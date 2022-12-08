Read full article on original website
Proposed solar plant causes stir in mid-Michigan township
Conway Township is slated for the plant is holding its first public hearing about changing solar energy ordinances.
In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
Michigan’s Zug Island…..It Ain’t No Paradise
That's right - Zug Island ain’t no paradise or tropical getaway, that’s for sure. From the air it looks dirty, dismal, dank, and industrial. And it is. It’s full of steel mills and blast furnaces. But it wasn’t always this way... Zug Island started out as...
The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now
If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
A slow moving storm system will impact Michigan for a week
A low pressure is cut-off from the jet stream, meaning it'll wander the Great Lakes for a week. We'll start on the warm side of the system, then gradually shift to the cold side by the weekend.
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?
A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?
We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
Two Michigan Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Is It Legal to Give Your Mail Carrier a Christmas Tip in Michigan?
It's the time of year when you may share tokens of appreciation with all sorts of people from hair stylists to teachers and babysitters. You may even want to grab a gift card or stuff a little cash in an envelope for your mail carrier. But is it actually legal to give your mail carrier a Christmas tip here in Michigan?
Consumers Energy to cover $7.25M in heating bills
According to Consumers, many homes and businesses can expect double-digit percent increases in heating bills.
FBI seen removing boxes from East Lansing home
The home is on the 300 block of Highland Ave. in East Lansing, right near the border of Lansing.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in Michigan
If you enjoy great drinks, quality food, live music, and entertainment, you may be excited to learn that a highly-anticipated new restaurant is going to be opening this week in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
Whitmer announces 9 infrastructure projects that will rebuild local roads in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that city and county road agencies will receive $3.3 million in grants to rebuild roads in nine different areas in Michigan.In a news release from the governor's office, Whitmer says the nine areas receiving the grants include the cities of Alpena, Battle Creek, Corunna and Midland, along with the Alpena County Road Commission, Chippewa County Road Commission, Mecosta County Road Commission, Monroe County Road Commission and the St. Clair County Road Commission."Today's road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Another Local West Michigan Newspaper Bites The Dust
A newspaper that was over 100 years old is going away, this one covering St. Joseph County. The Commercial News In Three Rivers Will Cease Publishing December 10. Saturday will be the final edition of the Three Rivers Commercial News. The 127 year old publication has been struggling to survive financially, so the owners pulled the plug on it.
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming Soon
For Michigan residents it may seem awkward to sit down in a Cracker Barrel and order a mimosa with an Old Timers Breakfast or Grandma’s Sampler, but at select Cracker Barrels in Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee, people have been doing it since before the pandemic. Other states like Indiana and Illinois have also joined the party.
Moving? The 10 Best Counties To Live In Michigan
Are you thinking of moving to Michigan? Do you already live in Michigan, but are planning to move somewhere new in the Great Lakes State? If the answer is yes to both questions, you may want to consider relocating to one of the ten best counties in Michigan. Full disclosure,...
Detroit News
Michigan Marvels: Winter at Tahquamenon Falls State Park
Autumn at Tahquamenon Falls State Park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is a much-heralded yearly event. And with good reason. The colorful trees paint a pallet of color so rich it drives tourists from all over the world to come and visit. But an argument can be made that the camera-toting...
