Loon counters find more chicks, fewer adults in Maine
Police find car on fire, partially in Penobscot River in Bangor. Cold overnight and into Tuesday. Light snow expected Tuesday evening & into Wednesday. Blowing snow will be an issue.
Police find car on fire, partially in Penobscot River in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say they responded to a car on fire in the Penobscot River near Cascade Park on State Street early Monday morning. They say at 2:30 a.m. just south of Waterworks Road a car on fire was partially in the river. First responders located a...
Old Town Public Safety organizes Giving Tree program
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Santa’s helpers are out in Old Town this year, but instead of having pointy ears and striped socks, these elves are in a different kind of uniform. Old Town Public Safety is organizing a giving tree program for the first time this holiday season.
Portland Woman Dies Following Crash on I-95 in Sherman, Maine
A Portland woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman. Maine State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound, according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates 59-year-old Maria Dubois of Portland was driving a 2020 blue Toyota Corolla when she went off the road at a high rate of speed and into the woods, Moss said.
Old Town YMCA & Old Town High School Seniors team up for Polar Express experience
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - It was quite an adventure for children in Old Town who got to board the Polar Express Saturday night. Their journey began at the Old Town YMCA where they could enjoy several different activities. “I am having so much fun because you get to see...
Will the Bangor Area Need to Bust Out the Snowblower This Weekend?
This really has been an odd fall-into-winter transition... In years past, I can definitely remember snow flurries on my birthday in the middle of October. To be fair, I also remember a few years back hiking the Beehive in Acadia National Park because the temps were in the 70s that day. But this year, it was in the 70s on Halloween. And certainly an unexpected amount of 50+ degree days this fall.
How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?
Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
Furry Friends at 4: Hazel the bunny
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Hazel, a 5-month old rabbit. For more information, click here.
Orono State Farm spreads holiday cheer to community
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - While you might think of State Farm as a large company, Orono agent Kylie Bean, is making sure her connection to her local community is known. And what better way to do that than throw a free Christmas party?. With hot coffee and cocoa, desserts, and...
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is laying off an entire section of its inpatient rehabilitation services. A letter dated Dec. 8 sent to affected employees at Eastern Maine Medical Center says the hospital will be discontinuing its acute rehabilitation inpatient services on Jan. 1, at which point those affected will “no longer be considered active employees.”
Local Maine authors greet readers in Bangor Area Maine Authors’ Winter Book Fair
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Unitarian Church in downtown Bangor hosted a meet and greet with 24 different authors Saturday. It was a packed house as authors across several different genres greeted their readers Saturday afternoon. But the one thing that all of these authors have in common is that...
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME
Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. But a lobster roll for dinner can be delicious too!
With CEO set to retire, a Bangor engineering-architecture firm announces new leadership
Soon to close out its 120th year and following a recent move into larger quarters in Portland, engineering, architecture and design firm WBRC Inc. is transitioning its leadership to advance its vision for the future. President and CEO Doug Whitney, a senior principal, will retire after leading the firm for...
Two vintage stores bring old treasures and new business to downtown Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When it comes to fashion -- vintage is always in style. Two new downtown Bangor businesses are taking what was old and breathing new life into that. “I do believe that we’re stronger together in downtown Bangor,” said Cara. The idea of together meets...
Moose causes tractor-trailer to veer off interstate in Ludlow
LUDLOW, Maine — A tractor-trailer veered off Interstate 95 in Ludlow after swerving to avoid a moose in the roadway around 10:05 p.m. Thursday. Dmitrii Vasilev, 42, of Moncton, New Brunswick, was driving the 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer northbound on I-95 carrying paper products, a news release from Maine State Police Troop F said Friday.
Hannaford Supermarkets celebrates 20 years of having dieticians helping their customers
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Maine have been getting groceries at Hannaford Supermarkets for over a century. For the last 20 years, the grocery chain has also been offering free nutrition education by hiring registered dietitians who work right in the store. Registered Dietitian Mary Lavanway has been helping...
‘Let It Flow': Maine Police Dog Makes Funny Mistake When It Spots a Christmas Tree
Do you hold hands and sing around it like in Whoville? Do you place presents under it like Santa? Or do you pee on it like Kari the K9?. Bangor Maine Police Department K9 Pees on Christmas Tree. To share a funny story and put a smile on our faces,...
