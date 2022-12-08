ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

5 hurt after stolen BMW from SI rear-ends ambulance in NJ

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A stolen car from Staten Island rear-ended an ambulance hauling three passengers in Newark early Thursday, injuring five people.

The 18-year-old BMW driver from Newark attempted to flee but was arrested just before 1 a.m. after crashing into a University Hospital ambulance at South 10th Street and 15th Avenue, Newark Police told NJ.com .

The van was en route to the hospital at the time of the crash.

Three passengers and an EMT in the ambulance, as well as the driver of the stolen car, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A police spokesperson told the outlet that it didn't immediately have information on why the ambulance passengers were en route to the hospital or the charges against the BMW driver.

New York City, NY
