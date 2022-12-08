ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Controversial Georgia HS state championship finish goes viral

The Sandy Creek High School Patriots of Tyrone, Georgia defeated Cedar Grove High School Saints of Tyrone, Georgia in the state’s 3A High School Football Championship Game on Saturday. Sandy Creek came away with a 21-17 win. The winning score came with less than a minute left. That score was controversial — going viral for all of the wrong reasons.
TYRONE, GA
The Spun

Big Ten Cornerback Recruit Flips Commitment To SEC

After initially committing to Michigan State, a three-star corner out of Georgia is staying south. On Sunday, CB Colton Hood announced that he's Auburn-bound after decommitting from the Spartans. Hood ranks 60th in the nation at his position and is considered the 56th best player in GA. The day prior,...
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

Deion Sanders takes shot at legendary Georgia coach

One of the things that a lot of fans like about Deion Sanders is his confidence. Coach Prime as he likes to call himself doesn’t lack confidence that’s for sure. One of the stories he recently told was about the time he was recruited by the Georgia Bulldogs and then head coach Vince Dooley. Dooley Read more... The post Deion Sanders takes shot at legendary Georgia coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Georgia Football Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Bulldogs' Rival

A Georgia football coach is leaving for a new gig but he won't have to travel far. According to John Brice of FootballScoop, Buster Faulkner, who's an offensive analyst at Georgia, is leaving the program to be Georgia Tech's offensive coordinator. Faulkner has been in Athens since 2020 and has mainly worked with the quarterbacks.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports Chicago

Kyler Murray out for season after suffering torn ACL

Kyler Murray’s season is officially over. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback tore his ACL in Monday’s defeat against the New England Patriots, an MRI confirmed on Tuesday. Murray went down with a non-contact leg injury on the third play of Monday’s game. He draped a towel over his head as he was carted off the field.
CBS Sports

WATCH: Blown touchdown call helps Georgia high school win state championship

Sandy Creek won the Georgia Class 3A high school football championship over Cedar Grove on Saturday after the referees made what appeared to be an egregiously poor ruling, as Sandy Creek scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game despite the ball carrier being well short of the goal line. Sandy Creek prevailed 21-17, giving them their fourth state title in the past 15 years and their first since 2012.
ELLENWOOD, GA
NBC Sports Chicago

When do the Chicago Bears play next?

The Chicago Bears are 14 weeks through the 18-week season. Through those 14 weeks, they sit 3-10, amid a six-game losing streak and fresh off their bye week. The Bears have four games left to play. Next Sunday, the Bears will continue their schedule against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Rogersville Review

Eagles shut down Cardinals 32-15

The Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles played some tough defense against the Fall Branch Cardinals Thursday night, holding the visitors to only 2 two points in the fourth quarter and 15 for the game. The Eagles took an early lead with Bryson Russell scoring five points in the first quarter. The Cardinals scored their first basket with 20 seconds remaining in the quarter and the Eagles led 7-2. In the second...
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears rookie report card: Brisker, Sanborn acing first year

On the ground floor of a rebuild, the Bears loaded their roster with young players looking to find long-term starters and depth options that fit their timeline. General manager Ryan Poles quickly retooled the secondary with second-round picks Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker. He took a swing on wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round and saw tackle Braxton Jones as a steal in the fifth round.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

What NFL Week 15 games are on Saturday?

The first Football Saturday is upon us. An NFL game will be held on a Saturday for the first time this season in Week 15. And not just one game either, as three contests will take place across the day. Two of the matchups feature divisional showdowns, while the other...
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

