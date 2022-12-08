ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Four-Star UVA Football Commit Taking Official Visit to ACC Rival

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Si738_0jcNYgcZ00

Virginia's top-rated commit in the recruiting class of 2023 is taking a visit to another ACC school this weekend

Virginia football could be in danger of losing its top-rated commit in the recruiting class of 2023, as four-star linebacker Kamren Robinson announced on Thursday that he will be taking an official visit to Florida State this weekend.

Robinson, who announced his commitment to UVA back on July 1st, was visited at home by Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and linebackers coach Randy Shannon on Wednesday night and Robinson announced the next day that he would be taking an official visit to Tallahassee this upcoming weekend.

A 6'2", 215-pound linebacker from Essex High School in Tappahannock, Virginia, Robinson chose UVA over offers from several Power Five programs, including Tennessee, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Maryland, and Florida State.

Now, the Seminoles are making another run at Robinson, who was a three-star prospect at the time of his initial commit to Virginia. When the 247Sports recruiting rankings were updated in early October, Robinson was upgraded to a four-star and is now rated the No. 25 linebacker in the nation in the class of 2023 and the No. 6 overall recruit in Virginia.

Robinson has not announced a decommitment from the Cavaliers and has not formally reopened his recruitment, but his plans to visit Florida State this weekend certainly suggest that he does not consider his recruiting process to be concluded, despite his verbal commitment to UVA over the summer.

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

