ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Number of abortions in Texas dropped 97% in month after Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling

By Christopher Adams
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AmvgN_0jcNcVMe00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of Texans who received an abortion dropped by 97% in the month after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to data released by the state of Texas.

The Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 decision on June 24, eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion. The ruling gave states the authority to limit or ban the procedure.

Despite the state’s trigger law banning most abortions not going into effect until Aug. 22, Texas saw an immediate and dramatic decrease in the number of abortions in the state after the Supreme Court ruling.

Just 68 abortions were performed on Texas residents in the state in July 2022, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. That’s down from 2,596 in June, a 97% decrease.

Texas’ trigger law bans all abortions, except under limited circumstances like a “life-threatening condition to the mother caused by the pregnancy.” Abortion in the state is punishable by up to life in prison and at least a $100,000 fine for each offense.

The extended restrictions came less than a year after Senate Bill 8 went into effect in September 2021. At the time, it was considered the most restrictive abortion law in the country. The bill banned abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Report: Requests for abortion pills spike following SB8 passage in Texas

At that time, Texas saw a 61% drop in the number of abortions from August to September, according to official state data. A study led by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin found that the number of out-of-state abortions increased by 500% that same month.

RELATED COVERAGE: UT Study shows impact of SB 8 on Texans seeking abortion care

SB 8 also allows any Texas citizen to sue physicians, or anyone who aids in or abets an abortion, for up to $10,000 if a fetal heartbeat was detected at the time of the abortion.

A ruling by a state court Thursday challenged that part of the law. State District Judge Aaron Haas in Bexar County dismissed a lawsuit against an abortion provider , ruling that people with no connection to the abortion and have not been harmed by it do not have standing to bring such lawsuits.

The ruling does not overturn the law, nor does it impact the state’s trigger law.

From January through July this year, 17,194 abortions were performed on Texas residents in state, less than half compared to the same time period the year prior.

In the first seven months of 2021, 35,441 abortions were reported. The total surpassed 52,000 by the end of the year.

Of the 17,194 abortions reported so far this year, all but 14 were within the first eight weeks of pregnancy, HHSC data shows.

Almost 60% of abortions were by women in their 20s, and almost a third were women in their 30s.

A majority — 61% — of those receiving the procedure in the first seven months of this year had never had an abortion before.

According to the data, abortions are not proportional to population when it comes to race and ethnicity. The contrast is particularly stark for Black people. The demographic group makes up about 13% of the state’s population, yet accounts for 29% of all abortions in Texas.

White people in Texas make up about 40% of the state population but account for just 26% of abortions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 9, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police search for men who stole 28 catalytic convertors from school buses

Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying two individuals who stole 28 catalytic convertors, disabling multiple school buses. On Wednesday, November 23, at 3:46 a.m., two men headed to the Region 19 Head Start Service Center at 9778 Kenworthy. The men stole various catalytic convertors from several vehicles including […]
EL PASO, TX
Black Enterprise

BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional

A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX59

Federal appeals court reinstates Indiana’s abortion burial, cremation law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated an Indiana law adopted in 2016 that requires abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling released Monday overturns an Indiana judge’s decision in September that the law infringed upon the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe […]
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case

A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mississippian

Supreme Court rules on Mississippi case

On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, upholding the state’s abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In a 6-3 ruling, the court held that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Fresh off win on same-sex marriage, Sen. Tammy Baldwin proposes federal travel fund for women seeking abortions

A bill introduced Thursday by Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin seeks to establish a four-year, $350 million annual government grant program that would help support women in Wisconsin and across the country who have to travel long distances to get an abortion. The bill would allow non-profit and community-based organizations to apply for...
WISCONSIN STATE
KTSM

Organ Mountain student killed in crosswalk ID’d, driver charged

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The Organ Mountain High School student killed Friday afternoon while crossing the street near campus was identified in court documents Monday as 16-year-old Joaquin Delgado. Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez, 18, is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in Delgado’s death. He is currently held without bond in the Doña Ana County Detention […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
US News and World Report

Judge Blocks Indiana Abortion Ban on Religious Freedom Grounds

(Reuters) - A second Indiana judge on Friday blocked the state from enforcing its law banning most abortions after Jewish, Muslim and other non-Christian women challenged it in a lawsuit. Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch issued a preliminary injunction against the Republican-backed law, which prohibits abortions with limited...
INDIANA STATE
KTSM

KTSM

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy