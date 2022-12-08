Read full article on original website
‘If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us’: Olive Garden parts ways with manager over time off rules
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (WFLA) – A Kansas restaurant is parting ways with its manager after imposing strict rules to employees about taking time off. In a message obtained by KCTV5, it showed an Olive Garden manager telling employees that if they needed to take time off, “[they] might as well go and look for another […]
Kansas Olive Garden Manager Fired After Ridiculous Memo About Calling In Sick: “If Your Dog Died, You Need To Bring Him In And Prove It To Us”
The old southern saying, “you’ll attract more flies with honey than vinegar” was completely lost on one Olive Garden manager in Kansas. Instead of being considerate of the holiday season combined with inflation of sickness that’s common this time of year, the manager decided to go on a tirade, practically insulting anyone who might need a day off… regardless of the reason.
Waffle House Employee Physically Throws Customer Out of Restaurant Upside Down: WATCH
An anonymous Waffle House employee has gone viral after an allegedly unruly customer's behavior resulted in them being kicked to the curb like a sack of potatoes. A Waffle House patron witnessed and filmed the messy moment a fellow customer was physically carried — upside down, no less — out of the restaurant by an employee.
TikTok Is Shocked After A Waffle House Waitress Reveals How Much She Makes In Tips
Depending on the location and type of restaurant, the average per-hour wage for a waitress can range from $5 to $11. While some states have a minimum wage of $14 per hour, individuals in the service industry usually bring home less than that; most survive off tips. According to Adia, a waiter or waitress can average around $700.00 a week in tips. One Alabama waitress is proving that to be an easy feat.
Homeless man knocks on woman’s door for food, says “None of your neighbors would help me.”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I would imagine that in some point in your life you have come across someone who is panhandling for money, whether it be with a sign on the edge of a highway, or while busking in the Subway, or loitering outside of stores and restaurants.
Waffle House Waitress Brought to 'Tears' After Massive Surprise Tip
A server in a Cullman, Alabama Waffle House received a holiday season surprise.
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
Jason Carr fired from Local 4 Detroit after expressing frustration with co-workers, reports say
WDIV-TV host Jason Carr has been terminated from his job at Local 4, according to reports, after he expressed frustration with co-workers at the station and complained on the air.
Worker at 'Waffle House' Shows How to Make Their Famous 'Cheese Eggs'
These look too good to be true.
McDonald's unveils a Texas test restaurant with drive-thru food conveyor belt
McDonald's on Thursday unveiled a test restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on on-the-go and delivery orders that includes a drive-thru food conveyor belt.
Woman Frustrated As Subway Workers Close Store 30 Minutes Early, Provoking Mixed Reactions
Subway customers were divided on whether a TikTok user's complaint about workers closing the store early was justified after a video of them 'chilling' in the restaurant went viral.
