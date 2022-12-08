ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Comments / 4

Michelle Busbey
4d ago

They shouldn't allow recounts unless there is a reason for one. If there is a close race then yes,but just because you don't like the result is ridiculous.

Reply
3
Related
PennLive.com

Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro to hold inauguration at Rock Lititz

Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has selected a venue in Lancaster County to host his inauguration in January. Shapiro, who takes over for Gov. Tom Wolf on Jan. 17, announced Tuesday that he and his Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis will hold their inauguration ceremony at Rock Lititz in Lititz. Shaprio’s inaugural committee...
LITITZ, PA
echo-pilot.com

Pennsylvania has two self-proclaimed House majority leaders. So what now?

The House of Representatives leadership situation at the Capitol in Harrisburg is becoming increasingly awkward. On Monday afternoon, credentialed members of the press were invited to the Capitol for a swearing in for state Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster). The event took place less than a week after state Rep. Joanna McClinton (D-Delaware/Philadelphia) held a similar ceremony to declare herself the House majority leader in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gettysburg Connection

2023 Adams County Municipal Elections

Will you share your opinions about the 2023 elections and the candidates in a letter to us? Our 20,000 monthly readers want to hear from you. Please submit your letter here or email us: mail@gettysburgconnection.org. Read our elections stories here. The next Adams County elections are the muncipal primary to...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County Shoe House approved for Pennsylvania Historical Marker

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Haines Shoe House, located in Hellam Township, has officially been approved for a Pennsylvania Historical Marker. According to a Facebook post from The Haines Shoe House, they were part of 36 applicants who were chosen by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. The commission marks Historically Significant sites throughout the state.
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Owners say Lebanon Catholic, Northwest Elementary projects slowly moving ahead

Highly-touted redevelopment projects at a pair of closed Lebanon school buildings are still in their early stages and slowly moving forward, according to their owners. Former Lebanon Catholic property awaiting resolution of zoning issues. In May 2022, Destiny Builders and Management of Columbia, Lancaster County, bought the former Lebanon Catholic...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Crash on I-81 near Chambersburg cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), an accident caused a lane restriction on I-81 southbound near Chambersburg on Dec. 12. PennDOT says the crash was at Exit 16 on I-81 south for US 30 Lincoln Way on Dec. 12. It is unclear...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner makes ruling in ‘suspicious’ central Pa. death

A 35-year-old woman found dead during a Monday welfare check in Lancaster died from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. Lancaster police said officers found Courtney Cooper around 8:30 a.m. Monday at Cooper’s home on the 900 block of North Lime Street. At the time, police said her death was suspicious and under investigation.
LANCASTER, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania health officials push to make naloxone more available at pharmacies

HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania health officials are making sure pharmacies are prepared to help people suffering from opioid overdoses. They want to make sure everyone has access to naloxone, prescription are not. Hershey Pharmacy owner Chuck Kray said his nephew has been battling addiction for 20-plus years. "He's only here because he's used naloxone on multiple occasions," Kray said. Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson says everyone has been affected by the opioid epidemic. Johnson spoke at Kray's pharmacy on Monday to raise awareness about how other pharmacies should make sure to have naloxone and how anyone can get it, no questions...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Cumberland county catalytic converter thief on the run

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — State police are looking for the suspect in an attempted catalytic converter theft in Cumberland County. Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road on Dec. 10 around 6:30 a.m. for a pedestrian-related vehicle crash. Two men outside of a garage were attempting to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Austin Davis, Summer Lee resign state House seats

U.S. Rep.-elect Summer Lee and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis announced their resignations from their seats in the state House of Representatives on Wednesday. Lee is the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania while Davis will be the first black man to serve as lieutenant governor. "For four...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Crash disrupted traffic on US 222 South in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused an aa traffic jam on US 222 South in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 southbound between Exit: To Pa. 272- Oregon Pike and Exit: US 30 WEST/PA 283 WEST/US 222 SOUTH. All lanes were closed for a time.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman shot in Harrisburg: police

A woman was injured in a Friday night shooting in Harrisburg, police said. The woman was shot in the ankle around 10:45 p.m. Friday on 16th Street, near the Market Street intersection, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. Her age was not available. Gautsch said the woman was taken to...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy