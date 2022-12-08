Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Latest numbers show steep decline in livestock loss from last year
MISSOULA, Mont. — In a state that has more cattle than people, agriculture is a big business in Montana, and the loss of livestock can hit the industry hard. But recent data shows an anomaly in this year's loss of livestock compared with previous years. Whether it's cows, sheep,...
NBCMontana
Gianforte donates portion of salary to Child Bridge
MISSOULA, Mont. — Governor Gianforte is donating a quarter of his annual governor’s salary to Child Bridge. The nonprofit based in Bigfork connects hundreds of children who have suffered abuse and neglect with foster and adoptive families to loving families. Child Bridge has offices all across Montana, and...
Montanans, Need a REAL ID? I Have Great News
Proper identification is something everyone needs while going through an airport. Is there something new you need to know?. Everyone can get a little stressed out before they head to the airport to travel. We constantly ask questions like, did you pack everything you needed? Did you turn off all of your appliances? One big question that I always ask myself is, do I have my ID with me?
Montana Gas Prices Continue to Plunge: Are You Happy Now?
6-months ago, you'd blink and miss Montana gas prices jumping 10-to-20 cents per day. Now, prices are dropping by the same amount a year's end. It's a scenario all drivers will welcome, especially if you're trying to fuel that large truck. The latest survey by GasBuddy.com shows Montana gas prices...
NBCMontana
FWP opens wolf hunting, trapping in certain areas
MISSOULA, Mont. — Wolf trapping is open in specific areas in west, northwest and southcentral Montana due to reduced grizzly bear activity. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved wolf hunting and trapping regulations for this year until March 15 when it ends. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released...
NBCMontana
Looking back on six years as COPP
HELENA, Mont. — The interior of Montana’s political practices office has always looked a little strange, as if some decorator swapped the couches and beds of a Helena home for laminate-topped desks and cubicles in a fit of derangement. It’s cozy in its way, utilitarian yet lived in, a striking contrast to the stately marble and stained glass of the Capitol building one block south. If the Capitol dome symbolizes the decorum expected of the elected officials who work beneath it, this house-turned-workspace reflects the detachment necessary for an office charged with holding those officials to account.
yourbigsky.com
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
NBCMontana
U.S. Forest Service horses and mules enjoy winter home at Ninemile Ranger Station
MISSOULA, Mont. — Hardworking members of the U.S. Forest Service are at their winter home. All the horses and mules that help work the forest land across Montana and Idaho are on their winter break on the beautiful pastures at the Ninemile Ranger Station. They get hay and fresh...
NBCMontana
MSU nursing program receives $4M grant to strengthen training
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University's College of Nursing recently received a $4 million grant to strengthen faculty and preceptor training in rural western states. The grant came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Health Resources and Services Administration. The goal of the project is to...
mybighornbasin.com
Three Men Charged in the Largest Poaching Case in Wyoming’s History
The over 100 felony and misdemeanor charges resulted from a seven-year, multi-agency investigation spanning four states and four Wyoming counties. Three men were charged with more than 100 wildlife violations in one of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming history. The charges were prosecuted across four Wyoming counties, concluding in Park County in September 2022.
alternativemissoula.com
What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?
Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
Common Illness Caused By… Montana Weather?
If you feel ill every time a storm hangs above your town in Montana, you are not alone. It's snowing as I write this atop the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings. I feel pressure in all of my joints, especially my jaw and neck. I suffered for years without answers. Doctors chalked it up to being dehydrated or having low blood sugar, but that’s not the case at all. You may think I’m super sensitive, or it’s all in my head. 😐 But I finally got answers.
Montana Weed Sales Reach Nearly $1 Million a DAY in 2022
We've still got two months of reporting data to go before the final, year-end tally for legal cannabis sales in Montana has been estimated by the State, but if we take a look at the sales data through October 2022, I'll admit even I was a bit shocked by the numbers.
Lake County initiates withdrawal from Public Law 280 agreement
Lake County has initiated a withdrawal from its Public Law 280 agreement with the State of Montana. The announcement was made Friday.
catcountry1029.com
Clueless Arizonan Thinks Winter in Billings Might Kill Them?
Reddit has become one of my favorite internet time wasters. It's not as toxic as Twitter, pleasingly less-polished than Instagram, and way more entertaining than Facebook. A recent question in the r/Billings thread had me cracking up. A person from Arizona asked if they would die from the cold while visiting Billings in December. It reads,
NBCMontana
Montana Highway Patrol mourns loss of K-9 partner
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol announced that one of their beloved K-9 partners, Sammy, passed away. Sammy was a 10-year-old Dutch Shepherd and partner to Trooper David Moon. Sammy passed due to medical complications. She spent her days protecting Montana's public by getting drugs off the roadways.
NBCMontana
Montana Model United Nations Conference announces high school winners
MISSOULA, Mont. — Five high school seniors placed in the 57th Annual Montana Model United Nations Conference. The conference was held in November when more than 250 students from 12 Montana and Idaho schools participated. Three seniors were from Hellgate High School and two were from Columbia Falls High...
Why Montana Has a Nine-Day Muzzleloader Only Hunting Season
For nine days, Montana hunters will have to turn to older firearm technology. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that starting tomorrow, (Saturday, December 10), Muzzleloader Heritage Season begins and runs through December 18. And it is not just some token tribute to the ways of the past, where an anticipated small handful of participants have to share the season with other hunters. Nope, it is a passed-into-law Montana kind of thing.
Like cats and dogs: Legislative district divides discussed during public hearing
“Do not force a wildcat and a bulldog to share the same cage, the results may not be pretty,” said Columbia Falls resident during a redistricting public hearing on Saturday. Legislators and community members spoke against the proposal to include Columbia Falls and Whitefish in the same house district during a public hearing hosted by […] The post Like cats and dogs: Legislative district divides discussed during public hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board, Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet at state capitol
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board and Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet to discuss everything a variety of topics and take public comment. Both parties will hold a separate meeting and a joint meeting. Meetings take place at the state capitol on Dec. 20.
Comments / 6