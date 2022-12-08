ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millinocket, ME

wabi.tv

Police find car on fire, partially in Penobscot River in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say they responded to a car on fire in the Penobscot River near Cascade Park on State Street early Monday morning. They say at 2:30 a.m. just south of Waterworks Road a car on fire was partially in the river. First responders located a...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Old Town Public Safety organizes Giving Tree program

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Santa’s helpers are out in Old Town this year, but instead of having pointy ears and striped socks, these elves are in a different kind of uniform. Old Town Public Safety is organizing a giving tree program for the first time this holiday season.
OLD TOWN, ME
Q 96.1

Portland Woman Dies Following Crash on I-95 in Sherman, Maine

A Portland woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman. Maine State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound, according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates 59-year-old Maria Dubois of Portland was driving a 2020 blue Toyota Corolla when she went off the road at a high rate of speed and into the woods, Moss said.
SHERMAN, ME
Q106.5

Will the Bangor Area Need to Bust Out the Snowblower This Weekend?

This really has been an odd fall-into-winter transition... In years past, I can definitely remember snow flurries on my birthday in the middle of October. To be fair, I also remember a few years back hiking the Beehive in Acadia National Park because the temps were in the 70s that day. But this year, it was in the 70s on Halloween. And certainly an unexpected amount of 50+ degree days this fall.
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?

Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Portland woman killed after Sherman crash

SHERMAN, Maine (WABI) - A Portland woman is dead after a crash on I-95 in Sherman Sunday afternoon. According to State Police, a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Maria Dubois went off the road at a high rate of speed and into the woods. Multiple departments freed Dubois, who was trapped...
SHERMAN, ME
wabi.tv

Furry Friends at 4: Hazel the bunny

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Hazel, a 5-month old rabbit. For more information, click here.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland woman dies after crashing vehicle on I-95

SHERMAN, Maine — A woman from Portland died Sunday after the vehicle she was driving went off Interstate 95 in Sherman. It happened around 3:30 p.m. near mile marker 263 on the northbound side of I-95, according to a release Monday from a Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
SHERMAN, ME
wabi.tv

Orono State Farm spreads holiday cheer to community

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - While you might think of State Farm as a large company, Orono agent Kylie Bean, is making sure her connection to her local community is known. And what better way to do that than throw a free Christmas party?. With hot coffee and cocoa, desserts, and...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is laying off an entire section of its inpatient rehabilitation services. A letter dated Dec. 8 sent to affected employees at Eastern Maine Medical Center says the hospital will be discontinuing its acute rehabilitation inpatient services on Jan. 1, at which point those affected will “no longer be considered active employees.”
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is

Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Moose causes tractor-trailer to veer off interstate in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Maine — A tractor-trailer veered off Interstate 95 in Ludlow after swerving to avoid a moose in the roadway around 10:05 p.m. Thursday. Dmitrii Vasilev, 42, of Moncton, New Brunswick, was driving the 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer northbound on I-95 carrying paper products, a news release from Maine State Police Troop F said Friday.
LUDLOW, ME

