What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?
There are plenty of stories of stupid tourists doing stupid things resulting in injury, and in the worst cases, death. But then there are just strange things that happen in Wyoming parks, Yellowstone among them. Park rangers don't like to talk about these events. Some of the stories you'll hear...
Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?
Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
Wyoming Wolf Captured On Video With Powerful Scary Howl
There are sounds that will instantly send chills up your spine and make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. The wind through the trees, a creaking door or floorboard, rattling of chains in the dark. the growl of an animal in the dark and the howl of a large wolf.
WATCH: Wolf Pack Chase an Elk in Yellowstone National Park
Disney tried to teach us at a young age at the "circle of life" with nature is often times hard to see, but witnessing it firsthand in the wild is still shocking. A Facebook page called Whiskey Riff recently posted a short video in their Riffs Outdoors playlist, which shows a pack of wolves chasing down an elk in Yellowstone National Park.
Living with grizzlies as neighbors
When I was working with a Kenyan outdoor instructor in Wyoming’s Wind River Range a couple of decades ago, he surprised me one day by saying, “Hiking here feels like a walk in the park.”. With armed guards, he was used to moving through wild places in Africa...
Is the Yellowstone Ranch real and where is it?
Fans of the hit series Yellowstone are wondering one major question about the show, is the Yellowstone Ranch a real place?
Bull Elk Strangled to Death in Idaho Backyard
Pictures show the elk's head covered in layers of rope after it wandered into a backyard and got stuck.
WATCH: Bull Elk Charge Sends Moronic Yellowstone National Park Tourists Fleeing for Safety
When visiting Yellowstone National Park, the most ill-advised thing you can do is approach the wildlife. No, wait. It’s approaching the park’s largest, antlered wildlife. Scratch that. It’s getting within feet of a bull elk during rutting season. No, actually, we’re not there yet. Okay, okay,...
Could grizzly bears officially return to the North Cascades?
Humans and grizzly bears have coexisted in the North Cascades for at least 9,000 years, but their relationship has been a rocky one. When European settlers arrived, they hunted the animals for their fur, and by the mid-1800s, thousands had been killed. Bear populations dwindled, and the last confirmed grizzly...
A mind-controlling parasite is changing wolf behavior in Yellowstone
Grey wolves infected with a mind-controlling parasite in Yellowstone National Park are taking greater risks, according to a study published in the journal "Communications Biology."
VIDEO: All-Male Gang of Elk Spotted by Hunters in Montana
Which National Park has the Most Bears in the United States?
If you’re looking to see the most significant number of bears in one place in the United States, you don’t have to look any further than its national parks. With over 60 national parks spread throughout the US, each park is home to various wildlife and ecosystems, including many bears.
How Did a Grizzly Bear Wash Up on a Beach Near Seattle?
To this day, scientists don’t know precisely how a grizzly bear washed up on a beach in Seattle. There wasn’t any sign of bullet wounds or trauma on the carcass to show that the little bear had been poached. Instead, it is thought that the little bear drowned in the recent devastating floods in Montana, and the grizzly bear’s body washed up on the beach in Washington.
Don’t be fooled by the Holland Lake decision
No one should be fooled by the Flathead National Forest’s recent decision to end analysis of POWDR Corporation’s plans to develop the Holland Lake Lodge area. The decision letter says POWDR can submit another Master Development Plan. As shown by POWDR’s response, they consider this as merely a speed bump. They will re-submit essentially the […] The post Don’t be fooled by the Holland Lake decision appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Park Rangers Record First-Ever Moose Sighting in Mount Rainier: LOOK
The largest of the deer family, moose can be found all across the northern forests of North America. Their habitat, however, generally doesn’t include Washington. While some roam the forests of northern states like Idaho, Montana, and Maine, their numbers are far larger in the colder environments of Canada and Alaska.
I ski in the US every winter. Here's how I pick the right ski resort for my budget, plus 13 tips that will help save money.
From buying used gear to saving on lift fees with a multi-resort pass, here's how an avid skier enjoys ski resort trips while staying on budget.
Why Winter is the Perfect Time to Visit Yellowstone
Yellowstone National Park isn’t just a great spot to visit during the summer months, when the crowds are thick and the weather is (for some) best. You may actually find you like the park more during the height of winter. Here are some of the things you can do if you book a winter package at either Old Faithful Snow Lodge or Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel, two park lodges open December to February.
The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Is So Big, Even the Grizzlies Seem Small
Unlock this article and unwrap savings this holiday season. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. They could’ve been small patches of snow, remnants of an Arctic winter clinging to the North Slope of the Brooks Range in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).Instead, it was a herd of 18 nimble Dall sheep, megafauna teeming in North America’s largest wildlife refuge at 19.3 million acres.
VIDEO: Very Rare Footage of Wolverine Hunting on Ajax Mountain in MT
Judge rules that Montana’s wolf hunt will continue
A Lewis and Clark County judge has ruled that the State of Montana’s plan to “harvest” as many as 456 wolves can proceed because two organizations which challenged the state’s wolf hunting rules were unable to prove that Montana’s wolf population would be permanently harmed by the increased hunting, which includes the use of snares. […] The post Judge rules that Montana’s wolf hunt will continue appeared first on Daily Montanan.
