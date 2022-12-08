Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The History of Handel's Messiah which will be presented at Parkway Church on December 13Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
New book honors the 81 year loegacy of The Roanoker RestaurantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: RND Vinton making spirits bright with new seasonal coffee, small bites
VINTON, Va. – Quincy Randolph - of RND Coffee in Vinton - has made quite the name for himself locally and in the national spotlight. This past September, he was featured on the Food Network!. “I was fortunate enough to see on Beat Bobbie Flay. I was a competitor...
WSLS
Dreaming of a White Christmas? It happens less in Virginia than you might think!
ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. We are less than two weeks out from Christmas and many of you are probably wondering, “Will we get some snow for the holiday this year?”. First, let’s give you the definition of a...
WSLS
Small businesses encourage local shopping this holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. – ”We give a lot back to our community,” Diane Speaks, owner of She’s International Boutique said. “I’m very happy to be able to support Roanoke, and Roanoke supports me.”. With the holidays come lots of shopping. While it may be easy...
WSLS
This program is combating the foster care crisis by connecting families in need
ROANOKE, Va. – “There’s a foster care crisis in America. There’s a foster crisis in Virginia and there’s a foster care crisis in our community,” said Ray Moore, the Regional Manager for CarePortal in the Roanoke Valley. “Foster care is ground zero for impacting our communities and changing the way things happen.”
WSLS
Lynchburg church to show Ukraine documentary
LYNCHBURG, Va. – One church in the Hill City is hoping to share the love of Christ in the midst of war through a new documentary on Ukraine. “This documentary covers the early days of the war and also gives us an opportunity to hear about what’s happening right now and how we can continue to stay engaged in practical ways,” said Pastor Andrew Moroz.
WSLS
Controversial Brandon Ave. townhomes approved by Roanoke’s Planning Commission
ROANOKE, Va. – A townhome development is one step closer to becoming a reality in the City of Roanoke. The highly debated rezoning for the property located on Brandon Avenue was approved by Roanoke’s Planning Commission on Monday. This is the third time developer, R.P. Fralin Inc. has...
WSLS
Former Averett University Vice President dies at 71
DANVILLE, Va. – Charles Somerville Harris, 71, recently retired Averett University Executive Vice President, died on December 7, 2022. Harris served Averett in numerous capacities for nearly 20 years, touching countless students’ and colleagues’ lives. The University made the announcement Sunday (Dec 11). Averett University announced in...
WSLS
Bedford man with special needs found in Chesterfield County
BEDFORD, Va. – UPDATE:. Reynolds and his truck were found in Chesterfield County, Virginia, according to the Bedford Police Department. The Bedford Police Department is searching for a missing man with special needs. Authorities say 43-year-old Charles James Reynolds was last seen Sunday, Dec. 11 at about 10 p.m.
WSLS
Early week breaks of sun (finally) precede Thursday rain, ice threat
ROANOKE, Va. – After eight days in a row of mostly cloudy to overcast conditions, Monday offers up some much needed change in the form of Vitamin D. Despite the return of sunshine, we’ll be seasonably cold with highs in the 40s and lower 50s. Tuesday will be...
WSLS
Bedford Police search for man after suspicious package found at Walmart
BEDFORD, Va. – UPDATE 5:30 P.M.:. The Bedford Walmart is still closed after police say a suspicious package was found inside the building on Monday afternoon. At 12:47 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the Bedford Walmart for a call about a suspicious package inside the store. Officers said...
WSLS
Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer
The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge...
WSLS
Calm, chilly weather precedes rain, freezing rain threat Thursday
ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds have re-entered the area early Tuesday morning, but should give way to a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon. Regardless, we’ll be chilly with highs in the 40s. That will also be the case Wednesday with increasing clouds and eventual rain showers by the afternoon.
WSLS
Clouds hold on one more day before a sunnier stretch to start the work week
ROANOKE, Va. – If it seems like it’s been awfully cloudy this December, you would be right! We’re at 67-percent cloud cover so far, with only two “mostly sunny” days. The cloudy weather continues as we wrap up the weekend. A weak wedge is in...
WSLS
Man injured after shooting on Florida Avenue in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE 3:10 p.m.:. The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one man injured on Monday. Around 11:13 a.m., police said they responded to the 800 block of Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired. The 911 caller said it looked like...
WSLS
Man found shot dead in Northwest Roanoke, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A man was found shot dead in a home in Northwest Roanoke on Monday, according to police. Authorities said they were called out to the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW around 3 p.m. to respond to a report of someone who had been shot. When...
WSLS
Youth football team brings home national championship
ROANOKE, Va. – One local football team received a warm welcome back today. The Powerhouse 540 Hawks are a youth football team in right here in Roanoke. On Friday they won the Division II American Youth Football National Championship. The team went undefeated this season, and were welcomed back...
WSLS
Body recovered near dam in Amherst County last week
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Authorities said the body of a missing person was recovered near the Cushaw Dam in Snowden last week. The body was recovered on Dec. 7, according to the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department. The dam was identified as a location of interest by K9 teams on...
WSLS
Three hospitalized after crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Roanoke County Saturday, according to police. Authorities say just before 7 p.m., Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a crash with injuries in the 6900 block of Franklin Road. Police...
WSLS
Virginia Tech basketball player visits New River Valley Head Start programs
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – From the court to the classroom, Hokies forward John Camden paid visits to New River Community Action Head Start locations in Blacksburg and Christiansburg on Monday. The preschool programs serve children from at-risk backgrounds. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, just giving back to...
Comments / 0