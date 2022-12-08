Trio arrested following armed robbery in Illinois, chase through Beloit, police say

BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit arrested three people who they said led officers on a chase through much of the city following an armed robbery in northern Illinois.

In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said the chase “involved a significant portion of the city” and ended when the vehicle crashed into one occupied vehicle and several more that were unoccupied in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue.

The trio tried to run from the scene but officers were able to quickly arrest them, police said.

﻿

Two people inside one of the vehicles the trio hit were taken to a hospital for unknown injuries.

Police said there is no ongoing danger to the community.

Details about the armed robbery were not immediately available; News 3 Now has reached out to the Winnebago County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office for further information.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.