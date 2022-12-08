Read full article on original website
KDRV
Motel 6 Robbery Arrest Klamath Falls
On December 9, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Motel 6 on South 6th Street in Klamath Falls on a report of an individual that entered a hotel room and threatened guests with a firearm. Deputies arriving on scene learned that an individual,...
KTVL
Suspect arrested after robbing guests at Motel 6
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after forcing his way into a hotel room and threatening people with a gun. According to officials, 33-year-old Albert Elias Benavidez of Klamath Falls entered the victim's room at Motel 6 in Klamath Falls on Dec. 9. Benavidez threatened them with a gun and began taking their belongings.
kqennewsradio.com
DCSO CHARGES MAN WITH SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged assault on December 6th. A DCSO report said a caller advised that the previous day she was trying to leave a residence in the 1000 block of Lone Rock Road near Glide. The victim said the 34-year old was actively following her when she tripped on blackberry bushes and fell to the ground. The caller claimed the suspect hit her on the left temple of her head with a large tactical flashlight. She said it caused her to black out.
KTVL
75-year-old man dies after fight with off-duty bartender
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says a 75-year-old man died after a fight at the Wonder Bur Lounge & Cafe earlier this month. According to police, an off-duty bartender had been in a fight with three other men, ages 75, 75, and 63 on Dec. 1.
KTVL
Police ask for help identifying theft, harassment suspect
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point Police Department is looking for help identifying the woman in the photos. Police say she is wanted in connection to a theft and harassment case at a local business. If you recognize the suspect, call 541-664-5578 and reference case number 22-8658.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 39 Fatal, Klamath Co., Dec. 13
On Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:28 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision at the intersection of Hwy 39 and Fargo St, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a white GMC Sierra, operated by Christina Mueller (22), of Klamath Falls, was traveling eastbound in the fast lane when it struck a pedestrian, Jerri Vaughn (53), of Klamath Falls. Vaughn was wearing a green jacket and jeans, was not in a crosswalk and was struck in the eastbound fast Lane. The visibility on the roadway was poor due to it raining and being dark at the time of the collision. Vaughn was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash. Highway 39 was open during the investigation with the westbound lanes being reduced to two-way traffic while the eastbound lanes were shut down for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by the Klamath County Sheriffs’ Office, Klamath County Fire District 1, and ODOT.
KTVL
Skier finds body of missing Siskiyou County man on Mount Shasta
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — A skier found the body of a missing Siskiyou County man while at Mount Shasta, according to officials with the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). The SCSO said they received a missing person report for 69-year-old Steven Arthur Hobbs, of Mt. Shasta, on Dec. 5....
KTVL
Medford Police will expand community activism, help more homeless
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department (MPD) is expanding its livability team to better help the community thanks to new grant funding. The United States Department of Justice is giving out grants to police departments that fit the Community Oriented Police Service (COPS) program. Medford Police Department was one of five to obtain the grant in Oregon.
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office identifies vehicle used in White City robbery case
UPDATE (12/10/2022): The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is reporting that they identified the suspects' vehicle. If you have any information about the armed robbery or suspects involved, please call ECSO dispatch at (541) 776-7206. WHITE CITY, Ore. – Right now, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is trying to find...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR PREVIOUS CASE
A Sutherlin woman was jailed for a previous case, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. 33-year old Kimberlee Russell was contacted in the 500 block of South State Street. She was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, and for first-degree theft.
KDRV
19-month-old child's fentanyl overdose brings criminal charges for its mother
BUTTE FALLS, Ore. -- A newly reported Jackson County child abuse case puts criminal charges against a Butte Falls mother. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says its detectives and the Medford Police Department Livability Team arrested a suspect Friday after her 19-month-old child overdosed on fentanyl while under her care.
KTVL
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in bad weather
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) says a person died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in Klamath County. According to police, 53-year-old Jerri Vaughn of Klamath Falls was walking on the roadway at the intersection of Highway 39 and Fargo Street. Vaughn was wearing a green jacket and jeans and was not in a crosswalk when they were hit.
KDRV
Two local businesses robbed, suspect identified
MEDFORD, ORE. - A male has been identified after robbing local Medford businesses. Medford police received a report of two separate robberies that took place at two local businesses. The suspect was identified as 23-year-old James Austin Buchanan. Medford police identified the suspect by reviewing the surveillance footage captured during...
KTVL
Formerly homeless woman credits Rogue Retreat with her success as organization changes
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A formerly homeless woman is speaking out in support of Rogue Retreat and credits the organization with changing her life. Ashley Mollin was homeless for four years with a young child. She says thanks to Rogue Retreat, she was able to get clean and get back on her feet.
KTVL
Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after multiple stolen vehicles were found on his property. The Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on the Grants Pass property on Dec. 5. According to officials, three stolen vehicles, a travel trailer, and stolen lumber...
mybasin.com
High Speed Chase in Klamath County Leads to the Arrest of a Felon
December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road on a report of an individual that showed up at that residence and making threats with a handgun. It was also reported that the individual was wearing a “bulletproof vest”. The individual left the scene prior to deputies arriving and began traveling southbound on highway 97. The vehicle was reported to have made various turns and the reporting party thought he may be headed to an address in Medford, Oregon.
KTVL
Shop fire destroys motorhome, all other items inside
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a motorhome fire early Friday morning on Applegate Road. According to Rural Metro Fire, the motorhome was inside a newly constructed shop, and the fire had already spread to other vehicles. Firefighters worked to contain the fire from damaging...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/7 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass, Detectives Arrest Butte Falls Mom After 19-Month-Old Child Overdoses on Fentanyl
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Marijuana Search Warrant Served 12/06/22 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass. On December 6, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement...
