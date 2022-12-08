ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton County, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
Mashed

The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now

If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
STURGIS, MI
Banana 101.5

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?

A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?

We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces 9 infrastructure projects that will rebuild local roads in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that city and county road agencies will receive $3.3 million in grants to rebuild roads in nine different areas in Michigan.In a news release from the governor's office, Whitmer says the nine areas receiving the grants include the cities of Alpena, Battle Creek, Corunna and Midland, along with the Alpena County Road Commission, Chippewa County Road Commission, Mecosta County Road Commission, Monroe County Road Commission and the St. Clair County Road Commission."Today's road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at...
MICHIGAN STATE
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
98.7 WFGR

Another Local West Michigan Newspaper Bites The Dust

A newspaper that was over 100 years old is going away, this one covering St. Joseph County. The Commercial News In Three Rivers Will Cease Publishing December 10. Saturday will be the final edition of the Three Rivers Commercial News. The 127 year old publication has been struggling to survive financially, so the owners pulled the plug on it.
THREE RIVERS, MI
Cars 108

Moving? The 10 Best Counties To Live In Michigan

Are you thinking of moving to Michigan? Do you already live in Michigan, but are planning to move somewhere new in the Great Lakes State? If the answer is yes to both questions, you may want to consider relocating to one of the ten best counties in Michigan. Full disclosure,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan Marvels: Winter at Tahquamenon Falls State Park

Autumn at Tahquamenon Falls State Park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is a much-heralded yearly event. And with good reason. The colorful trees paint a pallet of color so rich it drives tourists from all over the world to come and visit. But an argument can be made that the camera-toting...
MICHIGAN STATE

