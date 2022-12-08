Operation Cover Chicago toy drive to help thousands of kids in Chicago

CHICAGO — Church of Chicago is gearing up for its 10th Annual Operation Cover Chicago Toy Drive.

The goal is to collect 25,000 toys to hand out to an estimated 4,000 kids for Christmas.

But the pastor said the tough economy is being reflected in the toy donations this year.

“There are children who really need our help,” Pastor Kenyatta Smith said. “Inflation is hitting our community and our state.”

No toy on Christmas morning equals no hope, he believes.

“There are children who are going to wake up on Christmas Day and will not have any hope,” Smith said.

The church is accepting donations through a GoFundMe page under Operation Cover Chicago 2022.

They’ll use that money to buy more toys to give more children.

“The reason why we keep going, because a kid is going to recognize someone cares for you,” he said.

