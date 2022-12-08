Read full article on original website
Driver taken to hospital after head-on crash in Auglaize County
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — One person has been taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Auglaize County Monday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of Koop Road and State Route 66 around 4:30 p.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Initial reports indicated that the crash was...
1 taken to hospital after 3 car crash in Dayton
DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-car crash in Dayton Monday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., Dayton police and fire crews were called to the area of North Main Street and Hillcrest Ave to reports of a crash. One person was taken to Kettering...
3 people hospitalized following accident involving wrong-way driver in Xenia
XENIA — Three people are in the hospital following an accident in Xenia involving a wrong-way driver Sunday afternoon, according to Xenia Police. >>1 dead, 3 seriously injured after head-on crash on US-36 in Piqua. Police officers and medics were dispatched to the intersection of W. Main Street and...
peakofohio.com
Champaign County man cited for OVI after single-vehicle crash
A Champaign County man was cited after a single-vehicle crash late Friday night around 11 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding an injury crash on State Route 287, near County Road 28, in West Liberty. Deputies report Adam Rutan, 27, of North Lewisburg, was...
WLWT 5
Ohio Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash on US-36
Officials are investigating a fatal crash on US-36 in Piqua, Ohio. Troopers of the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 09:51 p.m. Saturday. The crash took place on US-36 west of R. M. Davis Parkway. According to officials,...
2 taken to hospital after crash in Washington Twp.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Washington Township Sunday morning. Around 11:30 a.m. Washington Township police and fire crews were called to the 300 block West Spring Valley Pike to reports of a two-car crash, according to Montgomery County dispatchers. Dispatchers...
Man dead following crash in Dayton; investigation underway
DAYTON — A man is dead following a crash in Dayton Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Shoup Mill Road around 9:45 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department. According to the spokesperson, a passerby observed a vehicle off the roadway to the...
Fox 19
18-year-old indicted after Middletown police chase, crash into apartment building
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -A 18-year-old suspect was indicted Monday in connection with a Middletown police chase that ended with a crash into an apartment building in July, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell. Fornshell says that on July 22, Ja’Daquan Daniels led police on a chase in a stolen...
Firefighters respond to house fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a house fire reported in Springfield early Tuesday morning. Crews were called to a fire at a home near the cross of Linwood Avenue and Charles Street around 4:13 a.m., according to initial scanner traffic. >>Fire fully engulfs Trotwood home.
Man arrested during Huber Heights neighborhood check
Dyson has a prior conviction for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon which is a Felony 1, he is not allowed to possess a firearm, according to Huber Heights Police.
1 dead, 3 injured after head-on crash in Piqua
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead and three are in the hospital following a head-on crash in Piqua. The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release that they were dispatched to the report of a crash around 9:51 p.m. on Saturday in Piqua. Authorities say the crash […]
Man hospitalized after shooting in Harrison Twp.; deputies investigating
HARRISON TWP. — A 22-year-old man is hurt following a shooting in Harrison Township Sunday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 man injured following shooting in Harrison Twp. Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to the apartments in the 1800 block of Palisades Drive...
Dayton firefighters respond to fire in apartment complex
DAYTON — Dayton firefighters respond to a fire in an apartment complex Sunday evening, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Firefighters were dispatched to the Sycamore Square Apartments on 81 Patterson Village Drive near Patterson Road around 7:10 p.m. Video from the scene shows Dayton Police officers also on...
1017thepoint.com
INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO FATAL WEEKEND SHOOTING
(Richmond, IN)--The search continued Monday morning for whoever shot and killed a Richmond woman early Saturday morning. That’s when police were sent to a home in the 100 block of Randolph Street. There, they found 42-year-old Brandy Fox dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators have not said whether or not they believe the shooting is the result of a domestic incident or released any information about a potential suspect.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a shooting on Colerain Avenue in Mt. Airy
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a shooting on Colerain Avenue in Mt. Airy. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
Suspects flee after man shot in Harrison Twp.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Palisades Drive on a report of a person being shot around 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigating Harrison Township shooting
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 22-year-old man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Sunday night and sheriff's office investigators are looking for the suspects. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were called to 1865 Palisades Drive on a shooting call. There, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the right bicep.
Dayton Greater RTA expanding service in Northern Montgomery County
DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will expand its service in Northern Montgomery county starting in early January. >>RELATED: North Community Connector to expand RTA services in 2023. This will take affect January 8, 2023, according to a Dayton RTA spokesperson. Most areas in and around...
Police investigating after man walks into area hospital with gunshot wound to head
DAYTON — Dayton police are investigating after a man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday. The man arrived at Kettering Health Dayton around 9 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the head and said the shooting happened near North Gettysburg Avenue and Hoover Avenue, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.
