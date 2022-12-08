On Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:28 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision at the intersection of Hwy 39 and Fargo St, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a white GMC Sierra, operated by Christina Mueller (22), of Klamath Falls, was traveling eastbound in the fast lane when it struck a pedestrian, Jerri Vaughn (53), of Klamath Falls. Vaughn was wearing a green jacket and jeans, was not in a crosswalk and was struck in the eastbound fast Lane. The visibility on the roadway was poor due to it raining and being dark at the time of the collision. Vaughn was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash. Highway 39 was open during the investigation with the westbound lanes being reduced to two-way traffic while the eastbound lanes were shut down for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by the Klamath County Sheriffs’ Office, Klamath County Fire District 1, and ODOT.

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO