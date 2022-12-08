ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Small businesses encourage local shopping this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. – ”We give a lot back to our community,” Diane Speaks, owner of She’s International Boutique said. “I’m very happy to be able to support Roanoke, and Roanoke supports me.”. With the holidays come lots of shopping. While it may be easy...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg church to show Ukraine documentary

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One church in the Hill City is hoping to share the love of Christ in the midst of war through a new documentary on Ukraine. “This documentary covers the early days of the war and also gives us an opportunity to hear about what’s happening right now and how we can continue to stay engaged in practical ways,” said Pastor Andrew Moroz.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Former Averett University Vice President dies at 71

DANVILLE, Va. – Charles Somerville Harris, 71, recently retired Averett University Executive Vice President, died on December 7, 2022. Harris served Averett in numerous capacities for nearly 20 years, touching countless students’ and colleagues’ lives. The University made the announcement Sunday (Dec 11). Averett University announced in...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Bedford man with special needs found in Chesterfield County

BEDFORD, Va. – UPDATE:. Reynolds and his truck were found in Chesterfield County, Virginia, according to the Bedford Police Department. The Bedford Police Department is searching for a missing man with special needs. Authorities say 43-year-old Charles James Reynolds was last seen Sunday, Dec. 11 at about 10 p.m.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Bedford Police search for man after suspicious package found at Walmart

BEDFORD, Va. – UPDATE 5:30 P.M.:. The Bedford Walmart is still closed after police say a suspicious package was found inside the building on Monday afternoon. At 12:47 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the Bedford Walmart for a call about a suspicious package inside the store. Officers said...
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer

The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Calm, chilly weather precedes rain, freezing rain threat Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds have re-entered the area early Tuesday morning, but should give way to a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon. Regardless, we’ll be chilly with highs in the 40s. That will also be the case Wednesday with increasing clouds and eventual rain showers by the afternoon.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man injured after shooting on Florida Avenue in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE 3:10 p.m.:. The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one man injured on Monday. Around 11:13 a.m., police said they responded to the 800 block of Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired. The 911 caller said it looked like...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Man found shot dead in Northwest Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was found shot dead in a home in Northwest Roanoke on Monday, according to police. Authorities said they were called out to the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW around 3 p.m. to respond to a report of someone who had been shot. When...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Youth football team brings home national championship

ROANOKE, Va. – One local football team received a warm welcome back today. The Powerhouse 540 Hawks are a youth football team in right here in Roanoke. On Friday they won the Division II American Youth Football National Championship. The team went undefeated this season, and were welcomed back...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Body recovered near dam in Amherst County last week

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Authorities said the body of a missing person was recovered near the Cushaw Dam in Snowden last week. The body was recovered on Dec. 7, according to the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department. The dam was identified as a location of interest by K9 teams on...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Three hospitalized after crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Roanoke County Saturday, according to police. Authorities say just before 7 p.m., Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a crash with injuries in the 6900 block of Franklin Road. Police...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech basketball player visits New River Valley Head Start programs

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – From the court to the classroom, Hokies forward John Camden paid visits to New River Community Action Head Start locations in Blacksburg and Christiansburg on Monday. The preschool programs serve children from at-risk backgrounds. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, just giving back to...
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy