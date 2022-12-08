ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas Olive Garden Manager Fired After Ridiculous Memo About Calling In Sick: “If Your Dog Died, You Need To Bring Him In And Prove It To Us”

The old southern saying, “you’ll attract more flies with honey than vinegar” was completely lost on one Olive Garden manager in Kansas. Instead of being considerate of the holiday season combined with inflation of sickness that’s common this time of year, the manager decided to go on a tirade, practically insulting anyone who might need a day off… regardless of the reason.
TikTok Is Shocked After A Waffle House Waitress Reveals How Much She Makes In Tips

Depending on the location and type of restaurant, the average per-hour wage for a waitress can range from $5 to $11. While some states have a minimum wage of $14 per hour, individuals in the service industry usually bring home less than that; most survive off tips. According to Adia, a waiter or waitress can average around $700.00 a week in tips. One Alabama waitress is proving that to be an easy feat.
