Dayton, OH

WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after 3 car crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-car crash in Dayton Monday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., Dayton police and fire crews were called to the area of North Main Street and Hillcrest Ave to reports of a crash. One person was taken to Kettering...
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Champaign County man cited for OVI after single-vehicle crash

A Champaign County man was cited after a single-vehicle crash late Friday night around 11 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding an injury crash on State Route 287, near County Road 28, in West Liberty. Deputies report Adam Rutan, 27, of North Lewisburg, was...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash on US-36

Officials are investigating a fatal crash on US-36 in Piqua, Ohio. Troopers of the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 09:51 p.m. Saturday. The crash took place on US-36 west of R. M. Davis Parkway. According to officials,...
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 taken to hospital after crash in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Washington Township Sunday morning. Around 11:30 a.m. Washington Township police and fire crews were called to the 300 block West Spring Valley Pike to reports of a two-car crash, according to Montgomery County dispatchers. Dispatchers...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WHIO Dayton

Firefighters respond to house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a house fire reported in Springfield early Tuesday morning. Crews were called to a fire at a home near the cross of Linwood Avenue and Charles Street around 4:13 a.m., according to initial scanner traffic. >>Fire fully engulfs Trotwood home.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

1 dead, 3 injured after head-on crash in Piqua

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead and three are in the hospital following a head-on crash in Piqua. The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release that they were dispatched to the report of a crash around 9:51 p.m. on Saturday in Piqua. Authorities say the crash […]
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton firefighters respond to fire in apartment complex

DAYTON — Dayton firefighters respond to a fire in an apartment complex Sunday evening, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Firefighters were dispatched to the Sycamore Square Apartments on 81 Patterson Village Drive near Patterson Road around 7:10 p.m. Video from the scene shows Dayton Police officers also on...
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO FATAL WEEKEND SHOOTING

(Richmond, IN)--The search continued Monday morning for whoever shot and killed a Richmond woman early Saturday morning. That’s when police were sent to a home in the 100 block of Randolph Street. There, they found 42-year-old Brandy Fox dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators have not said whether or not they believe the shooting is the result of a domestic incident or released any information about a potential suspect.
RICHMOND, IN
dayton247now.com

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigating Harrison Township shooting

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 22-year-old man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Sunday night and sheriff's office investigators are looking for the suspects. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were called to 1865 Palisades Drive on a shooting call. There, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the right bicep.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH

