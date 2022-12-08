Read full article on original website
Michelle Busbey
4d ago
They shouldn't allow recounts unless there is a reason for one. If there is a close race then yes,but just because you don't like the result is ridiculous.
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro to hold inauguration at Rock Lititz
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has selected a venue in Lancaster County to host his inauguration in January. Shapiro, who takes over for Gov. Tom Wolf on Jan. 17, announced Tuesday that he and his Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis will hold their inauguration ceremony at Rock Lititz in Lititz. Shaprio’s inaugural committee...
Despite midterm losses, Pa. Republicans appear unlikely to abandon combative agenda
HARRISBURG — Republicans inside and outside Pennsylvania government say that despite a disastrous midterm election, they don’t see signs that the party is shifting its electoral or governing strategies away from contentious social issues like restricting abortion. Some party insiders say that trend is a bad sign for...
echo-pilot.com
Pennsylvania has two self-proclaimed House majority leaders. So what now?
The House of Representatives leadership situation at the Capitol in Harrisburg is becoming increasingly awkward. On Monday afternoon, credentialed members of the press were invited to the Capitol for a swearing in for state Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster). The event took place less than a week after state Rep. Joanna McClinton (D-Delaware/Philadelphia) held a similar ceremony to declare herself the House majority leader in Pennsylvania.
penncapital-star.com
The fight over control of the Pa. House is Harrisburg high-stakes lunacy at its worst
If you were looking for a textbook instance of Harrisburg’s bare knuckles politics at its worst and most vivid, you don’t have to look much further than the increasingly nasty sparring over who’s in charge of the 203-member state House as the start of a new legislative session beckons in January.
2023 Adams County Municipal Elections
Will you share your opinions about the 2023 elections and the candidates in a letter to us? Our 20,000 monthly readers want to hear from you. Please submit your letter here or email us: mail@gettysburgconnection.org. Read our elections stories here. The next Adams County elections are the muncipal primary to...
abc27.com
York County Shoe House approved for Pennsylvania Historical Marker
HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Haines Shoe House, located in Hellam Township, has officially been approved for a Pennsylvania Historical Marker. According to a Facebook post from The Haines Shoe House, they were part of 36 applicants who were chosen by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. The commission marks Historically Significant sites throughout the state.
2 central Pa. schools temporarily locked down to assess threats: police
Two York County schools went into lockdowns on Monday afternoon after threats were called in, according to police. Neither threat was found to be credible, but police did thorough investigations to prove it, according to Penn Township police. At 2 p.m., Penn Township officers were called to Park Hill Elementary...
lebtown.com
Owners say Lebanon Catholic, Northwest Elementary projects slowly moving ahead
Highly-touted redevelopment projects at a pair of closed Lebanon school buildings are still in their early stages and slowly moving forward, according to their owners. Former Lebanon Catholic property awaiting resolution of zoning issues. In May 2022, Destiny Builders and Management of Columbia, Lancaster County, bought the former Lebanon Catholic...
abc27.com
Crash on I-81 near Chambersburg cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), an accident caused a lane restriction on I-81 southbound near Chambersburg on Dec. 12. PennDOT says the crash was at Exit 16 on I-81 south for US 30 Lincoln Way on Dec. 12. It is unclear...
Coroner makes ruling in ‘suspicious’ central Pa. death
A 35-year-old woman found dead during a Monday welfare check in Lancaster died from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. Lancaster police said officers found Courtney Cooper around 8:30 a.m. Monday at Cooper’s home on the 900 block of North Lime Street. At the time, police said her death was suspicious and under investigation.
South Central Pennsylvanians urged by officials to check broadband coverage
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are urging people in south central Pennsylvania to check their broadband coverage before the new year. Representatives from the York County Regional Police met with members of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority today to discuss how greater coverage in the area could benefit people.
Pennsylvania health officials push to make naloxone more available at pharmacies
HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania health officials are making sure pharmacies are prepared to help people suffering from opioid overdoses. They want to make sure everyone has access to naloxone, prescription are not. Hershey Pharmacy owner Chuck Kray said his nephew has been battling addiction for 20-plus years. "He's only here because he's used naloxone on multiple occasions," Kray said. Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson says everyone has been affected by the opioid epidemic. Johnson spoke at Kray's pharmacy on Monday to raise awareness about how other pharmacies should make sure to have naloxone and how anyone can get it, no questions...
State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
Oxford Road (Route 1015) bridge replacement to begin in Straban Township
Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a bridge replacement project on Oxford Road (Route 1015) in Adams County is expected to begin next week. The bridge spans Conewago Creek between Sharrer Mill Road and Plum Run Road, about a half mile north of Route 394 in Straban Township.
Cumberland county catalytic converter thief on the run
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — State police are looking for the suspect in an attempted catalytic converter theft in Cumberland County. Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road on Dec. 10 around 6:30 a.m. for a pedestrian-related vehicle crash. Two men outside of a garage were attempting to...
wtae.com
Austin Davis, Summer Lee resign state House seats
U.S. Rep.-elect Summer Lee and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis announced their resignations from their seats in the state House of Representatives on Wednesday. Lee is the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania while Davis will be the first black man to serve as lieutenant governor. "For four...
abc27.com
Crash disrupted traffic on US 222 South in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused an aa traffic jam on US 222 South in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 southbound between Exit: To Pa. 272- Oregon Pike and Exit: US 30 WEST/PA 283 WEST/US 222 SOUTH. All lanes were closed for a time.
Woman shot in Harrisburg: police
A woman was injured in a Friday night shooting in Harrisburg, police said. The woman was shot in the ankle around 10:45 p.m. Friday on 16th Street, near the Market Street intersection, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. Her age was not available. Gautsch said the woman was taken to...
Rep. Austin Davis resigns from Pennsylvania House to prepare for lieutenant governor role
State Rep. Austin Davis is resigning his seat in the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives effective immediately to focus on his new role as the state’s lieutenant governor and assist in the transition to the administration of Gov. Josh Shapiro. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to...
Trooper suspended after DUI on the job arrest
A state trooper working out of western Pennsylvania has been suspended without pay after being arrested for DUI on the job.
