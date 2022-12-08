Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Kansas City ordinance outlines proposed slave reparations for Black residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A year and a half after Mayor Quinton Lucas pledged to establish a pilot program for reparations for Black Kansas City residents, a recently-filed ordinance outlines how the proposal would move forward. Ordinance # 220966, sponsored by Councilmember Melissa Robinson, states it is “expressing apologies...
Demonstrators escorted out of town hall for KCPD Chief of Police finalists
The Board of Police Commissioners held a public forum Saturday for the community to hear from the three finalists in the running to become Kansas City’s next Chief of Police.
KCPD investigates double homicide near Olive Street
Kansas City Police say two men were shot and killed a couple blocks west of East 6th Street and Prospect Avenue early Tuesday morning.
KCPD Interim Police Chief Joseph Mabin announces Community Engagement Division
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Interim Chief Joseph Mabin announced Monday that he has authorized the creation of a new Community Engagement Division in the department.
KCTV 5
Top three candidates for KCPD chief face the public Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — We could know as soon as Tuesday who will become Kansas City’s next police chief. Saturday, the three finalists presented their position in a public forum. The forum was briefly interrupted by a group of protestors who stood up one at a time...
KCTV 5
Relatives of man killed in KCMO on Saturday ask for tips to help solve case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Family members want justice after someone shot and killed a man outside of his home around 4 a.m. on Saturday near 107th and Newton. Relatives say Tyler Wallace was kind, hardworking and a peacemaker for their family. “He was just standing on his porch after...
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people and businesses who have been generous in giving back to their community. Of course, we all love to read positive news during the festive season.
Police previously called to home of Kansas City woman charged in child’s death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City mom remains behind bars, pending a bond review, in a case alleging abuse and neglect.
KCTV 5
Former KCPD attorney calls for interim chief, top attorney to be fired
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A scathing letter from a fired Kansas City Police Department attorney calls out interim police Chief Joseph Mabin and the department’s top attorney, Holly Dodge. It was sent to more than 100 top city, county and state officials and several news outlets. It was...
Kansas City Public Schools could name new superintendent by late February
The Kansas City Public Schools district could know who its next superintendent is by Feb. 28, 2023.
KCTV 5
Public meeting Tuesday night on Royals planned downtown move
FireRescue1
‘I wasn’t 100% convinced I was not dead’: Mo. battalion chief finds meaning in Amtrak crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All but buried alive, Todd Covington — his body enveloped in dirt, rock and blackness — was unsure if he was living or dead. A Navy veteran and Kansas City firefighter for 26 years, Covington had only moments before made his way to the restroom in the cafe, downstairs from his seat in the observation car of Amtrak’s Southwest Chief, when he heard the train’s engineer blare his horn.
Kansas City man sentenced to prison in girlfriend’s murder
Dmarius Bozeman has been sentenced to prison for the deadly shooting of his girlfriend Khasheme Strother in 2021.
Survivors share message after former Overland Park teacher pleads guilty
Survivors and their parents are reacting after a former Overland Park private school teacher pleaded guilty to more than 25 child sex crimes.
Second phase of construction work on I-435 in KCMO starts Tuesday
Beginning on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., crews will shift into the second phase of the bridge expansion joint replacements on westbound I-435 between Three Trails Crossing and 103rd Street in KCMO.
KCTV 5
Police continue to investigate Kansas College Rapist, warn residents to be vigilant
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As police continue to investigate the Kansas College Rapist while many prepare for winter break, residents have been warned to be vigilant. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Friday, Dec. 9, to warn students to be vigilant ahead of winter break. RCPD noted...
‘A senseless act’: Man killed in wrong-way crash on I-435 in Overland Park
The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a wrong-way crash that left one-person dead Saturday night on Interstate 435.
KCTV 5
KC scientist manipulates memories in animals, gives Overland Park Alzheimer’s patient hope
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A scientist at The Stower’s Institute in Kansas City has been able to manipulate memories in animals. His groundbreaking research could have major implications for how Alzheimer’s and dementia patients are treated. Dr. Kausik Si genetically altered snails, fruit flies and mice making...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police: Teen who went missing during work shift found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Andrea McNeely has been found and is safe. Thank you to everyone who shared her information. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for help to find a teen who went missing during a shift at work Sunday and never made it home.
Assistant manager helped man rob her KC Family Dollar Store
KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City man has been convicted by a trial jury of the armed robbery of a Family Dollar store with the assistance of the store’s assistant manager, according to the United State's Attorney. Delshawn Lemons, 27, was found guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 7, of...
