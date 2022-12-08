HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania health officials are making sure pharmacies are prepared to help people suffering from opioid overdoses. They want to make sure everyone has access to naloxone, prescription are not. Hershey Pharmacy owner Chuck Kray said his nephew has been battling addiction for 20-plus years. "He's only here because he's used naloxone on multiple occasions," Kray said. Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson says everyone has been affected by the opioid epidemic. Johnson spoke at Kray's pharmacy on Monday to raise awareness about how other pharmacies should make sure to have naloxone and how anyone can get it, no questions...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO