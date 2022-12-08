Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
abc57.com
Free public Wi-Fi in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --Thanks to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and Cornerstone Alliance, Benton Harbor residents will soon get free public Wi-Fi. A plan was approved by the city commission to install Wi-Fi antennas citywide. Being built on a test project in the Benton Harbor District, Cornerstone...
valpo.life
McColly Real Estate toasts 2022 at Annual Holiday Party
McColly Real Estate continued one of its most beloved traditions on Thursday evening, the Annual Holiday Party hosted at Innsbrook Country Club. McColly Brokers, Community Title Company, affiliated businesses and friends came together to celebrate the season and another successful year. Brokers representing 21 offices spread across Northwest Indiana, Chicago...
Cook County investigating whether court employees fraudulently obtained COVID-19 relief loans
Evans has hired a law firm team at Zuber Lawler to interview his employees and he says that the investigation is expected to take about two months, according to a letter from Evans to his employees.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Two South Holland Men Charged with Robbing Armored Truck and ATM on Halloween
Two South Holland Men Charged with Robbing Armored Truck and ATM on Halloween (Chicago, IL) — Two brothers have been charged in federal court with robbing more than $1 million from an armored truck and automated teller machine in a Chicago suburb on Halloween. Corrie Singleton, 21, and Darrell...
nwi.life
Methodist Hospitals commits to public safety with enrollment in Operation Safe Zone
Photo caption: pictured from l to r: Ron Brewer, Gary City Councilman (At-Large); Joy Holiday, Executive Director, Gary for Life; Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals President & CEO; Commander Jack Hamady, Gary Police Department; Joseph Gonzalez, Methodist Hospitals Director of Public Safety and Security; Corporal Larry McKinley, Gary Police Department. On...
WNDU
Berrien County plans to use funds from National Opioid Settlement to solve crisis
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Berrien County Health Officials presented Commissioners with data on the county’s opioid crisis, and how funds that will be coming in from the National Opioid Settlement will be allocated. In February of this year, four major pharmaceutical companies, including Johnson & Johnson,...
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 90,935 combined square feet of self-storage space in Northwest Indiana
Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale of a Northwest Indiana U-Stor-It portfolio and development, a combined 90,935 square feet of self-storage space located in Crown Point and Merrillville, Indiana. Jeffrey Herrmann, senior associate, and Sean Delaney, senior managing director, and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office,...
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
11/28/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of 500 S. and U.S. 35 in Knox. 11/28/22 A Knox resident complained that the neighbor’s chickens are in her yard. 11/28/22 A Knox resident told police that there was water inside her vehicle and some wires were pulled out. Officers noted that the vehicle’s window was open and it rained the night before.
Chicago residents can now get an additional $500 in stimulus payment
A new initiative that will offer you a one-time stimulus payment of $500 just in time for the holidays is available if you’re currently having financial difficulties. The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 has recently been introduced by the city of Chicago. Residents of the City of Chicago who had...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
New developments, annexations complicate efforts to rebalance city council districts
City council redistricting continues in Northwest Indiana, but shifting populations mean districts may not remain balanced for long. Councils are required to review their district maps this year, based on the 2020 census, but some communities are already expecting growth that could change those populations. Crown Point's proposed district map...
Chicago Woman With Dementia Deceived Out Of $400K By Financial Adviser
A Chicago woman suffering from dementia was deceived out of more than $400,000 by her financial advisor, according to NBC Chicago. A lawsuit filed with the Cook County Probate Court contends that 76-year-old Priscilla Eddings was defrauded by the financial advisor at her bank, beginning in 2017. The lawsuit was filed last month.
While Home Prices Poised to Drop Nationwide in 2023, 3 Chicago-Area Housing Markets Will Remain Steady, Redfin Predicts
Compared to this year, the housing market is expected to be drastically different on a nationwide scale in 2023. Because of high mortgage rates, the U.S. market will likely be the slowest in more than a decade, since 2011, according to a prediction by researchers at the real estate website RedFin. However, the situation will likely be different in Chicago and surrounding communities.
Larson Group Peterbilt opens South Bend warehouse, showroom
The Larson Group Peterbilt opened its fourth location in Indiana. The new 12,000-square-foot warehouse and showroom opened Dec. 1 in South Bend. The post Larson Group Peterbilt opens South Bend warehouse, showroom appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
chicagoreporter.com
Neighborhoods Gentrifying Fastest See Property Tax Skyrocket
CHICAGO | Property taxes are up in Cook County; on average, homeowners saw an increase of 8 percent this year. According to an analysis from Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas’ office, taxes levied on real estate rose by 3.8 percent, to $16.7 billion, in 2021. The total amount billed countywide increased by $614 million over the previous tax year. As a result, homeowners are picking up $330 million.
hometownnewsnow.com
NIPSCO Helping with Payments Now
(Merrillville, IN) - NIPSCO is encouraging income-eligible customers who are struggling to pay their gas utility bill to apply for additional energy assistance programs. The programs including NIPSCO Hardship, SERV (Supply Energy Resources to Veterans), and SILVER (Seniors in Indiana Low-Income and Vulnerable Energy Resource) offer a one-time benefit of up to $400 per year to people who qualify. Applicants must have a past due active NIPSCO residential account and meet income among possible other requirements.
nwi.life
CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana celebrates team and holiday season at Christmas party
The camaraderie was as bright as the holiday spirit when the CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana team gathered for its Christmas party on December 8 at the Youche Country Club in Crown Point. The group had the chance to enjoy each other's company while feasting on some delicious prime rib...
WNDU
Lifeline Youth Ministries helping families in need with discount Christmas store
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Lifeline Youth Ministries is trying to spread joy this holiday season with their annual discounted Christmas store. Over $30,000 worth of gifts have been purchased for 150 different families around the Elkhart area. Social workers helped select the families in need, who can purchase up to...
abc57.com
Illinois-based trucking company has trailers stolen in Bremen, caught on surveillance camera
BREMEN, Ind.-- An Illinois-based trucking company, with lots in Michiana, is facing about $300,000 in damages after six of its 50 semi-trailers were stolen over the course of a few months. Rely transport has trucks on the road throughout the Midwest, with lots in LaPorte and Bremen. The owners say...
95.3 MNC
Hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County not permitted
Hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County is not permitted. That’s the message from County Commissioners after a tree stand and hunters were discovered actively hunting in Portage Manor Woods, last month. To help get the message across, county highway staff have placed signs up, in the woods,...
laportecounty.life
Michigan City Community School Corporation presents 2022’s “One City, One Sound”
Michigan City Area Schools’ (MCAS) “One City, One Sound” concert was live and in-person this year for the first time since 2019. The event sees over 800 student performers across choir and band unite to put on one massive production, and this year’s event proved massively popular.
