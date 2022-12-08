ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

$260,000 check presented to the Children’s Hospital of Ga.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For their 21st annual event, all donations were for the Children’s Hospital, who needed the community’s help more than ever this year. All organizers, volunteers, and our morning mix hosts Zayna Haliburton and Cliff Bennett, presented a $260,000 check to the hospital Saturday. After...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Amid shortage, pinning ceremony held for local nursing graduates

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nursing students at Aiken Tech had their pinning ceremony Monday. This graduation comes when they’re needed more than ever, in the middle of a continuing nursing shortage in South Carolina. We talked to new and veteran nurses about why it’s so important to have more...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Here’s how your blood donation can give the gift of life

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every holiday season, blood donations across the U.S. drop to dangerous levels. Locally, the fear of another blood shortage crisis has three local blood centers on edge. You never know when it’ll be your loved one who desperately needs that donation. We spoke to the Grimes...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: How buying toys from 3rd-party sites could endanger your child

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This holiday shopping season might be a challenge for parents. From game consoles to dolls, some toys are hard to find due to shipping delays and fewer imports coming into the U.S. Shoppers are turning to third-party sellers to find those hard-to-get items. But as the...
WRDW-TV

Local children get ‘A Place to Dream’ from YMCA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Family YMCA of Greater Augusta held its biggest ‘A Place to Dream’ volunteer program on Saturday since before the pandemic. 47 beds were sent to 17 families on Saturday, giving children their own place to dream. Shanice Williams’ children were four of the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Stay Social loses legal fight to keep alcohol license

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A judge had upheld Columbia County commissioners’ revocation of a business’ alcohol license. A judge had allowed Stay Social Tap and Table to continue serving alcohol while it appealed county leaders’ decision. But in a decision issued Monday, a judge found the revocation...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Stay. Social loses its liquor license

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 has learned that Stay. Social Tap and Table in Evans has lost its liquor license. Judge Blanchard made the ruling Monday. The owner tells FOX54 Judge Blanchard ruled that Columbia County was within its rights to revoke the business' license. The County began taking those steps back in September. In October, a judge issued a Writ of Certiorari, allowing the business to keep operating as normal until a final hearing could be held.
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Construction underway at Henry Brigham Center in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday was day one of construction at the Henry Brigham Community Center and we went inside for a final look. The project is expected to cost between $5 and $8 million. Here’s what to expect and what neighbors are looking forward to the most. Mitchell...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

AU Healthy Grandparents program hosts Christmas party

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Healthy Grandparents program came together for the first Christmas party in person since 2019. It’s hosted by Augusta University’s College of Nursing and provides support to grandparents raising their grandchildren. Three of John and Lilly Kiep’s grandchildren live with them. Life is never...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Clerk thought robber was joking – until he pulled a knife

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An armed robber struck an Augusta convenience store over the weekend, and authorities are looking for a suspect. The robbery happened just before 11:55 p.m. Saturday at the Lucky Spot, 1119 James Brown Blvd. An employee said a man came into the business with a black...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Families get in the holiday spirit at Dyess Park Christmas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People all over the CSRA were getting in the spirit over the weekend at Dyess Park Christmas. As the holidays are full in swing, two organizations held a Christmas extravaganza in Dyess park on Saturday for kids to just have fun with friends and family. There...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

15 Richmond County schools make underperformance lists

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local schools need some extra help improving student achievement, according to the Georgia Department of Education. Meanwhile, some other schools have moved off the list for help. States are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, these schools are on lists...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting, made a post on their Facebook...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Harlem nonprofit gives back by accepting community treasures

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local nonprofit is celebrating a milestone of $1 million of donations. Attic Treasures operates like Goodwill. They accept donations and resell gently used items. It’s locally run by volunteers, and they give back to the community without breaking your wallet. We stopped by the...
HARLEM, GA
WRDW-TV

Cops identify pair accused of tricking Walmart out of thousands

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have canceled an alert for the public to be on the lookout for a pair suspected of getting away with nearly $6,400 in merchandise and gift cards by confusing a Walmart cashier, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. After releasing photos of the...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Charges paint picture of suspects, slain man’s last moments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Arrest warrants are revealing details about a pair of suspect in the case of a man found slain at Strom Thurmond Lake. Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was kidnapped in Augusta before his body was found Aug. 31 in a Dodge Challenger on the South Carolina side of the lake, according to authorities.
AUGUSTA, GA

