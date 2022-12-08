(Richmond, IN)--The search continued Monday morning for whoever shot and killed a Richmond woman early Saturday morning. That’s when police were sent to a home in the 100 block of Randolph Street. There, they found 42-year-old Brandy Fox dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators have not said whether or not they believe the shooting is the result of a domestic incident or released any information about a potential suspect.

