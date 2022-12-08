ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Trio arrested following armed robbery in Illinois, chase through Beloit, police say

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GsH3O_0jcNcKtt00

BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit arrested three people who they said led officers on a chase through much of the city following an armed robbery in northern Illinois.

In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said the chase “involved a significant portion of the city” and ended when the vehicle crashed into one occupied vehicle and several more that were unoccupied in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue.

The trio tried to run from the scene but officers were able to quickly arrest them, police said.

Two people inside one of the vehicles the trio hit were taken to a hospital for unknown injuries.

Police said there is no ongoing danger to the community.

Details about the armed robbery were not immediately available; News 3 Now has reached out to the Winnebago County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office for further information.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

1 shot in Madison attempted homicide, MPD reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Dept. officers are searching for the suspect accused of shooting a man Friday evening at an apartment complex on the city’s north side. According to the MPD report, officers found the 36-year-old victim in a hallway after being called to the 2500 block of Calypso Road. Officers performed life-saving aid to the man, who was then rushed to a local hospital, the statement continued.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police seeking tips on shooting of bald eagle in Wisconsin

Police in Wisconsin are seeking tips to help them solve the case of a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Milwaukee County. The adult male bird was found unable to fly Wednesday on private property in Franklin, a city about 15 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that an examination at the Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee revealed that the eagle had been shot with a firearm. Emergency surgery was performed Thursday.
FRANKLIN, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin man arrested for 7 OWI, threatening law enforcement after crashing into tree

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 46-year-old from Madison was arrested for his seventh OWI offense after officers came across a car that had crashed into a tree on Monday afternoon. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer on the Traffic Enforcement Safety Team spotted the car against the tree near the intersection of Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. on December 5.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bald eagle shot in Milwaukee County dies

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – A bald eagle that was shot last week in Milwaukee County died Monday. The bird was found Wednesday on a private property in Franklin with a gunshot wound, broken beak, fractured humerus bone and a substantial wound to muscle and other soft tissues in its wing. RELATED: Police seeking tips on shooting of bald eagle in Wisconsin...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Argyle Man Arrested For Restraining Order Violation

Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a residence on Morgan Lane in Fayette Township Saturday around 8:30pm for a restraining order violation. As a result, 35 year old Douglas Rinden of Argyle was arrested for a Restraining Order/Injunction Violation and a Parole Violation. Rinden was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Man gets 30 months probation for hate crimes, DUI in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 47-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday for hate crimes committed in 2021. Anthony Seminerio received 30 months on probation after he sent racist text messages to a homeowner who disagreed about construction work Seminerio did on their home. The victim filed a no-stalking order regarding...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Head-On Collision In Winnebago County

At approximately 6:40 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of N Main Street and Gleasman Road for reports of a auto accident. Initial reports are this was a two vehicle head on collision that resulted in one of the vehicles going into a ditch. Amazingly no injuries...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Suspects posing as water department employees distract homeowners while accomplice burglarizes home, Beloit police say

BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit are investigating a burglary that involved two people posing as city water department employees while a third stole from a home. The burglary happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue. ﻿ In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said two Hispanic men in their mid-30s dressed in bright...
BELOIT, WI
fox47.com

Family searches for man missing after allegedly running from Rock Co. deputy

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The family and friends of a missing Madison man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in three weeks. Christopher Miller, 27, was last seen on Nov. 19 when Rock County Sheriff’s officials said he disappeared following a pursuit. Officials said he hit a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle was disabled on Interstate 39/90 near Avalon Road. He then allegedly ran from the scene.
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Fire near Machesney Park

Sources are reporting a scene near Alpine. It happened around 2:20 pm near the 9700 block of Alpine. Details are minimal right now. That it is reported to be a vehicle fire. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
WGN TV

2 people injured in shooting, Elgin police say

ELGIN, Ill. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Elgin, according to police. Elgin Police Department officers were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue. Officers arrived and found two people who were injured, the police department said...
ELGIN, IL
MyStateline.com

16-year-old wanted in double Freeport shooting

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced they won't be closing their Belvidere plant, but keeping it idle. This came as a shock to the more than 14-hundred employees that will be getting laid off. in the recent bargaining agreement between the union and company, it was put in place that the plant couldn't officially close.
FREEPORT, IL
nbc15.com

MPD arrests man suspected of stealing items from delivery truck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suspected of stealing items from a delivery driver on Thursday was arrested by Madison Police Department officers. Police were called around 10:45 a.m. to Luna’s Groceries, along the 2000 block of Red Arrow Trail, to investigate the theft from the delivery truck. According to an incident report, a man told police that his wallet and an iPad had been stolen.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy