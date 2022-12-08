ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJCL

Dewitt Tilton Group donates $2,000 to help Bryan County families

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — Some Bryan County families will be enjoying a nice Christmas meal thanks to a generous donation. They call this the season of giving and that was on display Monday morning. The Dewitt Tilton Group donated $2,000 to New Beginnings Community Church in Richmond Hill for...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Those with nowhere to go this Christmas invited to free dinner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fight The War Within Foundation is having its annual Christmas Dinner and are inviting those who have nowhere to go this Christmas to come join them at no charge. Veterans, First Responders and families are welcome to not only dine but also to enjoy the camaraderie. Although their focus is on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Family offering reward to find missing Savannah man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A grieving family is now offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest in a missing persons case. Diontae Roberson has been missing since August. He was last seen in Tatemville and the car he was traveling in when he disappeared was found in Savannah in late September.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Wreaths Across America ceremonies to be held in Beaufort, Jasper

Jasper and Beaufort County cemeteries will once again participate in Wreaths Across America ceremonies this holiday season. The events will consist of ceremonies, along with volunteers who will place wreaths on the graves of veterans during the holidays, in remembrance of their service. Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit that...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Missing Savannah woman located

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department says that a woman last seen on the Southside of Savannah has been found. According to police, Ashlee is described as a female with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and short hair. She is 4’8″ and weighs 100 lbs. Police say that she was last seen wearing […]
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Krispy Kreme closes Skidaway Road location

We generally don’t traffic in chains around here, but sometimes, you can’t help but notice. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, a staple on Skidaway Road in Savannah has closed its doors, yes, for good. A sign on the door and drive through explains the ‘difficult decision’ for corporate in deciding...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

1 injured in shooting on E. 31st Lane in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Savannah late Sunday night. Police responded to the 1700 block of E 31st Lane around 11 p.m. One man suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. No further information is available at this time. This is a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Quinton Simon's grandmother booked into Chatham County jail

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Quinton Simon's mother arrested, charged with murder. The grandmother of Quinton Simon, the 20-month-old whose remains were found in a Chatham County landfill following his October disappearance, has been booked into the Chatham County detention center on a charge of Contempt of Court. Billie...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

One injured in shooting on E. 71st near Sanders St. in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are looking for the gunman who shot a man Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 71st Street around 11:20 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Officers discovered an unoccupied vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire but did not locate...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Brooklet Police Department struggles to keep staff

Joe Grooms, Mayor of Brooklet, GA confirmed to Grice Connect that the Brooklet Police Department is down to one full time officer and the Chief. Chief Gary Roberts has also given Mayor Grooms his letter of resignation, but Mayor Grooms did not accept it. “We have been struggling like most...
BROOKLET, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch Fire adds three new firefighters

Bulloch County Fire leadership were joined by three new recruits Thomas (Tom) Cassidy, Isiah Dorsey and Connor Dinitto and their families on Saturday, December 10 to be inducted into fire service for Bulloch County Fire Department. The event was held at Bulloch County Public safety and included a firefighter certification...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy