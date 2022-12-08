ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

K2 Radio

WATCH: Wolf Pack Chase an Elk in Yellowstone National Park

Disney tried to teach us at a young age at the "circle of life" with nature is often times hard to see, but witnessing it firsthand in the wild is still shocking. A Facebook page called Whiskey Riff recently posted a short video in their Riffs Outdoors playlist, which shows a pack of wolves chasing down an elk in Yellowstone National Park.
WYOMING STATE
trazeetravel.com

Why Winter is the Perfect Time to Visit Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park isn’t just a great spot to visit during the summer months, when the crowds are thick and the weather is (for some) best. You may actually find you like the park more during the height of winter. Here are some of the things you can do if you book a winter package at either Old Faithful Snow Lodge or Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel, two park lodges open December to February.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears

A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO

We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park: Human Foot Found in Geyser Belonged to 70-Year-Old Visitor

Yellowstone National Park (YELL) officials now know the identity of the person whose foot was found within West Thumb Geyser Basin earlier this year. Park staff made a grisly, tragic discovery in August 2022 when part of a foot in a shoe was found floating in West Thumb’s Abyss Pool. An investigation, led by Yellowstone law enforcement officers, left many questions unanswered.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Backpackers Say They ‘Had to Flee’ After Bison Approached Them

In National Parks all across the country, tourists behaving irresponsibly seems to be a daily occurrence. Everywhere you look, there are park visitors standing inches from boiling geysers; approaching angry elk, moose, and bison; and throwing random objects into the Grand Canyon for no reason at all. It’s such a common sight, in fact, that there are entire social media pages dedicated to the topic (and rightfully berating the offenders).
Field & Stream

Montana Judge Issues Temporary Order Restricting Wolf Hunting Near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks

On November 15, a Montana judge announced a temporary order that returns the state’s wolf hunting regulations to 2020 quotas around Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park. Wolf management units, 313, 316, and 110 were all impacted. Based on the new order, only two wolves total can be taken in WMU 110 and only one wolf each in WMU 313 and 316. One wolf has already been harvested in WMU 113—meaning the order essentially closed that unit to hunting for the rest of the season. The one-wolf quota replaced a 6-wolf quota for WMU 313, as well as more liberal quotas for the other units, which had been reorganized before the 2021 season.
MONTANA STATE
Wide Open Country

What Is 'Yellowstone' About? A First Timer's Guide to The Popular Western Drama

The modern-Western drama Yellowstone premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018 and has been taking fans on a wild ride ever since. The show centers on the Dutton family and their working cattle ranch. John Dutton owns the largest private land ranch in the state, and the family is in a constant battle to protect their land from those who want to destroy it -- including the neighboring Native American reservations, the state, and wealthy developers. Like any good TV drama, the characters relationships are complicated, to say the least. The show is rooted in family and what lengths the family will go to in protecting their legacy, even if it winds up tearing them apart.
TENNESSEE STATE
Fatherly

The Best Ski Resorts for Families

Few slopes are swarming with kids. It’s an odd observation if you think about it: What’s more fun than skiing or snowboarding down a mountain? What kid wouldn’t want to strap on a plank or two to their feet, be lifted to the top of a massive hill, and have at it? Still, the mountains are primarily populated by itinerant twenty-somethings, weekending couples, and parents with generous in-laws. It doesn’t have to be that way. Skiing with kids is a truly special experience that, sure, is up there in price with a Disney Land vacation, but is so much more rewarding. It just takes the right resort, and yeah, a lot of planning.
COLORADO STATE

