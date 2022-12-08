ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte man arrested for impersonating CMPD officer, carrying stolen badge

By Will Lewis
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – CMPD says 29-year-old Stephen Bridges was telling people he was employed with the department.

“He never worked for CMPD,” said CMPD Capt. Luke Sell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s4mcP_0jcNeNlK00
Stephen Burke Bridges (Courtesy: Mecklenburg County Jail)

Bridges went from telling people he worked for the law to being charged with impersonating an officer. Investigators said they found out about the crime after seeing pictures and investigating.

The 29-year-old even got a job at a bar in Charlotte, even though police won’t say where.

“He was hired as a security officer for a local bar here in town,” added Sell. “Who also believed him to be a CMPD officer.”

Stephen Bridges faces numerous charges, including impersonating an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing stolen goods.

“He did present a CMPD badge which was determined to be stolen,” Sell said. “That part is still under investigation.”

Police wouldn’t say how long the badge has been missing and are conducting an internal investigation.

They said Bridges didn’t have any special equipment on his vehicle and that it appears to be an isolated incident.

“At this point, we don’t believe that Mr. Bridges performed any official acts or made any traffic stops,” Sell added. “Even though we believe this, we are asking for the public’s assistance.”

CMPD said people with information on the case can call 9-1-1 or Charlotte Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

