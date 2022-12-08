Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
WJCL
Dewitt Tilton Group donates $2,000 to help Bryan County families
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — Some Bryan County families will be enjoying a nice Christmas meal thanks to a generous donation. They call this the season of giving and that was on display Monday morning. The Dewitt Tilton Group donated $2,000 to New Beginnings Community Church in Richmond Hill for...
Those with nowhere to go this Christmas invited to free dinner
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fight The War Within Foundation is having its annual Christmas Dinner and are inviting those who have nowhere to go this Christmas to come join them at no charge. Veterans, First Responders and families are welcome to not only dine but also to enjoy the camaraderie. Although their focus is on […]
WSAV-TV
Gallery: Picker Joe’s 8th Annual Christmas Party “Santa Paws Christmas” Benefitting Coastal Pet Rescue
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Picker Joe’s held its 8th annual Christmas Party, Santa Paws Christmas, benefitting Coastal Pet Rescue. Check out the photo gallery below!
Calling local artists: Design Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day to-go cup
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Downtown Business Association (SDBA) is looking for local artists to help celebrate the city’s biggest holiday. The association is inviting artists to submit their design proposals for a St. Patrick’s Day-themed Savannah to-go cup by Saturday, Dec. 31. The chosen artist will receive a cash prize of $1,000 with […]
wtoc.com
Family offering reward to find missing Savannah man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A grieving family is now offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest in a missing persons case. Diontae Roberson has been missing since August. He was last seen in Tatemville and the car he was traveling in when he disappeared was found in Savannah in late September.
wtoc.com
‘It’s really about the experience:’ 30th annual Lighted Christmas Parade held in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Holiday festivities came to River Street for the 30th annual Lighted Christmas Parade, and on and off rain showers didn’t dampen the holiday spirit. Rain or shine it’s beginning to look a lot of Christmas along Savannah’s Waterfront. Trisha Jennings brought her daughter...
blufftontoday.com
Wreaths Across America ceremonies to be held in Beaufort, Jasper
Jasper and Beaufort County cemeteries will once again participate in Wreaths Across America ceremonies this holiday season. The events will consist of ceremonies, along with volunteers who will place wreaths on the graves of veterans during the holidays, in remembrance of their service. Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit that...
Missing Savannah woman located
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department says that a woman last seen on the Southside of Savannah has been found. According to police, Ashlee is described as a female with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and short hair. She is 4’8″ and weighs 100 lbs. Police say that she was last seen wearing […]
eatitandlikeit.com
Krispy Kreme closes Skidaway Road location
We generally don’t traffic in chains around here, but sometimes, you can’t help but notice. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, a staple on Skidaway Road in Savannah has closed its doors, yes, for good. A sign on the door and drive through explains the ‘difficult decision’ for corporate in deciding...
wtoc.com
Savannah’s city council went around the Hostess City caroling for Christmas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caroling with city council! Some of your aldermen and women were all around Savannah Friday night getting in the Christmas spirit. This is their second year caroling in the community. They took off from Johnson Square with Santa in the driver’s seat and picked up some...
counton2.com
What’s the story behind the little blue boat sitting on the marsh in Bluffton?
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — If you travel across the 278 bridge from Hilton Head Island to Bluffton, South Carolina you can’t miss it. It’s the little blue boat sitting up on the marsh. The vessel has been there for months or even years depending on who you...
1 injured in shooting on E. 31st Lane in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Savannah late Sunday night. Police responded to the 1700 block of E 31st Lane around 11 p.m. One man suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. No further information is available at this time. This is a […]
WJCL
Quinton Simon's grandmother booked into Chatham County jail
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Quinton Simon's mother arrested, charged with murder. The grandmother of Quinton Simon, the 20-month-old whose remains were found in a Chatham County landfill following his October disappearance, has been booked into the Chatham County detention center on a charge of Contempt of Court. Billie...
Feed the Boro spreads Christmas Cheer with 3 truckloads of food
On Saturday, December 10th, nearly 100 Feed the Boro (FTB) volunteers came together to help spread Christmas cheer with three truckloads of free food. Hundreds of citizens spent the night in their cars, waiting for monthly food drop at Statesboro High School. The volunteers began before sunrise unloading the trucks...
WJCL
One injured in shooting on E. 71st near Sanders St. in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are looking for the gunman who shot a man Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 71st Street around 11:20 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Officers discovered an unoccupied vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire but did not locate...
Georgia scuba instructor described as ‘architect’ of $6 million VA fraud scheme sentenced to prison
LISTEN: a man involved with two Coastal Georgia scuba businesses has been sentenced to federal prison, after siphoning money from the Department of Veterans Affairs meant to fund diving lessons for veterans. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. A Florida man who worked as a scuba instructor in Coastal Georgia has been...
Brooklet Police Department struggles to keep staff
Joe Grooms, Mayor of Brooklet, GA confirmed to Grice Connect that the Brooklet Police Department is down to one full time officer and the Chief. Chief Gary Roberts has also given Mayor Grooms his letter of resignation, but Mayor Grooms did not accept it. “We have been struggling like most...
Bulloch Fire adds three new firefighters
Bulloch County Fire leadership were joined by three new recruits Thomas (Tom) Cassidy, Isiah Dorsey and Connor Dinitto and their families on Saturday, December 10 to be inducted into fire service for Bulloch County Fire Department. The event was held at Bulloch County Public safety and included a firefighter certification...
Development Authority of Bulloch County receives award for Mid-size Community Deal of the Year
The Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) recognized the Development Authority of Bulloch County for an outstanding achievement in the location/expansion of business in Georgia at its Annual Awards luncheon on Monday. Bulloch County was recognized because of the Aspen Aerogels project, which was announced in February of this year. Eric...
Comments / 0