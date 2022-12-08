ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Free public Wi-Fi in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --Thanks to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and Cornerstone Alliance, Benton Harbor residents will soon get free public Wi-Fi. A plan was approved by the city commission to install Wi-Fi antennas citywide. Being built on a test project in the Benton Harbor District, Cornerstone...
McColly Real Estate toasts 2022 at Annual Holiday Party

McColly Real Estate continued one of its most beloved traditions on Thursday evening, the Annual Holiday Party hosted at Innsbrook Country Club. McColly Brokers, Community Title Company, affiliated businesses and friends came together to celebrate the season and another successful year. Brokers representing 21 offices spread across Northwest Indiana, Chicago...
Methodist Hospitals commits to public safety with enrollment in Operation Safe Zone

Photo caption: pictured from l to r: Ron Brewer, Gary City Councilman (At-Large); Joy Holiday, Executive Director, Gary for Life; Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals President & CEO; Commander Jack Hamady, Gary Police Department; Joseph Gonzalez, Methodist Hospitals Director of Public Safety and Security; Corporal Larry McKinley, Gary Police Department. On...
Marcus & Millichap sells 90,935 combined square feet of self-storage space in Northwest Indiana

Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale of a Northwest Indiana U-Stor-It portfolio and development, a combined 90,935 square feet of self-storage space located in Crown Point and Merrillville, Indiana. Jeffrey Herrmann, senior associate, and Sean Delaney, senior managing director, and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office,...
Starke County Sheriff’s Office

11/28/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of 500 S. and U.S. 35 in Knox. 11/28/22 A Knox resident complained that the neighbor’s chickens are in her yard. 11/28/22 A Knox resident told police that there was water inside her vehicle and some wires were pulled out. Officers noted that the vehicle’s window was open and it rained the night before.
New developments, annexations complicate efforts to rebalance city council districts

City council redistricting continues in Northwest Indiana, but shifting populations mean districts may not remain balanced for long. Councils are required to review their district maps this year, based on the 2020 census, but some communities are already expecting growth that could change those populations. Crown Point's proposed district map...
While Home Prices Poised to Drop Nationwide in 2023, 3 Chicago-Area Housing Markets Will Remain Steady, Redfin Predicts

Compared to this year, the housing market is expected to be drastically different on a nationwide scale in 2023. Because of high mortgage rates, the U.S. market will likely be the slowest in more than a decade, since 2011, according to a prediction by researchers at the real estate website RedFin. However, the situation will likely be different in Chicago and surrounding communities.
Neighborhoods Gentrifying Fastest See Property Tax Skyrocket

CHICAGO | Property taxes are up in Cook County; on average, homeowners saw an increase of 8 percent this year. According to an analysis from Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas’ office, taxes levied on real estate rose by 3.8 percent, to $16.7 billion, in 2021. The total amount billed countywide increased by $614 million over the previous tax year. As a result, homeowners are picking up $330 million.
NIPSCO Helping with Payments Now

(Merrillville, IN) - NIPSCO is encouraging income-eligible customers who are struggling to pay their gas utility bill to apply for additional energy assistance programs. The programs including NIPSCO Hardship, SERV (Supply Energy Resources to Veterans), and SILVER (Seniors in Indiana Low-Income and Vulnerable Energy Resource) offer a one-time benefit of up to $400 per year to people who qualify. Applicants must have a past due active NIPSCO residential account and meet income among possible other requirements.
Hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County not permitted

Hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County is not permitted. That’s the message from County Commissioners after a tree stand and hunters were discovered actively hunting in Portage Manor Woods, last month. To help get the message across, county highway staff have placed signs up, in the woods,...
