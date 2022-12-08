Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
$260,000 check presented to the Children’s Hospital of Ga.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For their 21st annual event, all donations were for the Children’s Hospital, who needed the community’s help more than ever this year. All organizers, volunteers, and our morning mix hosts Zayna Haliburton and Cliff Bennett, presented a $260,000 check to the hospital Saturday. After...
WRDW-TV
Amid shortage, pinning ceremony held for local nursing graduates
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nursing students at Aiken Tech had their pinning ceremony Monday. This graduation comes when they’re needed more than ever, in the middle of a continuing nursing shortage in South Carolina. We talked to new and veteran nurses about why it’s so important to have more...
WRDW-TV
Here’s how your blood donation can give the gift of life
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every holiday season, blood donations across the U.S. drop to dangerous levels. Locally, the fear of another blood shortage crisis has three local blood centers on edge. You never know when it’ll be your loved one who desperately needs that donation. We spoke to the Grimes...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: How buying toys from 3rd-party sites could endanger your child
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This holiday shopping season might be a challenge for parents. From game consoles to dolls, some toys are hard to find due to shipping delays and fewer imports coming into the U.S. Shoppers are turning to third-party sellers to find those hard-to-get items. But as the...
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
WRDW-TV
Local children get ‘A Place to Dream’ from YMCA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Family YMCA of Greater Augusta held its biggest ‘A Place to Dream’ volunteer program on Saturday since before the pandemic. 47 beds were sent to 17 families on Saturday, giving children their own place to dream. Shanice Williams’ children were four of the...
WRDW-TV
Stay Social loses legal fight to keep alcohol license
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A judge had upheld Columbia County commissioners’ revocation of a business’ alcohol license. A judge had allowed Stay Social Tap and Table to continue serving alcohol while it appealed county leaders’ decision. But in a decision issued Monday, a judge found the revocation...
wfxg.com
Stay. Social loses its liquor license
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 has learned that Stay. Social Tap and Table in Evans has lost its liquor license. Judge Blanchard made the ruling Monday. The owner tells FOX54 Judge Blanchard ruled that Columbia County was within its rights to revoke the business' license. The County began taking those steps back in September. In October, a judge issued a Writ of Certiorari, allowing the business to keep operating as normal until a final hearing could be held.
WRDW-TV
Construction underway at Henry Brigham Center in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday was day one of construction at the Henry Brigham Community Center and we went inside for a final look. The project is expected to cost between $5 and $8 million. Here’s what to expect and what neighbors are looking forward to the most. Mitchell...
WRDW-TV
AU Healthy Grandparents program hosts Christmas party
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Healthy Grandparents program came together for the first Christmas party in person since 2019. It’s hosted by Augusta University’s College of Nursing and provides support to grandparents raising their grandchildren. Three of John and Lilly Kiep’s grandchildren live with them. Life is never...
WRDW-TV
Clerk thought robber was joking – until he pulled a knife
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An armed robber struck an Augusta convenience store over the weekend, and authorities are looking for a suspect. The robbery happened just before 11:55 p.m. Saturday at the Lucky Spot, 1119 James Brown Blvd. An employee said a man came into the business with a black...
WRDW-TV
Families get in the holiday spirit at Dyess Park Christmas
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People all over the CSRA were getting in the spirit over the weekend at Dyess Park Christmas. As the holidays are full in swing, two organizations held a Christmas extravaganza in Dyess park on Saturday for kids to just have fun with friends and family. There...
WRDW-TV
15 Richmond County schools make underperformance lists
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local schools need some extra help improving student achievement, according to the Georgia Department of Education. Meanwhile, some other schools have moved off the list for help. States are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, these schools are on lists...
Columbia M.S. to add extra security Tuesday amid social media rumors
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WJBF) – School leaders at Columbia Middle School issued a statement notifying parents of increase security at the school. According to the release, a threat was made via social media against the school. Authorities say there is no evidence of a threat, but extra law enforcement will be on campus as a […]
WRDW-TV
Murder charge pursued in missing Aiken County mom case, family says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a missing mom from Aiken County may start to get some closure. In court on Monday, they learned the state is moving forward and pursuing murder and arson charges in connection with her case, in addition to kidnapping. In August, Krystal Anderson was...
WRDW-TV
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting, made a post on their Facebook...
Seven indicted on federal charges related to drugs, illegal firearms
The U.S. Attorney Southern District of Georgia's office has named several Augusta residents as defendants who will be facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms.
WRDW-TV
Harlem nonprofit gives back by accepting community treasures
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local nonprofit is celebrating a milestone of $1 million of donations. Attic Treasures operates like Goodwill. They accept donations and resell gently used items. It’s locally run by volunteers, and they give back to the community without breaking your wallet. We stopped by the...
WRDW-TV
Cops identify pair accused of tricking Walmart out of thousands
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have canceled an alert for the public to be on the lookout for a pair suspected of getting away with nearly $6,400 in merchandise and gift cards by confusing a Walmart cashier, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. After releasing photos of the...
WRDW-TV
Charges paint picture of suspects, slain man’s last moments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Arrest warrants are revealing details about a pair of suspect in the case of a man found slain at Strom Thurmond Lake. Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was kidnapped in Augusta before his body was found Aug. 31 in a Dodge Challenger on the South Carolina side of the lake, according to authorities.
