Al Roker’s daughter jokes about ‘mental breakdown’ amid dad’s rehospitalization

Al Roker’s daughter Leila joked about looking “mental breakdown chic” amid the “Today” show weatherman’s rehospitalization. The 24-year-old shared an Instagram Story selfie Wednesday that showed her sitting in an orange chair in front of a sign that read, “Nominate an Extraordinary Nurse.” Leila captioned the solemn snap with an upside-down happy face, writing, “it’s giving mental breakdown chic.” The American University of Paris student went on to thank her “wonderful friends and family” for reaching out amid her father’s ongoing health scare. “We really appreciate it,” she wrote. While Leila’s mother, Deborah Roberts, has remained silent on social media, she did respond to a...
Popculture

Al Roker Mourns Death of Former 'Today' Show Stage Manager Mark Traub

Al Roker has not been having the greatest few months. The longtime TODAY Show standout has had a series of hospitalizations amid doctors discovering blood clots on his lungs. He has been off from for several weeks, returning on Noc. 24 just in time to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with his family. His beloved co-stars have been wishing him a speedy recovery. The NBC daytime show shared a tribute to Roker on Instagram after he was rushed back to the hospital after his brief return. He was even included in their holiday special video despite being unable to film in studio. Now, he's dealing with losing a close friend and former colleague.
Us Weekly

Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Decades of love! Al Roker and Deborah Roberts have been together for more than 20 years after initially meeting on the set of the Today show. “It was funny [because] we were in the ‘friend zone,’” the Today meteorologist recalled of romancing his now-wife, an NBC correspondent, during a February 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “We were friends […]
Decider.com

Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
Popculture

Al Roker's Wife Deborah Roberts Speaks out Amid His Health Scare

Deborah Roberts, wife of TODAY host Al Roker, has spoken about the star's health after he was admitted to the hospital for blood clots. After suffering blood clots in his leg and lungs, the weather anchor has been recuperating. In addition to sharing sweet photos of the couple on her Instagram account, Roberts, 62, also spoke out about her husband's medical condition. The ABC News senior national affairs correspondent uploaded a selfie of the pair smiling in their backyard while wearing matching denim outfits to her social media account.
Outsider.com

Al Roker Hospitalized Again

Nearly a week after Al Roker was released from the hospital after discovering blood clots in his leg and lungs, the TODAY anchor is once again being hospitalized. During Today’s broadcast on Thursday, Hoda Kotb announced the news about Al Roker’s recent health situation. While speaking about the lighting of the Rockefeller Center tree, Kotb stated, “It was wonderful hosting the celebration, but, of course, we all wished that Al could’ve been with us. But, due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he is in very good care. He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes.”
Popculture

How the 'Today' Show Included Absent Al Roker in Their Holiday Video Card

Today show meteorologist Al Roker has had to be absent from the show over the past few weeks due to health issues, but his co-hosts still found a way to include him in their holiday video card. In the new clip, the Studio 1A crew reenacted the modern Christmas classic Love, Actually by sharing sweet messages written on large cards, which the film is famous for in one iconic scene. Since Roker could not be with his co-anchors for the festive greeting, they held up pictures of his smiling face to show that he was still with them in spirit.
TODAY.com

Al Roker gives thanks for well wishes amid his hospital stay

Al Roker is staying optimistic that he will hopefully be leaving the hospital soon. The TODAY weatherman said as much in an Instagram post he shared on Dec. 8. “Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge,” he captioned a photo of an orange sky set against city buildings. “God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family.”
Popculture

Al Roker Returns Home From Hospital, Shares Sweet Photos With Family

Al Roker is back home. The Today Show meteorologist shared photos with his family on Instagram Thursday, confirming he has left the hospital. Roker, 68, was hospitalized in early November for blood clots in his leg and lungs. While he was released to spend Thanksgiving Day with his family, Roker was rushed back to the hospital the following day.
