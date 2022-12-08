Read full article on original website
Related
Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring identified
DNA testing has identified whose partial foot was seen floating in Yellowstone National Park's Abyss Pool this summer.
WATCH: Wolf Pack Chase an Elk in Yellowstone National Park
Disney tried to teach us at a young age at the "circle of life" with nature is often times hard to see, but witnessing it firsthand in the wild is still shocking. A Facebook page called Whiskey Riff recently posted a short video in their Riffs Outdoors playlist, which shows a pack of wolves chasing down an elk in Yellowstone National Park.
trazeetravel.com
Why Winter is the Perfect Time to Visit Yellowstone
Yellowstone National Park isn’t just a great spot to visit during the summer months, when the crowds are thick and the weather is (for some) best. You may actually find you like the park more during the height of winter. Here are some of the things you can do if you book a winter package at either Old Faithful Snow Lodge or Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel, two park lodges open December to February.
places.travel
Snowshoeing, Wildlife Viewing and Snowmobiling: A Winter Adventure in Yellowstone National Park
Covering almost 3,500 square miles across Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to dramatic canyons, rolling mountain tops, alpine rivers, and famous hot springs. With one of the world’s largest calderas, Yellowstone boasts over 10,000 thermal features and over 300 geysers—a comforting sight after a day in...
WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears
A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
Is the Yellowstone Ranch real and where is it?
Fans of the hit series Yellowstone are wondering one major question about the show, is the Yellowstone Ranch a real place?
WATCH: Bull Elk Charge Sends Moronic Yellowstone National Park Tourists Fleeing for Safety
When visiting Yellowstone National Park, the most ill-advised thing you can do is approach the wildlife. No, wait. It’s approaching the park’s largest, antlered wildlife. Scratch that. It’s getting within feet of a bull elk during rutting season. No, actually, we’re not there yet. Okay, okay,...
Yellowstone Tourist Poses for ‘Cute’ Bison Selfie, and Why are We Not Surprised
It seems that some people will never learn. No matter how many shocking videos go viral of wild animals attacking tourists who get way too close. And, one recent video shows us exactly this as a national park tourist is caught posing for a “cute” selfie beside a massive wild bison at Yellowstone National Park.
Tourists Get Out Of Their Cars Just Feet Away From Approaching Mama Grizz And Her 2 Cubs In Yellowstone
These are very dangerous animals that have very highly protective instincts. No picture at a National Park is worth your life…. The signs plastered all over the park telling you not to approach bears are there for a good reason. Sure, they are some of the most beautiful creatures to...
Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO
We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
Yellowstone National Park: Human Foot Found in Geyser Belonged to 70-Year-Old Visitor
Yellowstone National Park (YELL) officials now know the identity of the person whose foot was found within West Thumb Geyser Basin earlier this year. Park staff made a grisly, tragic discovery in August 2022 when part of a foot in a shoe was found floating in West Thumb’s Abyss Pool. An investigation, led by Yellowstone law enforcement officers, left many questions unanswered.
I've been skiing across the Western US for over a decade. I think these 9 ski resorts are the best in the region.
The best ski resorts and mountains to visit in the Western US, including Deer Valley in Utah, Aspen Highlands and Snowmass in Colorado, and more.
Two Colorado ski resorts among North America's 'top 10' – and they're not on Epic Pass
It's no secret that Colorado is home to some of the best slopesports in the country, making it no surprise that two Colorado ski resorts were recently voted to be among the top 10 ski resorts in North America by USA Today readers. What might surprise some is that neither spot is found on the popular Epic Pass. Instead, both are Ikon Pass destinations.
Yellowstone National Park Backpackers Say They ‘Had to Flee’ After Bison Approached Them
In National Parks all across the country, tourists behaving irresponsibly seems to be a daily occurrence. Everywhere you look, there are park visitors standing inches from boiling geysers; approaching angry elk, moose, and bison; and throwing random objects into the Grand Canyon for no reason at all. It’s such a common sight, in fact, that there are entire social media pages dedicated to the topic (and rightfully berating the offenders).
Yellowstone National Park Tourists Held Hostage by Raven That Refuses to Leave Car
A pair of Yellowstone National Park tourists were held hostage by a friendly raven in a new viral video. The clip shows the bird after it landed on their car and refused to leave. He then hops from mirror to mirror before strutting across the hood of the car. And it’s likely that he’s in search of a snack. Check out the humorous clip below.
Montana Judge Issues Temporary Order Restricting Wolf Hunting Near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks
On November 15, a Montana judge announced a temporary order that returns the state’s wolf hunting regulations to 2020 quotas around Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park. Wolf management units, 313, 316, and 110 were all impacted. Based on the new order, only two wolves total can be taken in WMU 110 and only one wolf each in WMU 313 and 316. One wolf has already been harvested in WMU 113—meaning the order essentially closed that unit to hunting for the rest of the season. The one-wolf quota replaced a 6-wolf quota for WMU 313, as well as more liberal quotas for the other units, which had been reorganized before the 2021 season.
What Is 'Yellowstone' About? A First Timer's Guide to The Popular Western Drama
The modern-Western drama Yellowstone premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018 and has been taking fans on a wild ride ever since. The show centers on the Dutton family and their working cattle ranch. John Dutton owns the largest private land ranch in the state, and the family is in a constant battle to protect their land from those who want to destroy it -- including the neighboring Native American reservations, the state, and wealthy developers. Like any good TV drama, the characters relationships are complicated, to say the least. The show is rooted in family and what lengths the family will go to in protecting their legacy, even if it winds up tearing them apart.
Park Rangers Record First-Ever Moose Sighting in Mount Rainier: LOOK
The largest of the deer family, moose can be found all across the northern forests of North America. Their habitat, however, generally doesn’t include Washington. While some roam the forests of northern states like Idaho, Montana, and Maine, their numbers are far larger in the colder environments of Canada and Alaska.
Visiting Grand Teton National Park This Winter? Here’s How You Can Help Protect Wintering Wildlife
Winter in Grand Teton National Park makes for beautiful snowy vistas and unique recreation, but it’s also the hardest time of year for wildlife. While the park encourages skiing, snowboarding, and winter hikes, officials also want visitors to keep Teton wildlife in mind while they’re out and about.
The Best Ski Resorts for Families
Few slopes are swarming with kids. It’s an odd observation if you think about it: What’s more fun than skiing or snowboarding down a mountain? What kid wouldn’t want to strap on a plank or two to their feet, be lifted to the top of a massive hill, and have at it? Still, the mountains are primarily populated by itinerant twenty-somethings, weekending couples, and parents with generous in-laws. It doesn’t have to be that way. Skiing with kids is a truly special experience that, sure, is up there in price with a Disney Land vacation, but is so much more rewarding. It just takes the right resort, and yeah, a lot of planning.
Comments / 0