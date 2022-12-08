ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Top three candidates for KCPD chief face the public Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — We could know as soon as Tuesday who will become Kansas City’s next police chief. Saturday, the three finalists presented their position in a public forum. The forum was briefly interrupted by a group of protestors who stood up one at a time...
KCTV 5

Public meeting Tuesday night on Royals planned downtown move

“He was just standing on his porch after work,” his mother said. “He had worked overtime.”. KC scientist manipulates memories in animals, gives Overland Park Alzheimer’s patient hope. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. His groundbreaking research could have major implications for how Alzheimer’s and dementia patients are...
FireRescue1

‘I wasn’t 100% convinced I was not dead’: Mo. battalion chief finds meaning in Amtrak crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All but buried alive, Todd Covington — his body enveloped in dirt, rock and blackness — was unsure if he was living or dead. A Navy veteran and Kansas City firefighter for 26 years, Covington had only moments before made his way to the restroom in the cafe, downstairs from his seat in the observation car of Amtrak’s Southwest Chief, when he heard the train’s engineer blare his horn.
