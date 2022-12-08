ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

USD 475 recognizes accomplishments

JCHS JROTC Blue Jay Battalion - USD 475 and Junction City FFA Chapter were recognized during the recent Board of Education meeting. For the second straight year, JROTC placed first in the 'mixed category' of the All-Army Challenge Division at the Raider National Championship! The FFA placed in the Silver Division - Top 16 - at the National FFA Convention. Additionally, Isabel Huddleston and Leon Leadabrand finished 7th in the National FFA Agriscience Fair.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

K-State president visits central Kansas as part of community tour

Citizens of central Kansas, Kansas State University students, alumni, and community leaders discussed K-State Salina's role in K-State's overall strategic plan, high school education pathways to encourage students to pursue a college degree or post-secondary training, and the future of land grant schools during a community conversation on Dec. 5.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Blue Jay wrestling finishes second at the Eagle Invitational

Junction City finished second out of 18 teams in a weekend tournament hosted by Colby High School. Highlights for Junction City included a 6-1 record for Ezekiel Witt at 113 pounds,7-0 for Patrick Foxworth in the 138 pound weight class, 6-1 for Kayden Blake at 144 pounds and a 4-3 mark for Aimin Strickland at 150 pounds.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Bob Hiatt is honored for his service to Meals on Wheels

Geary County Senior Center Board Member Bob Hiatt was recognized during the monthly meeting of that panel for his service in the local Meals on Wheels program. He recently retired from those deliveries after 22 years of service. Hiatt was presented with an award during the meeting. "That was real...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Konza Earns National Recognition for Quality and Technology

(JUNCTION CITY, KS) This fall, Konza Prairie Community Health Center earned recognition as a 2022 Health Center Quality Leader, ranking it among the top 10% of community health centers in the nation for best overall clinical performance. Konza also received the Quality Badge for Advancing Health Information Technology (HIT), awarded to clinics who optimize HIT services that advance telehealth, patient engagement, interoperability, and collection of social determinants of health to increase access to care and advance quality of care.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Junction City Rolls by Dodge City in Boys Basketball

Junction City used a smothering defense to outscore the Dodge City Red Demons 76 - 41 in Dodge city on Saturday. The Blue Jays improve to 4-0 and there was a running clock in the 4th quarter. The Blue Jays were led in scoring by Michael Boganowski (13pts) and Sheldon Butler-Lawson (11pts). Junction City will host Topeka West on Thursday.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Corps of Engineers host the Assisted Deer Hunt

Milford Lake Corps of Engineers has announced that the 23rd Assisted Deer Hunt was held this past weekend. Nine hunters participated in the outing and harvested three bucks and two does. Sportsmen Acres served as base-camp for operations where volunteer guides where assigned to each hunter and a breakfast was...
MILFORD, KS
JC Post

Isle of Lights begins this weekend

Isle of Lights runs Friday through Sunday evenings and again December 16 - 17 at Milford State Park's Prairie View Campground. Pat Silovsky, Milford Nature Center Director, said it's a new drive through light experience that the Milford Friends group started. She said Prairie View Campground will be lit up. "We've got all kinds of light displays, lasers for your car and we also have Santa every night from 6-8.
MILFORD, KS
JC Post

Salina Tech opening on campus dental hygiene clinic

SALINA —As part of the school's new Dental Hygiene program, Salina Area Technical College is opening a clinic on campus in January, with the goals of providing students an opportunity to develop their hands-on skills, and provide low-cost services to the public, according to a media release from the school.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

KHP: 2 drivers from Manhattan involved in U.S. 24 crash

RILEY COUNTY—Two drivers from Manhattan were involved in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by , Crystal M. Jaimez, 30, Manhattan, was northbound on U.S. 24 at Allen Road. The driver failed to stop at a...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Three Wildcats Named to AP All-America Teams

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State saw three of its football players named All-Americans by the Associated Press as the organization announced on Monday its top college football players for the 2022 season. Running back Deuce Vaughn was named to the first time as an all-purpose player, left guard Cooper...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspects spray painted walls inside Manhattan church

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vandalism at a church in Riley County. Around 5:00pm on Thursday, the Riley County Police Department was called to investigate a report of vandalism at the Sedalia Community Church on N. 52nd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Police: Kan. drug suspect coaxed out of bathroom before arrest

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities arrested two suspect on drug allegations after one refused to exit a convenience store bathroom. Just before noon Thursday, A police officer on patrol in the 500 block of E. Pacific Avenue in Salina saw a blue motorcycle with a man and a woman on it driving eastbound, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester. The officer recognized the motorcycle as being associated with someone he knew to have an active Saline County District Court warrant.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy