It’s possible two new nuclear reactors in Georgia could finally be completed next year.

Georgia Power revealed earlier this week that the 2023 date to bring electricity online at the Plant Vogtle reactors in Burke County is still feasible. This is after five-years of delays and a price tag that doubled to 30-billion-dollars. The AJC reports Georgia Power customers could also be in for some rate hikes as a result

