Isle of Lights runs Friday through Sunday evenings and again December 16 - 17 at Milford State Park's Prairie View Campground. Pat Silovsky, Milford Nature Center Director, said it's a new drive through light experience that the Milford Friends group started. She said Prairie View Campground will be lit up. "We've got all kinds of light displays, lasers for your car and we also have Santa every night from 6-8.

MILFORD, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO