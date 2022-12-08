ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Missing-Person Pandemic Comedy ‘The Disappearance of Toby Blackwood’ Lands at Freestyle Digital Media

By Ryan Gajewski
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jI5xJ_0jcNfw6m00

Freestyle Digital Media has acquired global VOD rights to missing-person comedy The Disappearance of Toby Blackwood .

The digital film distribution division of Byron Allen ’s Allen Media Group is set to release director Joe Ahern’s movie on global digital HD internet and satellite platforms Dec. 20. The madcap comedy features a script from Ahern and Doug Mellard, and producers are Mellard, Dan Riddle, Flynn Fletcher and Katie Middleton.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The Disappearance of Toby Blackwood focuses on the titular YouTube personality (played by Mellard), known for his wild conspiracy theories, who goes missing during the pandemic. It’s up to his childhood pal Wes Crowley (Ahern), himself enduring a painful divorce, and friend Luke Dalton (Grant Harvey) to track down clues at a time when even basic human interaction is a challenge. Dana DeLorenzo, Natasha Hall and Todd Giebenhain co-star, and The Octopus Project handled the score.

The film went into production shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the script was set up so that no two castmembers were ever in the same room, with the exception of two external scenes. The characters’ virtual exchanges include numerous cameos, with appearances from such performers as Luis Guzmán, Rick Gomez, Doug Benson and Dan Cummins.

Accolades for the project include the 2022 Gasparilla International Film Festival’s grand jury award for best narrative feature and the 2022 Richmond International Film Festival’s audience choice award for best narrative feature.

Ahern explained that the characters’ challenges mirrored those of the film’s real-life team, and that the story felt appropriate during a time when conspiracy theories were particularly pervasive.

“We didn’t want to make a film about COVID — we just wanted to use the pandemic as a backdrop, as if this were a period piece,” Ahern said in a statement. “But the most important thing is that we just want to make people laugh. The world has been in a pretty dark place, and we wanted to do whatever we could to bring some humor into people’s lives.”

The Disappearance of Toby Blackwood is available for rental and purchase Dec. 20. Check out the above trailer.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Scarlett Johansson Recalls Filming Woody Allen Projects and How She Resisted Bombshell Label: “I Suddenly Found Myself Cornered”

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most successful actors of her generation and she’s just revealed a surprising new career goal. “My ideal job is a corner office on the Disney lot,” says the two-time Oscar nominee. “Like a little [bungalow]. That’s what I want.” Johansson disclosed the dream during a career-focused conversation with Bruce Bozzi that dropped Monday on his new podcast, Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi. The two have a long history together as Bozzi is married to Johansson’s power agent, CAA partner, managing director and co-chairman Bryan Lourd. During the chat, Johansson detailed her rise through Hollywood’s...
The Hollywood Reporter

Julie Andrews Says Starring in New ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie “Probably Not Going to Be Possible”

Julie Andrews is sharing her thoughts on a potential role in the third Princess Diaries. In an interview with Access Hollywood on Tuesday, The Sound of Music actress addressed whether she would appear in this installment in one of her first public comments since the project was announced as being in development. In the first two films, Andrews played Queen Clarisse Renaldi, the grandmother of Anne Hathaway’s character, Mia Thermopolis. More from The Hollywood ReporterImax China Hires CAA Executive Daniel Manwaring as CEOSingapore ATF: TVING and Wavve CEOs Talk Regional Expansion Plans, Streaming Challenges in KoreaRebel Wilson's First Dramatic Role...
The Hollywood Reporter

Todd Phillips Reveals First Look at ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ as Sequel Begins Production

The Joker is back as production begins for Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2019 film.  Director Todd Phillips shared a photo to his Instagram on Saturday of Joaquin Phoenix in character as Arthur Fleck with the caption: “Day 1. Our boy. #joker.” More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Among Oscar Hopefuls for Best Original SongMan Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Sentenced to 21 Years in PrisonRihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift Among Nominees for 2022 Hollywood Music in Media Awards At this point, the sequel is expected to star Phoenix, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Zazie...
The Hollywood Reporter

Rebel Wilson’s First Dramatic Role Delivered First Kiss With a Woman Months Before Coming Out

So much of Rebel Wilson’s life is brand-new. The comedy superstar has ventured into new territory by toplining her first dramatic feature, The Almond and the Seahorse, opposite Charlotte Gainsbourg, Trine Dyrholm and Celyn Jones, the latter of whom co-wrote the script (with Kaite O’Reilly) and co-directed the film (with Tom Stern). Based on O’Reilly’s play of the same name, it casts Wilson as an archaeologist navigating life with her husband (Jones) as he recovers from a traumatic brain injury. She finds comfort and more in a surprise relationship with a woman (Gainsbourg) who is dealing with the same challenges with...
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Breakout Dolly de Leon Prepared For the Role of Abigail

Dolly de Leon had to be convinced to audition for Triangle of Sadness, the Palme d’Or-winning comedy directed by Ruben Östlund, which has earned her rave reviews. She had been grinding away at auditions for commercials in her native Philippines, booking about 45 percent of the jobs and feeling hopeless about her career. “I just thought, ‘No one ever chooses me, so I’ll just go and have fun with it,’ ” she says of her approach to each gig. The attitude ended up serving her well. As Abigail — a worker on the cleaning staff of a luxury yacht, who starts...
Page Six

ABC News anchors ‘upset’ over Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes affair

Strong opinions inside ABC News over “GMA3” hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ off-screen affair have gone primetime. As network execs mull over the anchors’ fate amid their scandalous romance, sources tell Page Six that Robach’s “20/20” co-anchor David Muir “wants no part” of the drama. “He’s not having it. He’s the face of the evening news and nothing about him ever makes it into the papers. He’s very private and no one at ABC likes the way Amy and T.J. handled it,” a source told Page Six. According to another insider, “every anchor is upset that Amy and...
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: Tom Cruise Snubbed After Returning Past Awards

Tom Cruise did not receive a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in Top Gun: Maverick, which itself was nominated in the best drama category. The snub comes after the actor returned his three Golden Globes statues in 2021 amid the controversy surrounding the show’s governing body, Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The HFPA came under fire after an L.A. Times report detailed that the organization counted zero Black journalists among its then-87 members. At the time, many actors and companies called for changes from the organization, including Netflix, Amazon Studios and Mark Ruffalo. More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: Disney Empire Leads With 17...
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Buy Out Performance of Broadway Show ‘Ain’t No Mo‘

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have bought out a performance of new Broadway play Ain’t No Mo‘ this week, in an effort to help the show stave off its closing notice. The play, written by Jordan E. Cooper and produced by Lee Daniels, is made of a series of sketches that address the question, “What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?” While well-reviewed, the production announced late last week that it would end its run on Dec. 18, about two weeks after its official opening, due to low ticket...
The Hollywood Reporter

Elon Musk Responds to Being Booed During Dave Chappelle’s Show in San Francisco: “A First for Me in Real Life”

Elon Musk did not get a hero’s welcome when he joined Dave Chappelle on a San Francisco arena stage on Sunday night. “Cheers and boos, I see,” Chappelle said in response to the crowd’s reception of the billionaire businessman and controversial Twitter owner after he asked the audience to “make some noise for the richest man in the world.” After the introduction, Musk walked across the Chase Center stage with his arms raised in the air, seemingly expecting a tidal wave of positive attention.More from The Hollywood ReporterElton John Leaves Twitter, Says Policy Change Will "Allow Misinformation to Flourish Unchecked"Kathy Griffin...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ain’t No Mo’ to Close on Broadway Less Than Three Weeks After Opening

Jordan E. Cooper’s history-making production, Ain’t No Mo’, is closing on Broadway just a few weeks after it officially opened on Dec. 1. Written by Cooper, directed by Stevie-Walker Webb and produced by Lee Daniels, the Dec. 18 closure of the critically acclaimed play follows 22 preview performances and 21 regular performances. More from The Hollywood Reporter'KPOP' to Close in December Two Weeks After Opening on Broadway'Stomp' to Close After Nearly Three Decades Off-BroadwayQuentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dies at 34  In a statement about the play’s closure, Daniels recalled when he first saw Ain’t No Mo’. “It shook me to my...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ronnie Turner, Son of Tina Turner, Dies at 62

Ronnie Turner, the son of Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, has died, his mother and wife have confirmed. He was 62. The Los Angeles Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter that they responded to a 911 call and that an individual outside a residence in Encino was pronounced dead. The L.A. County coroner’s office told THR that the deceased was a male in his 60s but that his identity was pending.More from The Hollywood ReporterCarl Kleinschmitt, Writer on 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' and 'M*A*S*H,' Dies at 85Gary Friedkin, Actor in 'Young Doctors in Love,' Dies at 70Jon Wilkman, 'Moguls...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘KPOP’ Team on Abrupt Closing of Broadway Musical: “We Never Got a Fair Chance”

Leading members of KPOP’s creative team are addressing the news of the history-making Broadway musical’s closing, which producers announced Tuesday. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, book writer Jason Kim, composer Helen Park, and producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes shared their reactions to the closing and what they felt may have fueled the show’s struggle to lift off after 44 previews and 17 regular performances. More from The Hollywood Reporter'KPOP' to Close in December Two Weeks After Opening on Broadway'Stomp' to Close After Nearly Three Decades Off-BroadwayBritney Spears-Inspired Musical 'Once Upon a One More Time' Sets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Independent Lens Unveils Winter Slate with Titles About Reparations, Fentanyl Crisis

Independent Lens — PBS’ long-running, Emmy-winning documentary anthology series — has announced its programming lineup for its winter season. FBI informant Ernest Withers, the U.S. reparations debate and a secret female-only language invented 400 years ago in China are among the subjects of the feature docs, all presented by ITVS. Children of Las Brisas from Marianela Maldonado will kick off the slate on Jan. 2; it follows three children from the impoverished Las Brisas neighborhood in Venezuela in their quest to become professional musicians.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down' Subject and Directors on Oscar-Contending Doc, Gun ViolenceIDA Documentary...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globe Noms Analysis: Film Contenders From Abroad Boosted, While ‘Yellowstone’ Finally Joins Host of Rookies on TV Side

The allegedly new-and-improved Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed its nominations for the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Monday morning. Chosen by 96 of the organization’s members (a figure that suggests some members may have lost their voting rights since a count was last made public) and 103 international voters (who, unlike members, are not all journalists, include quite a few Black people and won’t be paid $75,000 per year), the announcement of the picks was not aired or streamed live. That’s a departure from tradition and not exactly a ringing endorsement of the Globes telecast from NBC, which recently found...
The Hollywood Reporter

30 Years After THR’s First Power List of Women, How Much Has Changed in Hollywood?

In honor of the 30th anniversary of The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment issue, THR spoke with some of the powerhouse women that were featured in the very first list in 1992. From the likes of Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Kennedy, Gale Ann Hurd, Debbie Allen and more, nine women share what they’ve learned, the challenges they faced and how they’ve seen the industry evolve over the years. This year, THR also celebrates 30 years of sponsorship from longstanding cable network Lifetime. Debbie Allen Actor-singer-director-producer More from The Hollywood ReporterCharlize Theron and Issa Rae Honored at THR's Women in Entertainment Event: "Keep Using Our...
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: List of Nominees

The Banshees of Inisherin leads the list of nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes, which were announced Monday. The film earned eight nominations, including best picture (musical/comedy) and writing and directing noms for Martin McDonagh. Everything Everywhere All at Once followed with six noms, while Babylon and The Fabelmans each earned five. Overall, Searchlight Pictures leads the film distributors with 12 noms, followed by A24 with 10 and Netflix with nine.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Corsage' Director Marie Kreutzer on What She Learned About Empress Elisabeth of Austria During Her ResearchGuest Column: 'Devotion' Director J.D. Dillard on Why The Story of the Navy's First...
The Hollywood Reporter

Amandla Stenberg Sundance Horror Film ‘My Animal’ Lands at Paramount (Exclusive)

Before its Sundance Film Festival debut, horror romance My Animal has been picked up by Paramount Worldwide Acquisition Group. The studio has landed global distribution rights, excluding Canada, with distribution plans still to be determined. More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance Film Festival Programmers Preview 2023 Line-Up, Hybrid Model2023 Sundance Film Festival Line-Up: Michael J. Fox Doc, New Nicole Holofcener Film and 'Cat Person'Lulu Wang, Patrick Gaspard Added to Sundance Board of Trustees Amandla Stenberg stars in the film, the feature directorial debut from Jacqueline Castel, alongside Bobbi Salvör Menuez (I Love Dick, Under the Silver Lake). Set in a small northern...
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert Downey Jr. on Making of ‘Sr.,’ Addiction and Finding Peace With Final Moments of His Father’s Life: “This is Not a Disney+ Thing”

Robert Downey Jr. still gets emotional watching Sr. “I shouldn’t have watched the last 20 minutes, I can’t handle it,” the superstar actor and producer said Sunday upon taking the stage for a post-screening Q&A inside the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles. After wiping away tears, Downey Jr. sat opposite producer-wife Susan Downey for a conversation about their Netflix documentary about his filmmaker father, Robert Downey Sr., that was moderated by The Hollywood Reporter’s executive editor of awards Scott Feinberg.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Awards Chatter' Podcast -- Alejandro González Iñárritu ('Bardo')Netflix Boards 'My Hero Academia' Live-Action Movie From LegendaryMeghan Markle "Fed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Darren Aronofsky on Fat Suit Criticisms Around ‘The Whale’: It “Makes No Sense to Me”

Criticisms of The Whale‘s representation of bigger-bodied people through its themes and the use of a fat suit for star Brendan Fraser caught director Darren Aronofsky off-guard. In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the director responded to critical backlash about how the film represents and explores the story of Charlie, a middle-aged man who after the death of his boyfriend, experiences significant weight gain over several years until his estranged daughter show’s up on his doorstep and he attempts to repair their relationship.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Black Panther 2' Leads Otherwise Dismal Weekend, Leaps Past $400M DomesticallyGuest...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy