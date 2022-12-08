Read full article on original website
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA).
New York — Stocks are slipping on Wall Street after a report showed inflation is still hotter than expected, even though it is slowing. The S&P 500 was 0.3% lower and on pace for its sixth loss in the last seven days. The trigger was data showing prices at the wholesale level were 7.4% higher in November than a year earlier. That’s a slowdown from October but still worse than economists expected. High inflation, along with the Federal Reserve’s economy-crunching response to it, have been the main reasons for the stock market’s painful tumble this year.
Inflation slowed sharply in November, the government reported Tuesday, continuing a gradual decline since price hikes peaked across the U.S. this summer. The Consumer Price Index rose 7.1% over the last 12 months, the Labor Department said, lower than the 7.3% increase economists had expected and the slowest rate of inflation since December of 2021. Falling prices for energy, commodities and used cars offset increases in food and shelter.
The Federal Reserve has met multiple times in 2022, aggressively raising rates to try and combat red hot inflation.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index that was released today, the prices of wholesale goods in the U.S. rose 0.3% for the month of November. Meanwhile, investors are trying to remain optimistic about the stock market heading into 2023. CBS News contributor and Axios managing editor of business and markets Javier David joins us to discuss.
"So you really had a housing bubble, you had housing prices going up [at] very unsustainable levels and overheating," says Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
