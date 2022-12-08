Vail Resorts reports year-over-year drop in Epic Pass sales

Quicksilver lift at Breckenridge in March 2022. Photo Credit: dlewis33 (iStock).

Vail Resorts released its season pass sales numbers today, showing a year-over-year drop in Epic Pass sales.

According to the company, Epic and Epic Local pass sales saw a 12 percent decline year-over-year, though sales of these products have increased 39 percent over the last two years and 55 percent over the last three years.

Vail Resorts attributed the drop to the significant growth seen after last season's price reset.

"Pass sales dollars continue to benefit from the 7.5% initial price increase and subsequent incremental price increases relative to the 2021/2022 season, offset by the mix impact from the growth of new pass holders purchasing Epic Day Pass products. This year, net migration among renewing pass holders is in line with our expectations of a 4% decline year-over-year following last year's positive 10% net migration that resulted from pass holders trading up to higher value products with more access following the price reset," wrote Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts expects to have 2.3 million guests in advance commitment products this year, representing over 70 percent of all skier visits. This includes all pass products, including the Epic Day Pass. This is a 1.1 million guest increase compared to the pre-pandemic 2019/2020 season.

See the full report from Vail Resorts here.