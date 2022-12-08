Read full article on original website
USD 475 recognizes accomplishments
JCHS JROTC Blue Jay Battalion - USD 475 and Junction City FFA Chapter were recognized during the recent Board of Education meeting. For the second straight year, JROTC placed first in the 'mixed category' of the All-Army Challenge Division at the Raider National Championship! The FFA placed in the Silver Division - Top 16 - at the National FFA Convention. Additionally, Isabel Huddleston and Leon Leadabrand finished 7th in the National FFA Agriscience Fair.
Lady Jays wrestle at the Christmas Clash in Great Bend
Junction City girls wrestling competed Friday and Saturday in Great Bend in the Christmas Clash. They finished fifth out of 30 teams in the big field. Here are the weight class results for Junction City. 100 - Jaidyn Alvarado - 3rd 5-1 105 - Patience Okemba - 9th 3-2 110...
Food Policy Council of Geary County will host a community meeting
Live Well Geary County has announced that the Food Policy Council is hosting a Community Meeting on January 25 from 10am-2pm to discuss the Geary County Food System Plan. Items that will be addressed are food waste, food access, agriculture, and nutrition. Registration is free and lunch will be provided!
Sign up to be a Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours host
There are three remaining open months to host a Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours host. The Chamber has announced that March, July and August are available. Business After Hours is the Chamber's monthly casual networking event. Hosting the event is a way to showcase your business.
K-State president visits central Kansas as part of community tour
Citizens of central Kansas, Kansas State University students, alumni, and community leaders discussed K-State Salina's role in K-State's overall strategic plan, high school education pathways to encourage students to pursue a college degree or post-secondary training, and the future of land grant schools during a community conversation on Dec. 5.
Blue Jay wrestling finishes second at the Eagle Invitational
Junction City finished second out of 18 teams in a weekend tournament hosted by Colby High School. Highlights for Junction City included a 6-1 record for Ezekiel Witt at 113 pounds,7-0 for Patrick Foxworth in the 138 pound weight class, 6-1 for Kayden Blake at 144 pounds and a 4-3 mark for Aimin Strickland at 150 pounds.
Bob Hiatt is honored for his service to Meals on Wheels
Geary County Senior Center Board Member Bob Hiatt was recognized during the monthly meeting of that panel for his service in the local Meals on Wheels program. He recently retired from those deliveries after 22 years of service. Hiatt was presented with an award during the meeting. "That was real...
Konza Earns National Recognition for Quality and Technology
(JUNCTION CITY, KS) This fall, Konza Prairie Community Health Center earned recognition as a 2022 Health Center Quality Leader, ranking it among the top 10% of community health centers in the nation for best overall clinical performance. Konza also received the Quality Badge for Advancing Health Information Technology (HIT), awarded to clinics who optimize HIT services that advance telehealth, patient engagement, interoperability, and collection of social determinants of health to increase access to care and advance quality of care.
Junction City Rolls by Dodge City in Boys Basketball
Junction City used a smothering defense to outscore the Dodge City Red Demons 76 - 41 in Dodge city on Saturday. The Blue Jays improve to 4-0 and there was a running clock in the 4th quarter. The Blue Jays were led in scoring by Michael Boganowski (13pts) and Sheldon Butler-Lawson (11pts). Junction City will host Topeka West on Thursday.
Library community archives are highlighted for retired school personnel
The Junction City Association of Retired School Personnel (JCARSP) heard Friday from Mike Sellman from the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library on the library’s community archives. The Junction City High School JC Singers under the direction of Michael Brown performed and the JCARSP members sang Christmas carols. For their service...
Corps of Engineers host the Assisted Deer Hunt
Milford Lake Corps of Engineers has announced that the 23rd Assisted Deer Hunt was held this past weekend. Nine hunters participated in the outing and harvested three bucks and two does. Sportsmen Acres served as base-camp for operations where volunteer guides where assigned to each hunter and a breakfast was...
Isle of Lights begins this weekend
Isle of Lights runs Friday through Sunday evenings and again December 16 - 17 at Milford State Park's Prairie View Campground. Pat Silovsky, Milford Nature Center Director, said it's a new drive through light experience that the Milford Friends group started. She said Prairie View Campground will be lit up. "We've got all kinds of light displays, lasers for your car and we also have Santa every night from 6-8.
Salina Tech opening on campus dental hygiene clinic
SALINA —As part of the school's new Dental Hygiene program, Salina Area Technical College is opening a clinic on campus in January, with the goals of providing students an opportunity to develop their hands-on skills, and provide low-cost services to the public, according to a media release from the school.
Man from Wamego hospitalized after car strikes speed limit sign
WABAUNSEE COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 1:30a.m. Sunday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Honda Accord driven by 24-year-old Hunter L. Dodge of Wamego, was northbound on K99 at a high rate of speed. The car left the roadway, struck...
KHP: 2 drivers from Manhattan involved in U.S. 24 crash
RILEY COUNTY—Two drivers from Manhattan were involved in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by , Crystal M. Jaimez, 30, Manhattan, was northbound on U.S. 24 at Allen Road. The driver failed to stop at a...
Three Wildcats Named to AP All-America Teams
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State saw three of its football players named All-Americans by the Associated Press as the organization announced on Monday its top college football players for the 2022 season. Running back Deuce Vaughn was named to the first time as an all-purpose player, left guard Cooper...
RCPD: Suspects spray painted walls inside Manhattan church
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vandalism at a church in Riley County. Around 5:00pm on Thursday, the Riley County Police Department was called to investigate a report of vandalism at the Sedalia Community Church on N. 52nd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Police: Kan. drug suspect coaxed out of bathroom before arrest
SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities arrested two suspect on drug allegations after one refused to exit a convenience store bathroom. Just before noon Thursday, A police officer on patrol in the 500 block of E. Pacific Avenue in Salina saw a blue motorcycle with a man and a woman on it driving eastbound, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester. The officer recognized the motorcycle as being associated with someone he knew to have an active Saline County District Court warrant.
Oil spill in rural Kan. creek that shut down pipeline is contained
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a...
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
