on the top line but fell short of bottom-line forecasts. The deep-discount chain pointed to ongoing supply chain problems raising costs and delaying shipments. The retailer slashed its full-year profit guidance in half. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
TechCrunch

Apple partner Foxconn invests another $500 million in India business

In a stock exchange filing in Taiwan on Thursday, Foxconn said its Singapore subsidiary is deploying the capital into the India entity, Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited. Bloomberg’s Tim Culpan first reported about the filing. The move follows Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai, picking up...
Sourcing Journal

After CEO Shakeup, Driverless Trucking Firm Severs Key Deal

A joint development agreement to make autonomous trucks between TuSimple and Navistar has been severed amid a rocky stretch for the driverless technology maker.  The two companies updated the markets on the status of their 2020 joint development agreement Monday, without offering an explanation for the change in plans. Although, the door was left open for the pair to continue collaborating down the line.  “The decision to end the development agreement does not preclude the companies from working together in the future,” the duo said in a joint statement.  Navistar makes commercial trucks under several brands, including International, and was originally expected to...
TEXAS STATE
Sourcing Journal

Nudie Jeans Has a Local Solution for Online Fulfillment

Nudie Jeans is making home delivery healthier for the planet. Again working with fellow Swedish company Centra, an online commerce platform, the denim maker has developed a new system that will ship from the customer’s nearest physical store instead of a centrally located warehouse. The solution will reduce delivery times and is more sustainable than previous ones as it reduces fuel use. “How can it be that you order a pair of jeans that might actually be in stock in a store a five-minute cycle away but end up being delivered, by air, from a completely different country?” said Martin Jensen, Centra...
Sourcing Journal

Apparel Imports: Winners and Losers in Shipment Slowdown

As companies look to trim inventories and deal with lukewarm consumer demand, U.S. apparel imports rose a tepid 12.27 percent year to date through October compared to the same period in 2021 to 27.45 billion square meter equivalents (SME), down from a 16.89 percent year-to-date increase the prior month, the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA) reported on Tuesday. Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger owner PVH Corp. said last week that inventory in the third quarter had increased 32 percent compared to a year earlier due to a combination of abnormally low inventory levels in the prior-year period, a...
Sourcing Journal

Labor Groups Pick Apart Shein’s $15 Million Factory Plan

Shein has promised to shell out millions of dollars to upgrade hundreds of its factories in an effort to “significantly” improve the working lives of thousands of garment workers. The fast-fashion Goliath said Monday that it will be spending $15 million over the next three to four years on improvements such as a multi-channel feedback system that allows workers to submit complaints and suggestions via email, phone or WeChat. The world’s most Googled brand will also double the $2 million it currently invests in its Shein Responsible Sourcing (SRS) program, increasing the frequency of independent factory audits, including unannounced spot-checks, and...
Cheddar News

PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Corporate Employees, Says WSJ Report

A row of 2 liter Pepsi Cola line a shelf at a Publix Supermarket, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) In a sign that mass layoffs are spreading beyond technology firms, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate employees, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report found that the cuts will mostly affect the company's North American beverage business, as its snacks division was previously trimmed through a voluntary retirement program.
Sourcing Journal

Can Fashion Truly Decarbonize? Only if Rivals ‘Put Competition Aside’

Is fashion finally getting serious about carbon? On Thursday, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) announced a new decarbonization program, one that the trade group said will “support” and “drive” the industry’s efforts to check its ballooning emissions. Joyce Tsoi, head of collective action at the SAC, admitted that clothing and footwear production’s current trajectory, which is responsible for anywhere between 2 percent and 10 percent of the global carbon budget, is “well off pace” to deliver the 45 percent absolute reduction needed by 2030 to limit global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels. “Right now, the fashion industry is not...
Sourcing Journal

Are Retailers Ready to Handle Huge Holiday Returns?

When the holiday rush finally peters out, retail is likely to have a massive returns problem on its hands. More than half of consumers (52 percent) said they expect to return at least one gift they receive through an online merchant this holiday season, according to The 2022 Holiday Gift Returns Survey from e-commerce brand accelerator Phelps United. But “at least” is the operative term here for many of these consumers. Among this group, 47 percent said they anticipate returning at three gifts at minimum, with nearly one in five (19 percent) saying they plan to return at least five and 6...
Sourcing Journal

Why Are Suppliers ‘Quiet Quitting’ Certifications?

Burned-out white-collar workers aren’t the only ones who have embraced “quiet quitting,” a phrase popularized on TikTok that describes doing just enough at the office to avoid getting pink-slipped into the unemployment line. Suppliers are doing it, too, except instead of avoiding extra paperwork over the weekend it’s skating by on certifications, said Andre Raghu, CEO of HAP, a supply-chain mapping platform. The issue, he said at a recent Transformers Foundation webinar, is that schemes meant to surveil supply chains have largely proven inefficient and ineffective. A study that the nonprofit published last month about chemical auditing said as much. Without universal...
Sourcing Journal

Outdoor Industry Accelerator Aims to Elevate Entrepreneurs

Outdoor retailer Moosejaw is reprising its outdoor accelerator program helping startups gain a foothold in the industry. The Walmart-owned company announced that the Moosejaw Outdoor Accelerator (MOA) would return for a fourth year, in partnership with Western Colorado University’s outdoor-industry-focused business development program and facility, ICELab. Four early-stage startups will be picked to take part in the curriculum, which includes an eight-week mentorship with ICELab experts. They’ll spend five weeks on the Gunnison, Co. campus, which includes a coworking area, private office space, conference rooms and outdoor research laboratory. Another week in Salt Lake City gives founders the chance to work with...
CNN

Delta, pilots reach labor deal with 34% pay hike

Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, demonstrating the bargaining power aviators are enjoying in a short-staffed industry with booming travel demand.
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy