6 free things to do in East Tennessee Dec. 9-11

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Winter is here and East Tennessee has seen the change in weather and that means some new opportunities to take on free activities indoors. Especially, with rain, fog and temperatures dropping.

Second Sunday Art Activity

The Knoxville Museum of Art is inviting everyone in the area to bring their children from grades K-6 to Second Sunday Art Activity. Every second Sunday, the museum hosts a free art and activities event so that the children can participate in a hands-on art activity taught by a certified art teacher.

Location : 1050 World’s Fair Park Dr., Knoxville, Tenn.

: 1050 World’s Fair Park Dr., Knoxville, Tenn. Date : Dec. 11

: Dec. 11 Time : 1-4 p.m.

Blount Mansion (virtual)

If you are not able to travel anywhere in the rain, there are still opportunities to tour interesting places. In Blount County, there lives a mansion where the U.S. Constitution signer William Blount stared. Blount was appointed by President George Washington to govern the southwest. To tour his home virtually, visit the website on blountmansion.org/360-virtual-tour .

Location : online

: online Date : Sun-Sat

: Sun-Sat Time : anytime

Smoky Mountain Knife Works

This knife showcase was named the “World’s Largest Knife Showplace.” The Smoky Mountains Knife Works has millions of guests who visit the showroom located in Sevierville. Get the chance to see museum-quality cutlery memorabilia, artifacts and mounts. The best part is the building is in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Location : 2320 Winfield Dun Pkwy., Sevierville, Tenn.

: 2320 Winfield Dun Pkwy., Sevierville, Tenn. Date : Sun-Sat

: Sun-Sat Time : 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Green McAdoo Cultural Center

This cultural center honors and preserves the legacy of the Clinton 12. Visit the center to learn more about what happened during desegregation and civil rights. Also, get the chance to learn about the desegregation of Clinton High School and read the biographies of the Clinton 12 who played a role in the historic moment.

Location : 101 School Street, Clinton, Tenn.

: 101 School Street, Clinton, Tenn. Date : Dec. 9-10

: Dec. 9-10 Time : 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

2022 Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt

It is that time again to participate in the scavenger hunt in some downtown locations. There are more than two dozen downtown locations to find the little elf. Don’t worry the elf is safe inside of different food places, museums, gift shops or even a library in Knoxville. Pick up the North Pole Pass at Mast General Store or Knoxville Visitors Center.

Location : Mast General Store (402 S. Gay Street, Suite 202, Knoxville, Tenn.), Visit Knoxville Visitors Center (301 S. Gay Street, Knoxville, Tenn.)

: Mast General Store (402 S. Gay Street, Suite 202, Knoxville, Tenn.), Visit Knoxville Visitors Center (301 S. Gay Street, Knoxville, Tenn.) Date : Nov. 25-Jan. 8

: Nov. 25-Jan. 8 Time : anytime

Sataraš Quartet

For music lovers, there is an instrumental quartet that players ethnic Southern European roots mixed with American blues. They will be at Barley’s this weekend and the show is free for anyone who wants to listen to night sounds.

Location : 200 East Jackson Ave., Knoxville, Tenn.

: 200 East Jackson Ave., Knoxville, Tenn. Date : Dec. 11

: Dec. 11 Time : 8 p.m.

