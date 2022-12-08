ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Traffic Alert: US-Africa Leaders Summit closes DC streets, Metro station

WASHINGTON (7News) — Several Washington, D.C. roads will be closed to traffic near the Washington Convention Center for much of this week for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit hosted by President Joe Biden. There will be numerous impacts on vehicular traffic, pedestrians, parking and public transportation in the area of...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man dead after found unresponsive in Arlington County park

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A man has died after being found unresponsive in a park in Arlington County Friday night, leading to a suspicious death investigation by the police department. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded to Columbia Pike at South Four Mile Run Drive in Arlington...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown

After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
WUSA9

Man hit by train at the Anacostia Metro station

WASHINGTON — A man was hit by a train at the Anacostia Metro station on Sunday morning in Southeast D.C. WMATA officials were first alerted about the delays around 7:40 a.m. The incident caused Green Line trains to temporarily suspend service between Southern Avenue and Navy Yard, WMATA officials said.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Man Found Dead at Park in Arlington, Investigation Underway

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found at a park in Arlington, Virginia, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of unknown trouble at Columbia Pike and Four Mile Run Drive at about 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, they found an unresponsive man in a park, Arlington County Police Department said. The location is nearby the Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Fairfax Co. officer injured after motorcycle crash

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County officer was seriously injured after a crash on Friday afternoon. Police said that several motor officers were headed westbound on Braddock Road near George Mason University just after 12:30 p.m. Officials said the officers were response driving with lights and sirens on. They were driving […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County board approves redevelopment of Vantage Hill condominiums

The path to maintaining the aging Vantage Hill condominiums in Reston is officially clear. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday (Dec. 6) to move forward with the redevelopment, which will replace the southwest portion of the property — an abandoned pool that closed years ago — with 28 townhouses.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Two Suspects in Custody After Crashing Stolen Vehicle

Two suspects us are in custody after an incident early Sunday morning in Silver Spring. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded to Three Oaks Dr around 12:20am on Sunday morning. When police arrived, they observed a vehicle fleeing the scene. After a short pursuit, the suspects crashed and abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. They’ve were taken into custody near Flower Ave in Takoma Park.
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy