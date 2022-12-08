Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase Reflect on ‘Perfect’ Throw That Helped Propel Bengals Past Browns
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Browns 23-10 on Sunday, but their offense got off to a slow start. Joe Burrow missed a few throws, the offensive line was struggling and they were playing without Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Hayden Hurst. Despite all of the issues, it was...
Cowboys Defenders Trevon Diggs, Jonathan Hankins Injured vs. Texans
DEC 11 DIGGS, HANKINS INJURED During their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys lost a pair of key defenders to injury. Cornerback Trevon Diggs was forced out of the game with a hand injury, and went to the locker room for treatment. He has since returned.
How Brandon Staley’s Injury-Plagued Defense Executed a Strong Gameplan That Restricted Dolphins’ Passing Attack
The Chargers entered Sunday's game against the Dolphins without six of their starters on defense. Just when the Week 14 matchup could’ve turned into an offensive slugfest with Miami featuring the No. 2 passing attack in the league, the Chargers executed a gameplan that has opened the book on slowing down the Dolphins' big-play offense.
Jaguars vs. Titans: Trevor Lawrence Set To Start Despite Toe Injury
After a week of speculation on whether the Jacksonville Jaguars would have starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence available vs. the Tennessee Titans, it appears the answer has come: Lawrence will be active and start in Week 14. Lawrence dealt with a toe sprain this week following an injury he sustained last...
Browns Could Sweep Remaining Four Games
The Cleveland Browns are effectively out of the playoffs, but they could finish out the season with four straight wins and there is plenty of incentive to make that happen. Not only are the Browns seeing major strides from Deshaun Watson, which is going to improve the offense and they face four beatable teams.
Colts Sign Former Bills Starting WR Ahead of Vikings Clash
The Indianapolis Colts have been busy during the bye week, and they kicked off Tuesday by announcing a trio of roster moves. The Colts announced they had signed former Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders starting wide receiver Robert Foster to their practice squad. Foster played for the Alabama Crimson Tide...
QB Injuries Back Bears’ Decision to Limit Justin Fields Runs
The scene had to be scary enough for Bears fans watching who are used to seeing their own running quarterback, let alone Cardinals fans who endured it. Kyler Murray cut in the open field Monday night against New England and suffered a non-contact knee injury, reported as a likely ACL tear. He left sobbing on the back of a cart.
49ers Expect Deebo Samuel to Return in the Regular Season
Great news for the San Francisco 49ers. Deebo Samuel is expected back some time in the regular season. Samuel was diagnosed with a sprained MCL and ankle, which is a tremendous win for both him and the 49ers. The injury looked like it was going to be significantly worse, so for Samuel to come out with a sprain is the best case scenario.
Alabama flips 5-star 2023 recruit from Notre Dame
Five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley has announced he committed to Alabama and its No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2023 college football season. Keeley originally pledged to Notre Dame, but then decided to pull out of that commitment in the middle of August, saying that the process was "quite challenging" and that he wanted to make sure he made the right decision.
Time for Steelers to Shut Down T.J. Watt for Rest of Season
The annual Pittsburgh Steelers versus Baltimore Ravens game at Acrisure Stadium played out just like we thought it would. It was ugly, low-scoring and came down to the final minutes. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh came up on the losing end of the battle, and the loss almost assuredly ends their already slim playoff chances this season. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Steelers had a 7% chance of sneaking into the postseason before the game, but after suffering defeat, the squad's chances shrank down to 0.4%.
Texans Moves: RB Dameon Pierce MRI Result, Eno Cut - Sources
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans standout rookie running back Dameon Pierce suffered a relatively mild high-ankle sprain Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys that is regarded as likely to sideline him for at least one game, according to league sources. High-ankle sprains tend to linger generally, but this isn't regarded as severe....
Ravens Quarterback Situation Uncertain for Week 15 at Cleveland
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens don't yet know who will be available to play quarterback Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns. It could possibly be Lamar Jackson, who missed the last game with a knee injury,. “I just don’t know. I don’t know," coach John Harbaugh said about...
Brock Purdy is Day to Day with an Oblique/Rib Injury
The 49ers' rookie quarterback sensation might not play Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Brock Purdy has an oblique/rib injury and the 49ers say he's day-to-day. Purdy suffered the injury diving for a first down in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but stayed in the game until the 49ers pulled all of their starters in the fourth quarter of the blowout victory.
Byron Jones Not Likely for 2022
The time has come that we can stop asking whether cornerback Byron Jones will play for the Miami Dolphins in 2022. Head coach Mike McDaniel suggested Monday it's not likely to happen. Jones has been on the Reserve/PUP list all season after undergoing surgery on a leg in the offseason...
Cowboys ‘Clean Up’ & ‘Clutch’: Dak Prescott Reveals Issues Before Game-Winning Drive
The Dallas Cowboys managed to scrape past the Houston Texans on Sunday to win 27-23, which marks just the second time since the 1995 and 1996 seasons that Dallas had back-to-back double-digit win seasons. But the win wouldn't have happened without a Dak Prescott game-winning drive (the 18th of his...
Britain Covey Proves to be a Jack of All Trades
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The cliche has been around the NFL for years and it fits when discussing Eagles’ rookie returner Britain Covey. You couldn’t win with 53 Coveys but you can’t win without one. The undersized and undrafted Covey excelled as a punt returner in college...
NFC Playoff Picture: Falcons Falling During Bye Week?
The Atlanta Falcons are about to kick things into gear once again after their Week 14 bye is coming to an end. With the Falcons off, they got to watch Sunday's action from the sideline and saw mixed results. The New Orleans Saints, who host the Falcons next, were also...
Report: NFL to Levy ‘Big Fine’ on Jerry Jeudy for Ref Confrontation
Jerry Jeudy lost his head during Sunday's spirited loss to the Chiefs, screaming at and bumping an official whom Jeudy felt missed an obvious display of defensive holding. The Denver Broncos wide receiver was fortunate not to be flagged — or ejected — for making contact with the referee. Nevertheless, his actions will have severe consequences.
Commanders LB Jon Bostic: ‘We Can Play With’ Best in NFL
With four games left to play the Washington Commanders are in control of the sixth seed in the NFC Playoff race and currently hold a 73 percent chance of playing in the postseason. And while they've reached this point by winning six of their last eight games, nobody really views...
Raiders Signed Center Hroniss Grasu to the Active Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu to the active roster. The signing was officially announced on Saturday, days after their dreadful loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. Grasu, who has spent all season on the Raiders practice squad, was activated to the...
