A flip-flopping House race

A second recount in a Davenport House race has flipped the results — again.

Republican Luana Stoltenberg and Democrat Craig Cooper have been in a tight race for House District 81, which covers the northwest part of Davenport. On election night, it looked like Stoltenberg won. Then, the auditor's office recount found Cooper ahead by six votes.

Cooper and Stoltenberg elected a three-member board to conduct a second (and final) recount of the results. That board, comprised of two Democrats and one Republican, found that Stoltenberg won the race by 11 votes.

Cooper conceded to Stoltenberg on Wednesday. But he raised concerns with the recount process.

The board's final numbers had 45 fewer votes than the auditor reported last month. Cooper lost 31 votes, and Stoltenberg lost 14.

This is reporter Katie Akin. I called Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins yesterday to ask her what happened — and where that discrepancy might have come from.

She told me that the three-member board did a machine recount that actually matched with the auditor's recount and showed Cooper as the winner. It was the panel's hand recount that found Stoltenberg ahead.

"The duty rests on the recount board to determine what information they are going to place in their report," Tompkins said. "So they can choose which results they want to go with."

