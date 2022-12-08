ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

A flip-flopping House race

By Katie Akin, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2APqXb_0jcNYN2s00

Good morning,

A second recount in a Davenport House race has flipped the results — again.

Republican Luana Stoltenberg and Democrat Craig Cooper have been in a tight race for House District 81, which covers the northwest part of Davenport. On election night, it looked like Stoltenberg won. Then, the auditor's office recount found Cooper ahead by six votes.

Cooper and Stoltenberg elected a three-member board to conduct a second (and final) recount of the results. That board, comprised of two Democrats and one Republican, found that Stoltenberg won the race by 11 votes.

Cooper conceded to Stoltenberg on Wednesday. But he raised concerns with the recount process.

The board's final numbers had 45 fewer votes than the auditor reported last month. Cooper lost 31 votes, and Stoltenberg lost 14.

This is reporter Katie Akin. I called Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins yesterday to ask her what happened — and where that discrepancy might have come from.

She told me that the three-member board did a machine recount that actually matched with the auditor's recount and showed Cooper as the winner. It was the panel's hand recount that found Stoltenberg ahead.

"The duty rests on the recount board to determine what information they are going to place in their report," Tompkins said. "So they can choose which results they want to go with."

Here's what we know so far about that race. I'll keep following the story today, so stay tuned for updates!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
We Are Iowa

Sioux City still trying to get paid $11,000 for Trump rally

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — After a fair amount of haggling, Sioux City officials were able to get the people planning a rally featuring former President Donald Trump to pay a $5,000 bill the day before last month's event, but the city is still waiting on the U.S. Secret Service and event planners to reimburse more than $11,000 in other rally costs.
SIOUX CITY, IA
The Hill

Lame duck Congress churns mightily before the final curtain falls

Former Senate Republican Leader Everett McKinley Dirksen (Ill.) is often credited with (originally) saying, “A million here, a million there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money.” Dirksen privately confided to a friend that he never said that, but wished he had. He came close, though, when he said at a March 8, 1962, press conference, that…
The Des Moines Register

Opinion: A bipartisan opportunity to bless families and children

Bob Vander Plaats is president and CEO of The Family Leader. When Republicans take control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Jan. 3, 2023, Democrats will still control the U.S. Senate and our government will be more divided than ever. Our national leaders could easily squander the next two years posturing for the 2024 presidential election rather than governing well.
IOWA STATE
WCIA

Sen. Durbin honors Secretary of State Jesse White in speech

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An Illinois elected official was honored at the U.S. Capitol this week. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) commemorated Secretary of State Jesse White in a speech on the Senate floor Monday. White is set to retire from public office next year after being Illinois’ Secretary of State for 24 years. “Secretary White […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Des Moines Register

Iowa's 'fetal heartbeat' law still blocked

An Iowa judge has declined Gov. Kim Reynolds' request to revive a law banning abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy, but Reynolds says she'll appeal the ruling to the Iowa Supreme Court. The so-called fetal heartbeat law has been blocked by a court injunction since 2019. But Reynolds, a...
IOWA STATE
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy