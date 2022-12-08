ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Arrest made in rash of Fort Smith business break-ins

By Fort Smith Times Record
 4 days ago

Fort Smith police have made an arrested in connection with a string of business burglaries.

A person wearing a mask was caught on surveillance video smashing glass doors with a rock at liquor stores in recent weeks. Other businesses were also hit.

Police organized a task force to investigate the crimes.

Wednesday, police arrested Elijah McAlister Jr., 31, following "an extensive investigation which included a specially-formed task force," the suspect was identified Wednesday morning and arrested later that evening, according to a news release from the department.

Police will present a report to the Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney's office where charges will be considered.

More: Police investigating rash of Fort Smith business break-ins

Kerri Taake, owner of Cheers of Fort Smith, said a man broke through her front door at 4000 Rogers Ave. at 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Dec 1.The burglar appears to wear the same "Breaking Bad" Walter White mask. Friday, Dec. 2, Eastside Liquor, 9390 Rogers Ave. was burglarized. Video is available from about a dozen other burglaries showing what appears to be the same person.

At Eastside, The front glass door was broken with a rock. The burglar only found coins in the cash register and left without taking any money.

Police were investigating about a dozen break-ins.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arrest made in rash of Fort Smith business break-ins

