MVP Thompson headlines Coaches Association's all-county football team

As the centerpiece of the St. Bonaventure High offense this fall, Delon Thompson touched the ball 280 times.

Now the senior running back gets his hands on one of the biggest honors in Ventura County football.

The Ventura County Football Coaches Association voted Thompson as the Most Valuable Player of its 2022 Coaches All-County team on Monday night.

Thompson had 2,599 yards from scrimmage and 30 touchdowns, leading Ventura County in rushing and scoring. He was second in the state in rushing yards per game, according to MaxPreps.com

Newbury Park freshman Brady Smigiel was voted Offensive Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-4 quarterback set state records for passing yardage (3,479 yards) and touchdown passes (46) by a freshman, powering the 9-3 Panthers to their first winning season since 2017 and first playoff win since 2015.

Thousand Oaks linebacker Chase Martin was voted the Defensive Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-1 senior starred in all three phases to lead the Lancers to the first 10-0 regular season in school history. Defensively, he piled up 131 tackles, including 98 solo, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Oaks Christian senior Luke Baklenko and Ventura senior Tobias Raymond were named Co-Linemen of the Year.

Baklenko, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound tackle committed to Stanford, recorded 70 pancake blocks. Raymond, a 6-foot-7, 280-pound tackle committed to USC, recorded 43 pancake blocks.

More: The Marmonte League picks its best of the best for six fall sports in 2022

More: All-Canyon League football and All-Coastal Canyon League honors for 2022 fall season

Upper Division

The Upper Division team included 60 players from local teams placed in Divisions 1-6 by the CIF-Southern Section postseason structure.

The offensive line included Newbury Park junior Carson Berry, Oaks Christian senior Gage Dutcher, Rio Mesa senior Anthony Garcia, Camarillo senior Branson Lewis, Calabasas senior Ryan Lucero, Moorpark senior Gabe Rodriguez, Oak Park senior Max Romanov, St. Bonaventure junior Shaun Torgeson, and Thousand Oaks senior Dane Wilson.

The quarterbacks were Rio Mesa sophomore JJ Bittner, Calabasas junior Alonzo Contreras, Thousand Oaks senior Travis Endicott, Camarillo senior Brody Meyer, Simi Valley sophomore Steele Pizzella, and Moorpark senior Connor Smith.

The running backs were Simi Valley senior Caleb Alvary, Oak Park senior Rowan Heidt, Pacifica junior Josh Joyner, Calabasas senior King Miller, Newbury Park senior Nolan Story, and Oaks Christian senior Johnny Thompson.

The receivers were Thousand Oaks senior Johnny Abarzua, Camarillo senior Griffin Addison, Pacifica senior Tommy Alfaro, Rio Mesa senior Henry Borjas, Calabasas senior Aaron Butler, St. Bonaventure senior Joaquin Johnson, Newbury Park sophomore Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park senior Charlie Simmons, Thousand Oaks junior Andrew Simon-Lacombe, Pacifica junior Savion Taylor, and Oaks Christian junior Justice Williams.

Simi Valley senior Robert Dixon was the tight end. Oaks Christian senior Aidan Flintoft was the kicker and punter.

More: Channel League chooses its best of the 2022 fall sports season

More: Citrus Coast League selects its top players for 2022 fall sports season

The defensive line included St. Bonaventure sophomore Koen Glover, Pacifica senior Antoine Henderson, Camarillo senior Marcos Jaquez, Rio Mesa junior Dominick Jones, Thousand Oaks junior Blake Lauritzen, Camarillo senior Jack Maulhardt, Calabasas senior Kaylon Miller, Oak Park junior Jaden Mosley, and Newbury Park senior Beau Purvis.

The linebackers were St. Bonaventure senior Anthony Albanez Jr., St. Bonaventure senior Jared Barlow, Oaks Christian senior Matt Erhart, Rio Mesa senior Roland Espinosa, Calabasas senior Domata Peko Jr., Simi Valley junior Andrew Rezinas, Camarillo senior Robert Trey Valles III, and Pacifica senior Jordan Whitney.

The defensive backfield included Pacifica junior DayDay Aupiu, St. Bonaventure sophomore Drew Cofield, Pacifica senior Maliki Crawford, Thousand Oaks senior Will Halub, Rio Mesa junior Chance Harrison, Newbury Park senior Casey Knieriem, Oaks Christian senior Jalen Lewis, Rio Mesa senior Sal Maria, and Camarillo senior Reese Winchester.

Lower Division

The Lower Division team included 35 players from local teams placed in Divisions 7-14 by the CIF-SS postseason structure.

The offensive line included Fillmore senior Ivan Becerra, Westlake sophomore Ethan Curtis, Agoura senior Calvin Cummings, Hueneme senior Yahir Gomez, Hueneme senior Juan Lopez, Buena senior Miles Medina, and Nordhoff senior Colton Roddick.

The quarterbacks were Buena senior Zane Carter, Santa Paula senior Marcus Castaneda, Westlake senior Isaiah Sepand, and Fillmore sophomore Anthony Tafoya.

The running backs were Hueneme junior Aiden Avitia, Fillmore junior David Jimenez and Santa Paula sophomore Allen Macias.

The receivers were Oxnard senior Elijah Aragon, Hueneme senior Robert Barrera, Fillmore senior Nate Delgadillo, Westlake senior Jordan Garrison, Buena senior Colin Guenther, Westlake senior Cole Janowicz, Fillmore senior Jarod Uridel, and Santa Paula senior Bryce Zavala.

The defensive line included Westlake sophomore Mason Charles, Fillmore junior Ben Meza, Ventura senior Jonathan Ocheltree, Hueneme senior Alberto Ortiz, and Hueneme freshman Matthew Perez.

The linebackers were Fillmore senior Tory Cabral, Fillmore senior Drew Portugal, Ventura junior Nick Thomas, and Agoura senior Kyle Zeman.

The defensive backfield included Fillmore senior Diego Amezcua, Channel Islands senior Kaleb Harrison, Agoura senior Will Todd, and Buena senior Camden Walker.

Coaching honors

St. Bonaventure defensive coordinator Nathan Page earned the Tony Lopez Award, which is given annually to the area’s outstanding walk-on coach.

Thousand Oaks was voted Varsity Coaching Staff of the Year. Evan Yabu is the head coach. Assistants include Avondre Bollar, AJ Burnham, Joel Cardenas, Connor Gerety, Ed Hill, Matt Koman, Mike Leibin, Lance Martin, Mike McKenna, Richard Mullaney, Alex Singleton, Matt Singleton, Scott Veres, Nick Sloan, and James Stuver.

Agoura was voted Junior Varsity Coaching Staff of the Year. Dave Gold is the head coach. Assistants include Dan Doyle, Jake Hopkins, Tim Lomicka, Julian Patton, and Cory Price.

Moorpark was voted Freshman Coaching Staff of the Year. Christian Dearborn is the head coach. Assistants include Andrew Brady, Kyle Davy, Rob Dearborn, Mitchell Mandic, Dave Monheim, and Rick Yancey.

Joe Curley covers high school, college and professional sports for The Star. He can be reached at joe.curley@vcstar.com . For more coverage, follow @vcspreps on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: MVP Thompson headlines Coaches Association's all-county football team